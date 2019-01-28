Investors May Not Buy Warrants If KushCo's CEO Keeps Selling Shares

Goodwill comprises of 46% of the total amount of assets, which could represent a risk. Intangible assets could be impaired, which could lead to share price depreciation.

Investors will not appreciate the fact that the CEO and one director are selling shares while issuing new warrants.

With shares trading at 4.33x forward sales and cannabis operators trading at more than 100x sales, KushCo (OTCQB:KSHB) seems a name to be studied closely. There are only two main issues that don't seem to make the company a clear buy. Firstly, the CEO and a director are selling shares while selling new convertible securities to investors. In addition, the gross profit margins are declining at a fast rate. Many investors will stay away from the company because of these detrimental features.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business Model

Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings, Inc. sells several products including packaging products, vaporizers, energy and marketing services to the companies operating in the regulated medical and recreational cannabis industries.

The investors willing to capitalize on the growth of the cannabis industry should have a look at this name. If cannabis operators sell more in the next few years, KushCo should also increase its revenue growth. The company's website presents the business of KushCo with the image below:

Source: Company's Website

KushCo operates with four different bands. Some of them were very recently acquired. There is Kush Supply Co., which offers vaporizers and other accessories, and it has more than 18 facilities in the US and Canada. In addition, the company owns Hybrid Creative, which offers branding, marketing, and other solutions. KushCo also owns Kush Energy, which sells pure hydrocarbons to the legal marijuana industry. Finally, Koleto Innovations is another brand controlled by the company's holding. It is responsible for R&D as well as branding and intellectual property. The image below provides further details on these subsidiaries:

Source: Company's Website

Balance Sheet

With an asset/liability ratio of more than 4.7x, investors will appreciate the company's financial stability. In addition, as of August 31, 2018, the total amount of cash is large, equal to $13.4 million. Having said this, readers should notice the large amount of goodwill accumulated by KSHB. It comprises of 46% of the total amount of assets, which could represent a risk. Keep in mind that many times accountants have issues while assessing the valuation of intangible assets. These assets could be impaired, which could lead to share price depreciation.

Source: Prospectus

In May 2018, the company acquired Summit, which had a total fair value consideration of $15 million and goodwill of $17 million. Note that the acquisition was made with a small amount of cash and 1.28 million shares.

Source: 10-K

In July 2018, the company acquired Hybrid, which had a total fair value of $4.17 million with goodwill of $3.8 million. The company also paid in a combination of cash and shares, but the amount of equity used was not as significant as in the other case. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: 10-K

The total amount of liabilities is not worrying. It is equal to only $22 million with very small financial debt. Notes payable and lines of credit represent only $0.172 million and $0.9 million respectively. The image below provides further details:

Source: Prospectus

Regarding the warrants that are shown in the balance sheet, investors should not really fear them. They were issued in June 2018 and can be exercised at 5.28 per share of common stock for five years. See the image below:

Source: Prospectus

Income Statement And Cash Flow From Operations

Revenue growth is what investors will appreciate the most on this name. The company was able to report revenue growth of 177% y/y, amounting to $52 million, for the year ended August 31, 2018. With that figure being pretty appealing, the gross profit margin declined in 2018. In addition, KushCo increased its total SG&A to $24 million, an increase of 281% compared to the figure reported in 2017. As a result, the company reported losses of -$10.1 million in 2018.

Source: Prospectus

The most recent quarterly report provides very similar information. The company was able to report $25 million in revenue for the year ended November 30, 2018, 187% more than that in the same quarter in 2017. The gross profit declined again. It was equal to $3.2 million, only a bit more than that in the three months ended November 30, 2017.

Source: 10-Q

The Use Of Proceeds And Number Of Warrants

The proceeds from the sale of warrants will be used for financing working capital, potential acquisitions among other purposes. It seems very beneficial that the company will not use the proceeds to acquire shares from existing shareholders or to pay debt.

Source: Prospectus

Holders of the new warrants will be able to receive shares by paying a price of $5.25 per share. The image below provides further details on the new offering:

Source: Prospectus

With all this said about the potential stock dilution of KSHB, the fact is that the number of warrants outstanding after the offering will not be that enormous. The amount of shares that could be issued from convertible securities is approximately equal to 20 million, which is about 24% of the total amount of shares outstanding. It is a significant amount, but will not really worry investors reviewing companies trading in the OTC Markets. Other companies have a larger amount of convertible securities outstanding.

Source: Prospectus

Shareholders

As of November 21, 2017, the list of shareholders shows that directors and members of the management own a large amount of shares. All current executive officers own a total of 42.9%. This is not very convenient. It shows that institutional investors have not shown a large amount of interest. The situation may change in the future if the company is able to trade on the NYSE, where this name would get more visibility.

Source: Prospectus

The most recent transactions executed by the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer are not that ideal. He has been selling a significant amount of shares. The quote below from the 13-D provides very valuable information for those acquiring shares right now:

"On January 18, 2019, the Reporting Person transferred an aggregate of 6,000,000 shares of Common Stock to family trusts for the benefit of the Reporting Person and the Reporting Person's spouse for estate planning purposes." - Source: 13-D

Source: 13-D

Right after the company initiated the sale of additional warrants, another director decided to sell a significant amount of shares at $6.14, $5.15, and $5.46. Like the previous case, investors will not see these transactions very appealing while the company tries to sell shares.

Source: Form 4

Valuation

With 87.847 million shares outstanding after the offering at $5.43, the total market capitalization will be equal to $477 million. Deducting $31.3 million from the offering and $13 million in cash and adding debt of $1 million, the enterprise value equals $433 million. The company reported revenue growth of 177% y/y, amounting to $52 million, for the year ended August 31, 2018. With these figures in mind, assuming forward revenue of $100 million in 2018 seems reasonable. The company trades at 4.33x.

There are cannabis operators like Canopy (OTC:CGC), which trades at 154x sales, or Aurora (OTC:ACB), which trades at 136x sales. KushCo Holdings should trade at more than 4.33x. Keep in mind that the company's revenue growth is not small as compared to CGC and ACB. Perhaps the fact that the company is trading over-the-counter is not helping. Keep in mind that the amount of liquidity is not that large in the OTC Markets, and Canopy and Aurora trade in larger exchanges.

Conclusion

With several convertible securities outstanding, the real issue of the company is the decline in the gross profit margins. Investors should not touch the shares until the gross profit margins are stable. In addition, investors will not appreciate the fact that the CEO and a director are selling shares while issuing new warrants. Having said all this, if members of the management stop selling shares and gross profit margins improve, investors should study this company. Shares are trading at 4.33x forward sales with cannabis operators trading at more than 100x forward sales. Finally, if the company commences to trade on the NYSE, shares could increase quite a bit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.