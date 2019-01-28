Netflix's R-Rated Valuation, PG-13 Bonds, And India Strategy: Viewer Discretion Advised

Netflix's assets and data moat are enough for me to consider the bonds a safe buy, while expecting the stock to only become attractive at a 30-50% discount to current prices.

Netflix seems on track to become free cash flow positive in the next five years, but would need to reach $15-20 billion/year soon after 2024 to justify current valuations.

Netflix (NFLX) could be described as a "textbook example" of a high-quality, easy to understand business that would make several good business school case studies on both stock valuation and credit analysis. In a nutshell, Netflix's main business (ignoring the small legacy DVD business) could be understood as:

Customers (known as "members") pay a subscription fee of $8-16/month to stream movies and TV shows on demand from Netflix's online library.

Some of these movies and TV shows are owned by third parties, to whom Netflix pays royalties.

An increasing number of titles are "Netflix Originals," where Netflix fronts the production costs, and then owns the exclusive rights to these titles, which should attract and retain members.

Netflix's primary assets are its media library and its member base, with its leading edge "moat" being the data it collects on members' viewing habits. This data, as detailed as which parts of which show each member pauses, rewinds, quits, or replays, helps Netflix ensure its investments in new content are likely to pay off.

Netflix made news earlier this month with its announcement that it is raising prices, and it will be worth watching the next few quarterly reports to see whether this results in any slowdown or reversal in new subscriptions.

My own experience with Netflix was that it was already popular enough among English-speaking residents in Hong Kong in 2014 and 2015 that many installed VPNs or other tools to access the UK or US versions. In 2016, Netflix improved its blocking these types of workaround just as they rolled out a subscription offer directly to the Hong Kong market. Many of my fellow Hong Kong anglophones admitted they would happily keep the service even if Netflix increased prices by up to 50%, indicating a significant amount of consumer surplus among Netflix customers. That said, increased penetration of large markets like Asia, beyond the relatively small English-speaking minority of Greater China, will be one of the great challenges Netflix faces in getting to the level of profitability its valuation implies.

Some "Back Of The Envelope" Valuation Math Of Netflix

A thorough debate on Netflix's valuation could start by going line by line on a detailed one like Dan Victor's recent explanation of his $435 price target for NFLX. Some of the main assumptions and line items I would highlight on this bull case include:

Dan projects 500 million members by 2028, of which 80 million would be in the US (28% of the projected adult population) and the other 420 million outside the US (over 5x the current non-US membership).

He then assumes content capex would remain almost flat around $22-24 billion/year between 2020 and 2024, during which time revenues would more than double from $26 billion to $54 billion.

Based on these two projections (among others), Dan projects Netflix's free cash flow goes from around -$3 billion today to almost +$10 billion by 2024-2025 and then up to $18 billion by 2028.

While I appreciate the detail of Dan's projection, I prefer to boil down the valuation of a fairly simple business down to a simple "back of the envelope" calculation of what assumptions match what valuations. By "simple business," I mean the whole value of the enterprise can be assumed to come from future free cash flows from subscription revenue, assuming all assets amortize to zero.

Here, I set up a calculation of the present value of Netflix's business as a function of the following assumptions:

I assume Netflix posts negative cash flows with a total present value of -$12.5 billion over the next 5 years (2019-2023). This is based on recently reported burn rates of $500-900 million/quarter, allowing some time for the business to become free cash flow positive.

After those five years, starting in 2024, we assume the business suddenly starts posting its "plateau" levels of positive free cash flow, ranging from +$10 billion to $24 billion/year, shown as rows in the below table.

in the below table. Those future cash flows are discounted at an assumed discount rate between 6% (around the yield of NFLX bonds) and 12%, shown as columns on the below table.

on the below table. The below table lets us look up the implied enterprise value of the future cash flows of the business, in billions, based on these assumptions.

Source: Author's assumptions and calculations

The cells highlighted in green above are those above the current enterprise value, around $158 billion as of this writing. I believe it is aggressive to use a discount rate as low as 6-7% for this type of calculation, as that level is not much above the yield on NFLX bonds versus the risk of meeting these projections. To pick a round number near the green-white boundary, we could pick an implied "plateau" free cash flow of $20-25 billion/year to earn a return of 8-10%/year from current stock valuations.

Despite the recent price hike, one might worry that NFLX is already approaching peak revenue from the US based on already high market penetration combined with increasing competition, as Steven Fiorillo points out in his recent article. This agrees with Dan's earlier-mentioned observation that most of Netflix's growth to reach this $20-25 billion/year free cash flow target must come from non-US markets.

Netflix's International Outlook

Unfortunately, Netflix does not yet report country-by-country membership statistics. The best public source of a country-by-country breakdown of Netflix membership was this 3-year-old article by ARK Investment Management, projecting 175 million total subscribers by 2020. To the article's credit, Netflix seems on track to reach both this 175 million member target and the breakdown of 75 million US and 100 million non-US members by next year, based on reporting 57 million and 73 million of each respectively as of September 2018.

The challenge in this current path to international growth may be that most of this international penetration seems to be in relatively low growth markets like Canada, Australia, and Western Europe, and less in Asian giants China, India, and ASEAN (the latter three totalling over 3 billion people). Of these three, China and ASEAN (which includes Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam) may prove too difficult for Netflix to compete, so it has so far focused on India more than the other two.

Netflix counted India as its fastest growing market in 2018 Q3, but still has only 2% market share there, comparable to Amazon Video (NASDAQ:AMZN), but far behind market leaders Hotstar, Voot, and Jio, as well as YouTube's 2nd most subscribed channel T-series. The Economic Times has reported that pricing is one of Netflix's main challenges in India, meaning a trade off between hitting a membership target versus a revenue target.

So far, Netflix has maintained the position of a premium brand, and chosen to invest in titles like "Sacred Games" rather than cut prices, but this would indicate content spend would continue to increase with rising subscriber growth, rather than level off as Dan had projected. India is most likely not unique, but rather indicative of the content and marketing costs Netflix will face expanding into many other markets with different price points and tastes.

Insiders Are Selling, Not Buying Netflix Shares

To me, one of the quickest indicators that NFLX shares are overvalued is lack of insider buying. Insiders sold 9x as many shares as they bought over the past 12 months, and sold 233,040 shares while buying none over the past 3 months. Many of these sales seem like automatic vest-and-sell arrangements for long-time employees, for whom it would make sense to diversify some wealth away from the shares of one's employer. Still, one would expect more insider purchases if those insiders had more conviction that current valuations underestimated likely profit growth.

Netflix Bonds Look Like A Much Better Buy Than The Stock

At first look, the $10 billion in net debt, most not due until 2026 or later, seems well covered by the firm's cash revenues, and looks much safer than their Ba3/BB- credit rating might indicate. If the company were to stop growing, it seems well expected that fees for watching the media assets should be more than enough to pay off all the bonds with interest. The obvious risk, even for bondholders, is that the business is still burning $2-3 billion/year in cash, and looks like it will need to raise around $10 billion more before it becomes cash flow positive, based on the above assumptions.

NFLX has issued both stock and bonds to raise funds over the past few years, both of which cost stockholders, but the latter also costs bondholders not protected by covenants. I haven't checked the bonds for covenants, but even assuming the next $10 billion is all financed as debt at 6-7% maturing after 2026, the back of the envelope projection like the one above should show a high probability of full repayment.

Overall, I think the bonds are likely a relatively safe way to earn around 6%, while the shares seem more likely to fall to a more realistic valuation. Buying the bonds and shorting the stock would be a textbook example of a "capital structure arbitrage," which would lose only if the shares rise faster than the bondholders earn their spread.

Conclusion

The cash flow projections that would add up to NFLX shares' current price seem way too optimistic given how close they are to saturation in the US and similarly developed markets, combined with how challenging expansion will be into markets like India. By contrast, the bonds represent a small fraction of the firm's current enterprise value and seem very likely to be covered by even less optimistic projections of future cash flows.

We have initiated a small short position and may add to it up to 2% of a portfolio, and intend to take a deeper look at the coverage and covenants of the bonds to see if it might be worth adding an offsetting position in those. Part of the reason for the short stock position is also to serve as a hedge against overall multiple contraction in US shares, which should disproportionally affect shares like NFLX.

Tariq Dennison manages investment portfolios at GFM Asset Management, a Hong Kong-based, US registered investment advisor.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.