Following bellwether stocks like Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), chip-making giant Intel had a disappointing earnings announcement Thursday and warned that a worsening situation in China could spell more trouble to come. While Intel missed fourth-quarter revenue but beat earnings, it is more likely the Q1 2019 revenue and earnings downside guidance that sank the stock by more than 6%.

At first glance, Intel’s rivals Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:AMD), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) all dropped at the same time of Intel’s earnings announcement. The synchronized price dip is puzzling because AMD has become a serious contender for CPU market share after a series of new product launches -- Intel’s losses should have been AMD’s gains. On the other hand, there may be other common factors which drive all stock prices. For example, Bob Swan, Intel's interim CEO, said on a conference call with analysts after Q4 ER, "Our trade and macro concerns, especially in China, have intensified." Therefore, it is likely that almost all companies reacted negatively to Apple and Intel’s disappointing ERs is because they share the same concern of a China slowdown, and it is very likely they will also guide their Q1 revenue downward. Further indication to support this conjecture is that, per Factset, at this point in time, 16 companies in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index have reported EPS guidance for Q1 2019. Of these 16 companies, 15 have issued negative EPS guidance and 1 has issued positive EPS guidance. The percentage of companies issuing negative EPS guidance is 94% (15 out of 16), which is above the 5-year average of 71%.

Given the generally negative macro environment and closely competitive position between Intel and AMD, Intel’s pre-warning on Q1 revenue may help AMD shareholders to set the proper expectation of AMD’s Q4 ER, which is less than 48 hours away. Therefore, in this post, I used Intel’s Q4 ER as a base to preview AMD’s Q4 ER.

AMD’s Q4 ER

In the last earnings release, Chief Executive Lisa Su said she expected data-center GPU sales to be a “meaningful contribution” to fourth-quarter sales, but added “it might take a couple quarters to completely get back to, let's call it, a normal channel” after a widely anticipated drop in crypto-mining-related sales, which was previously estimated to contribute “less than 10%” of AMD’s sales. The good news is that after two quarter’s decelerating revenue, the crypto effect is considered “negligible” as assured by Dr. Su. However, in last Thursday Intel’s ER, in addition to across the board revenue miss, Intel’s data center units fell 3% Q/Q with a modest increase in ASP. During near slowdown time, I am always more concerned with unit growth than price increase.

Clearly, there has been a regime change from EESC to C&G since Q4 2017. In Q3 2018, C&G revenue share reached 56.7% and passed EESC by a wide margin. C&G has outpaced EESC in both revenue share and revenue growth. Until recently, AMD's operating margin has been slightly skewed toward its EESC segment (12%). This includes the recently launched EPYC server chips for data centers, which carry higher margins. Historically, EESC has used to maintain at least a 10% higher margin over C&G, which has caught up remarkably just in recent quarters (12% vs. 10.7%). In early 2018, EESC’s margin was 2.36%, while C&G was up to 12.38%, coming out of deep and long losses. It was C&G’s third and one of the more profitable quarters. The C&G’s over-performance on all fronts validates AMD’s strategic shift from EESC to C&G, a high margin, high growth segment. As a result, one metric that has been estimated to increase is gross margin to 41% for Q1 2019.

That being said, the Street is somewhat on the same page per my less aggressive than usual estimates. Specifically, the consensus earnings estimate is around $0.8 per share, with Q4 revenue around $1.44 billion (Table 1). Per Earnings Whisper, investor sentiment going into the company's earnings release has 47% expecting an earnings beat. Consensus estimates are for earnings to decline year-over-year by 0.00% “with revenue decreasing by 2.70%.”

Short interest has increased by 6.0% since the company's last earnings release while the stock has drifted higher by 22.4% from its open following the earnings release to be 12.2% above its 200 day moving average of $19.55. Overall earnings estimates have been revised lower since the company's last earnings release. On Tuesday, January 15, 2019 there was some notable buying of 23,297 contracts of the $23.00 call and 23,206 contracts of the $23.00 put expiring on Friday, March 15, 2019. Option traders are pricing in a 13.2% move on earnings.

Q4 2018 and Q1 2019 Revenue Guidance

Since recent stock prices have been mostly driven by the revenue guidance, AMD’s Q1 2019 revenue guidance is of particular interest here. Maybe a result of the fall of crypto activities, both AMD’s Q4 revenue estimates and guidance surprises have been on a downward trend (Figure 3A and Figure 3B). However, considering that crypto effect will become negligible in Q4, Street’s estimates of Q1 revenue around $1.48 billion seems optimistic in light of a whole array of downside guidance that just recently came online.

From Intel Guidance to AMD Guidance

Intel mostly announces earnings a few days ahead of AMD. At this particular juncture, Intel’s Q1 revenue guidance should be an important piece of information to use to formulate AMD’s Tuesday’s ER. Historically, Intel’s revenue guidance surprises and revisions tend to lead and mirror AMD’s (Figure 4A and Figure 4B). What the historical correlations tell us is that, more often than not, Intel’s guidance miss (BEAT) will be AMD’s revenue miss (BEAT). And more importantly, Intel’s revenue guidance changes will be AMD’s guidance changes. Accordingly, as Intel just missed its Q4 revenue and lowered its Q1 revenue guidance last Thursday, it is most likely that AMD will do the same in Tuesday (circled part in Figures 4A & 4B). In fact, I can be a bit more specific about the relationship between Intel’s ER and AMD’s ER. Using the last 40 quarter ER financials of both companies, whenever Intel revises its revenue guidance by 1%, AMD will revise to the same direction by 0.20%.

Price Impact on AMD’s Q4 ER

In terms of AMD’s Q4 ER total price reaction, I will rely on the AMD pricing matrix in my previous posts (Table 2A). The post-ER price may be estimated by considering all relevant financial metrics which have been historically associated with significant stock price reactions. So, a revenue miss will lower AMD stock price by 4.09% and a guidance downward revision will lower prices by 8%. Given the more likely Q4 ER outcome that AMD will miss Q4 revenue, beat EPS, but lower Q1 revenue guidance, AMD share price may have a combined -8% to -12% downside after Q4 ER.