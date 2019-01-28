Allegheny Technologies: Still Room To Grow
About: Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)
by: Cody Lambert
Summary
Allegheny's share price has done very well since the last time I wrote about it.
Look at how each of the business segments has been performing since two years ago.
Point out growth potential in many of the Allegheny's business ventures.
Addressing some of the near term problems facing Allegheny Technologies.
Go into detail about the company returning money back to shareholders.
Introduction & Stock Performance
Since I last wrote about Allegheny Technologies (ATI), the stock has done very well. Last time I wrote about the stock it was trading at $16.99 a share it