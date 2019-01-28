Short Ideas | Tech | Canada
Telus: Is A Crash Looming?
Telus is currently working with Huawei to develop a 5G telecommunications network in Canada.
Canada’s relations with Huawei and China have become very stressed recently as a result of the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.
If Huawei is banned from developing 5G in Canada, Telus will be without a partner and two years behind its competitors.
The Huawei ban could cost Telus billions of dollars and many of its current and future customers.
Investment Thesis
Telus (NYSE:TU) is one of Canada's leading telecommunications providers, offering 4G and LTE coverage across Canada. Its three largest competitors, Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR), Bell Canada, and Vidéotron (OTCPK:QBCRF