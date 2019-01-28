Short Ideas | Tech  | Canada

Telus: Is A Crash Looming?

|
About: TELUS Corporation (TU)
by: Infinity Research
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Infinity Research
Long/short equity, value, special situations, Growth
Summary

Telus is currently working with Huawei to develop a 5G telecommunications network in Canada.

Canada’s relations with Huawei and China have become very stressed recently as a result of the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.

If Huawei is banned from developing 5G in Canada, Telus will be without a partner and two years behind its competitors.

The Huawei ban could cost Telus billions of dollars and many of its current and future customers.

Investment Thesis

Telus (NYSE:TU) is one of Canada's leading telecommunications providers, offering 4G and LTE coverage across Canada. Its three largest competitors, Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR), Bell Canada, and Vidéotron (OTCPK:QBCRF