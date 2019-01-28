McCullough: We're Bullish On REITs

Summary

We are calling for the U.S. economy to transition from Quad 4 (growth and inflation slowing) to Quad 3 later this year (growth slowing, inflation accelerating).

As a result, we view REITs as one of the best long plays in 2019.

“We’ve been focused on gold and Treasuries, but I would start looking to buy things like housing (ITB) and REITs (VNQ) on pullbacks," explains Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough.