REITs

McCullough: We're Bullish On REITs

|
Includes: BBRE, DRN, DRV, FREL, FRI, FTY, HOML, IARAX, ICF, ITB, IYR, JRS, KBWY, LRET, NAIL, NRO, PKB, PPTY, PSR, REK, RFI, RIF, RNP, RORE, RQI, RWR, SCHH, SRS, URE, USRT, VNQ, WREI, XHB, XLRE
by: Hedgeye
Summary

We are calling for the U.S. economy to transition from Quad 4 (growth and inflation slowing) to Quad 3 later this year (growth slowing, inflation accelerating).

As a result, we view REITs as one of the best long plays in 2019.

“We’ve been focused on gold and Treasuries, but I would start looking to buy things like housing (ITB) and REITs (VNQ) on pullbacks," explains Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough.

As Hedgeye subscribers already know, our predictive tracking algorithms are calling for the U.S. economy to transition from Quad 4 (growth and inflation slowing) to Quad 3 later this year (growth slowing, inflation accelerating).

As a result, we view REITs as one of the best long plays in 2019.

"As you go from Quad 4 to Quad 3 in the coming months, REITs is one of the top three places to be," Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough explains in the video above.

"We've been focused on gold and Treasuries, but I would start looking to buy things like housing (ITB) and REITs (VNQ) on pullbacks."

Watch the full video above for more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.