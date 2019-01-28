McCullough: We're Bullish On REITs

As Hedgeye subscribers already know, our predictive tracking algorithms are calling for the U.S. economy to transition from Quad 4 (growth and inflation slowing) to Quad 3 later this year (growth slowing, inflation accelerating).
As a result, we view REITs as one of the best long plays in 2019.
"As you go from Quad 4 to Quad 3 in the coming months, REITs is one of the top three places to be," Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough explains in the video above.
"We've been focused on gold and Treasuries, but I would start looking to buy things like housing (ITB) and REITs (VNQ) on pullbacks."
Watch the full video above for more.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.