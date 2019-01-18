Investment Thesis

Sunstone Hotel (NYSE:SHO) continues to experience positive revenue per available room and average daily rate growth in Q3 2018. The company’s portfolio is focused on major coastal markets that are either major gateway or major resort markets in the United States. Sunstone Hotel also has a solid balance sheet. However, it is trading at a premium to its peers. Given the fact that we are now in the latter stage of the economic cycle, we think investors should wait for a better entry point.

Source: YCharts

Q3 2018 Financial Highlights

Sunstone Hotel continues to perform well in Q3 2018. In its comparable portfolio, its average daily rate increased by 4.8% to $229.31 in Q3 2018. Similarly, its RevPAR increased to $197.44 in Q3 2018 from $190.37 in Q3 2017. This was a growth rate of 3.7% year over year. However, its occupancy rate declined in Q3 2018 to 86.1% from 87% in Q3 2017. This was a decline of 90 basis points. The decline was due to weather related travel disruptions from the hurricanes in Q3.

Comparable Portfolio Q3 2018 Q3 2017 Change Average Daily Rate $229.31 $218.82 4.8% RevPAR $197.44 $190.37 3.7% Occupancy Rate 86.1% 87.0% (90 bps)

Source: Created by author; Q3 2018 Supplemental Financial Information

What we like about Sunstone Hotel

We continue to like Sunstone Hotel for the following reasons:

A focus in coastal markets

Sunstone Hotel is mostly focused in major coastal markets in the United States. As can be seen from the map below, its largest 6 markets in terms of EBITDA are San Diego, Boston, Washington, DC, Hawaii, Florida, and San Francisco. These markets are important gateway, convention or major resort markets. As such, these markets tend to have higher lodging demand. As can be seen from the map below, no one single market contributes over 18% of its total EBITDA.

Source: Investor Presentation

Internal investments should continue to drive revenue growth

Sunstone Hotel has completed several value creation projects in 2018. The company still has several ongoing value creation projects that should reach completion in 2019 (see table below). We think these projects (completed or ongoing) will be able to contribute to its revenue positively in 2019 and beyond as it will attract customers and allow the company to charge at higher rates. Management also mentioned in its latest conference call that they would identify more value creation projects (including adding more rooms to existing hotels) in 2019. The advantage of pursuing value creation projects is that these projects actually provides better internal rate of returns than through acquisitions.

Source: Investor Presentation

Conservative balance sheet

Sunstone Hotel has a solid balance sheet. The REIT’s net debt to pro forma EBITDA ratio of 1.5x is low. As can be seen from the second chart below, this ratio is the lowest among its peers. Sunstone Hotel’s fixed charge interest coverage ratio of 4.4x is also solid.

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

The company has a staggered debt maturity schedule. As can be seen from the chart below, only $8 million of debt will mature in 2019. This only represents about 0.8% of its total debt of $984.9 million. This means that any interest rate hikes in 2019 will not materially increase its interest expense.

Source: Q3 2018 Supplemental Financial Information

Risks and Challenges

Hotel industry is highly cyclical

Revenues of Hotel REITs can be quite volatile and are highly dependent on the strength and weakness of the economy. When the economy is expanding rapidly, there will be more travel activities (e.g. business activities and leisure trips). On the other hand, travel is one of the first few items businesses and consumers will cut in an economic downturn. Even if trips are required, businesses and consumers will often choose less expensive options.

Economic growth rate will likely moderate in 2019

Although the United States had a good year of positive economic growth in 2018, its GDP growth rate is expected to decelerate to 2.5% in 2019 from 2.9% in 2018. Similarly, consumer spending in the U.S. is expected to decline by 20 basis points to 2.5% in 2019. We believe a slowdown in U.S. economy will impact Sunstone Hotel’s business as there may be fewer than anticipated bookings. It will also make it a challenge to grow its RevPAR. In the same time, U.S. unemployment rate is now at a 49-year low of 3.7% in November 2018. Although consumer confidence should remain at a good level, wage expenses will likely rise. Therefore, we believe it will be challenging for Sunstone Hotel to improve or even maintain its EBITDA margin.

Source: RBC Economics

Elevated supply in some markets in 2019

Barrier to entry is low for hotels in major markets as cities encourage new hotel supply to promote tourism and increase taxable income. In its latest conference call, management mentioned that supplies in several of its markets are still quite elevated. Management specifically mentioned that they are experiencing more competition in New York (4% of its EBITDA), Boston (14% of its EBITDA) and Portland (2% of its EBITDA) due to new supplies coming to the market. This will likely limit its occupancy ratio and RevPAR growth in these markets in the near term.

Valuation

Share price of Sunstone Hotel has declined by nearly 20%. This is comparable to Apple Hospitality’s (APLE) 21%. Summit Hotel estimates that its 2018 adjusted funds from operations will be in the range of $1.13 ~ $1.15 per share. Using the midpoint of its guidance, we have a price to 2018 AFFO ratio of 12.4x. This is significantly higher than its peers. For reader's information, Apple Hospitality and Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) trade at P/AFFO ratios of 8.9x and 9.9x respectively. We believe Sunstone Hotel's higher valuation has to do with its portfolio mix and a much better balance sheet.

Dividend

Unlike many other hotel REITs, Sunstone Hotel pays regular quarterly dividend as well as a catch-up dividend in the fourth quarter depending on its cash position for the year (see chart below). The company typically pays a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share in each of the first three quarters of the year and pays a catch-up dividend in Q4. In this past fourth quarter, its catch-up dividend was set at $0.54 per share. Based on the total dividend of $0.69 per share in 2018, its trailing 12-month dividend yield is 4.9%.

Source: YCharts

Investor Takeaway

Sunstone Hotel is a well-managed hotel REIT with a conservative balance sheet. However, it is trading at a premium to its peers. Given the fact that hotel industry is highly cyclical, we think investors should wait on the sideline and wait for a better entry point.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.