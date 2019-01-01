Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shocked investors on Jan. 28 when it pre-announced its fourth quarter results. What was most surprising about the pre-announcement was the depth of the revenue miss, which was nearly 20% below the company’s prior revenue guidance in November.

The stock is likely to continue to face significant headwinds as investors continue to re-value a stock which is still expensive even as it resumes its fall. What may be worse about Nvidia's result is the margins which came in 650 basis points below guidance. It may suggest that Nvidia has even seen peak margin expansion, as margins continue to contract.

Red Flags

It was just on Jan. 17 we wrote Nvidia: Red Flags Are Flying High. At the time we noted that Taiwan Semiconductor's (TSM) weakness served as a red flag for Nvidia’s fourth quarter results. Now Nvidia drops the bomb that its graphics processor units are not selling well. The bad news is that prices for some of its GPUs continue to fall, it would suggest that demand for these units are still very weak even after the fourth quarter results published today. In our mid-January commentary, we noted that Nvidia's GPU the GeForce GTX RTX 2080 Ti Founder's Editions had seen its price decline from around $1,850 in October to $1,400. Now that very same GPU can be found for even less, just two weeks later. A quick Web search reveals that the GPU is selling for as low as $1,199 on Best Buy. Not a good sign for Nvidia when they announce first quarter guidance in a couple of weeks.

Weak Margins

Additionally, the company reported that non-GAAP gross margins would likely be around 56%, which is down from the previous guidance of 62.5%. What may be worse is that gross margins have been falling sequentially since peaking in May 2016.

Data by YCharts

Profits May Plunge

If it's possible, the worst part of the report implies that revenue will be down nearly 25% from last year, and operating income could be down by as much as 62% at just $477 million from $1.2 billion last year. Nvidia is spending more to produce these new GPUs but is making significantly less in profit.

Q4'19 Q4'18 % Chg Revenue $ 2,200,000,000.00 $ 2,911,000,000.00 -24.42% COGS $ 968,000,000.00 $ 1,110,000,000.00 -12.79% Gross Margin 56% 62% -9.49% Gross Profit $ 1,232,000,000.00 $ 1,801,000,000.00 -31.59% OpEX $ 755,000,000.00 $ 607,000,000.00 24.38% OI $ 477,000,000.00 $ 1,202,000,000.00 -60.32% Based on Nvidia's Guidance From Nvidia Q4 Results

Technical Headwinds

The stock is now trading below a significant level of technical resistance at $140. It's likely not going to be an easy level for the stock to rise above in the near term. It's more likely that Nvidia continues to drift back to its lows of around $121.50.

(TradingView)

The relative strength index is continuing to trend lower, and that would suggest that bullish momentum is continuing to leave the stock and is likely to fall even further.

Still Too Expensive

The stock is not cheap trading at 19 times next year’s earnings estimates of $7.28. That's high when compared to the average PE ratio of about 13.4 among the top 25 stocks of the iShares PHLX Semicondcutor ETF (SOXX) However, the problem is that the earnings estimates for next year are likely too high, and those will need to fall. That would suggest that Nvidia’s valuation will stay elevated despite the steep decline.

What Next?

Nvidia's stock is likely to continue to feel the downward pressure over the coming weeks as investors digest the magnitude of the revenue shortfall and the potential impact on the stock. It's likely to suggest that the stock still has even further to fall.

