Apple Earnings: Recovery Or Takedown?

After the bell on Tuesday, we'll get fiscal first quarter results from technology giant Apple (AAPL). While a number of the period's figures are already mostly known given the company's surprising warning, there are still questions to ask regarding the situation in China and iPhone weakness. Today, I'll discuss some of the key items I'm watching and what it means for the stock.

If we look at current estimates, the street expects revenues of $84.04 billion and earnings per share of $4.17. That would be a top line decline of almost 5% but EPS growth of more than 7%. The main reasons for the difference in those two rates are the company's massive buyback along with this being the last calendar quarter where Apple has a much lower tax rate as compared to the prior year period thanks to the US tax cuts of late 2017. Investors are also disappointed in management's decision to stop providing unit sales numbers for key Apple products, so this will be the first time we'll see the new financial reporting format.

Apple's high iPhone pricing and the China trade war have hurt the company's smartphone sales. Management will tell us this week if the situation is improving at all. While the company will likely do small things here and there, like increases of trade-in values for older iPhones, I don't see a major strategy shift here in the short term like cutting prices across the board. If things are to change in a meaningful way, they likely would come later this year with the next version of phones to be launched.

The biggest indicator of Apple's progress will be guidance. As you can see in the chart below, estimates have dropped, but the street doesn't expect as much of a revenue drop in Q2 as seen in Q1. Some of this will likely depend on when Apple launches new products. Will we see an update of the iPhone SE, or perhaps another iPad refresh in late March like previous years? I don't think we'll see the company rush things to market like the AirPower, AirPods 2, or the streaming service just for a short term revenue grab.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance estimates page linked above)

The street average is currently at $59.28 billion, a decline of about 3% over the prior year period. With the US government shutdown lasting almost a month, and the US/China trade war still ongoing, I've been a bit worried about guidance for some time. The last time there were major iPhone and China worries, we saw revenues drop as much as 12.8% year over year. I'd think good guidance implies a revenue midpoint around $60 billion, but I'm afraid we'll be short of that. I'd be a bit worried if we see the midpoint come in at say $58 billion or even lower. If that happens, I believe shares get hit again, especially considering their strong recovery from recent lows.

As I've been mentioning for some time, while I think we'll see more short term revenue weakness, sentiment should improve in a couple of months, especially if we get a US/China trade deal done. The launch of the new streaming service will definitely help on the revenue front, and refreshes of the iPad mini, AirPods, and a few other products should help. As my one article linked above details, we might even see a change in the overall iPhone strategy that could favor consumers, helping iPhone unit sales return to eventual growth.

We also will likely see investors become a bit more positive on Apple as we move closer to the April/May earnings report, which is when we get an annual update on the company's massive capital return plan. While the $20 billion a quarter buyback pace doesn't look so good currently thanks to the fall in shares, it should mean a better dividend raise this year thanks to an impressive reduction in the share count. With around $130 billion in net cash, Apple is still well positioned to return plenty of capital to shareholders, while still being able to make acquisitions and invest in the company's future.

As for Apple shares, they enter this earnings report at an interesting time. We saw the plunge over the last few months, but the recent recovery has been quite impressive. As you can see in the chart below, the 50-day moving average is just a stone's throw away. A good report that sends us back above that key technical level would likely mean we've seen a short term bottom. However, if shares pull back after earnings, that trend line will head further lower and add more technical resistance to the situation.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Since we already know a lot of what Apple will report this week, most of the focus will be on how things are trending so far during the current quarter. The US government shutdown may finally be ending, but the trade war with China is ongoing and likely to continue pressuring results. If consumers are still balking at high iPhone prices, guidance will likely disappoint unless management plans on some major new product releases in the next month or two. What do you think Apple will report? I look forward to your comments below.

Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.