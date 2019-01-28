JFR: Earn 10%+ With Monthly Distributions And Reversion To Mean CEF Discount

Investment Thesis:

Nuveen’s Floating Rate Income (JFR) fund has the potential yield +/- 12% over the next 12 months through a combination of monthly distributions (currently an annualized 7.6%) and potential discount narrowing (to net asset value). The investment thesis assumes we avoid a global recession and destructive trade war and investors reverse the dramatic outflows from loan funds which began in late November and accelerated through year end.

Source: Bloomberg

Background:

Floating rate securities, like the Nuveen Floating Rate Income (JFR) fund, have frequently served as a bond alternative in my portfolio. The funds typically invest in debt that has an adjustable rate feature, where the interest rate is based on a margin over LIBOR (typically a floor of 1.0%). By avoiding company or industry concentration the funds are able to provide a high rate, lower-risk return for investors. The securities currently yield 7.6% with monthly cash distributions (taxable as interest not dividends). JFR and its ilk are ‘Closed End funds’ (“CEF”), which can trade at a premium or discount to the underlying assets. Over the past year, JFR’s discount has soared to 12.6% versus 2.6% in January 2018.

The underlying investments of floating rate bond funds are senior bank loans. The interest rates for the majority of the loans are variable and increase as interest rates rise above a floor. The adjustable feature makes these funds attractive in a rising rate environment and provide protection against inflation. The adjustable feature is derived from a contractual margin over a LIBOR floor (e.g. interest rate equals 30-day LIBOR plus 700 basis points).

Source: Nuveen

Monthly Distributions

On a monthly basis JFR returns $0.06/unit. The distribution rate was increased in October from $0.575/unit. The underlying earnings of JFR, as of December 31, 2018, was $0.0617/unit, meaning JFR is earning 2.8% more than it is paying out. A positive earnings/distribution ratio implies a stable-to-increasing distribution.

A Word About LIBOR and the Floating Rate Feature

Almost all loans have a LIBOR; 90 day LIBOR is currently 2.8% (compared to 1.8% a year ago). If LIBOR rises, the adjustment feature will be triggered and affected loans will adjust payments upward by the difference between 30-day LIBOR and the LIBOR floor (e.g. if the LIBOR floor is 2.5% and the margin is 500 basis points, the paid rate will reset to 7.8% from 7.5%).

Source: St. Louis Fed

Credit Quality

Every floating rate fund is different, but generally, +/- 85%-90% of the investments are loans with B, BB or BBB credit quality. JFR’s year end credit quality is shown below.

Source: Nuveen

Size Matters?

There are a variety of instruments providing a similar product. As I mentioned, my current preferred fund is JFR. JFR is large enough ($1 billion in NAV) that in the event of rapidly changing markets liquidation (or a large buy) should not be a problem (create a material transaction related discount to NAV); smaller funds could suffer larger swings in price-to-NAV in the face of material buys or sells.

While there are mutual fund versions of many of these funds, I prefer to invest in the closed end fund versions. My preference is based on the ability to sell during the day as well as the ability to purchase the funds at a discount to net asset value (NAV). During much of 2017, these funds carried a premium to NAV. The premium turned to a discount as investors started to become concerned with rising interest rates and accelerated as the prospect of a trade war with China and a recession moved from remote to possible.

Part of my investment thesis is a return to average discount of +/- 6%, representing potential appreciation of 6% from the current discount.

Source: Morningstar

Risk and Diversification

Risk is further mitigated through company and industry diversification, with the top ten holdings of a fund typically representing about 20% of the funds investable assets. Similarly, industry diversification is also maintained, with no one industry type receiving more than 15% of a fund’s investable assets.

The below tables represent the top ten holdings and industry diversification of JFR as of December 31, 2018.

Top Ten Holdings of JFR (Source: Nuveen)

Holdings by Industry of JFR (Source: Nuveen)

Investment returns are commonly enhanced by leverage, typically between 35%-40%. In the case of JFR, leverage was 39% at December 31, 2018 (Source: Nuveen).

Fees

Because of the unique nature of bank loans, there really needs to be an element of human involvement in assessing the underlying securities. Therefore, these funds typically carry hefty management fees and expenses. Paying professional management is contrary to my investing style, but given the need to assess and monitor, I make an exception in the case of floating- rate senior bank loans. As an example, JFR fees are currently running at an annualized 1.4% (total fees, including leverage costs of 1.8%, are 3.2%).

A Discussion on Risk- Macro

Nothing in life is without risk. The underlying assets of floating-rate senior bank loans, while offering first lien position in investment grade securities do default on occasion. According to a study by Moody’s Investors Service, the average annual default rate on senior floating-rate loans has historically (including the recent recession) been 3.4% (1996-2012). The same analysis highlights a 71.1% recovery rate on these same loans over the same period. Ignoring the time to recovery, the data suggest that an annual loss rate of 1.0% is to be expected (3.4% x 28.9% non-recovered) in an average year. Logically, the loss rate would tend to be less in times of economic expansion and greater in times of economic contraction or recession. Recent issuances of bank loans have been increasingly “covenant lite”, this implies a lower-than-historical recovery in the event of default.

Potential Performance in Today’s Stable-to-Rising Rate Environment

In addition to a monthly payment, which currently is an annualized 7.6% based on JFR’s market value, there is the prospect of a return to a historical discount of +/- 6%. The earlier chart suggests JFR is subject to wide swings in popularity. These swings, which impact discount to net asset value tend to revert after a period of time. While there are no guarantees, a return to 6% would provide double digit returns when combined with distributions (and even provide a cushion if the underlying bond prices fall).

Summary

JFR provides an opportunity to capture premium income with modest risk compared to bonds. Today’s stable-to-rising rate environment bodes well for these funds as their variable rate feature offers rate protection that is absent from bonds. The opportunity for discount narrowing provides a secondary opportunity for appreciation and the potential for 10% combined returns (distributions and appreciation). Historically low net loss rates on the underlying loans combined with diversification mean overall investor risk is reduced in the event of a recession.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JFR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.