A company always in the news and facing wild price swings attracts one crowd; utilities attract another. What happens when the two features come together?

But facing two separate years of wildfire liabilities, PG&E is on the verge of its second bankruptcy in this millennium.

by Daniel Shvartsman



We're speaking about PG&E (PCG) here, which means that the text has to be a long disclaimer. First, we recorded this on Wednesday, January 23rd. At the time, we knew that the company was planning to file for bankruptcy on January 29th, i.e. the day this article is published. In the interim, here are our news headlines:

So a lot has been going on. That also makes it difficult to explain or analyze properly. For that, I refer you to a reading list that may be helpful:

Mike and I do our best to sort through all of this and figure out what's going on. We also hit on a couple more enduring conclusions which we hope hold up no matter how the PCG story plays out. Click play at the top of this article to have a listen.

Topics covered:

Betting on and reacting to bad news - 3:00

How to factor in (or ignore) price action for fundamental strategies? - 8:00

The play-by-play on PG&E's current situation - 12:45

Blowing up the 'utilities are a safety play' cliche - 16:45

Breaking out the bankruptcy scenarios - 19:45

Blue Mountain's Case - 26:30

The fuzzy aspects of the law - 31:30

What about Baupost Group's position - 37:45

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither Mike nor I have any positions in any stocks discussed. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.