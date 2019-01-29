PG&E And The Lost Safety Of Utilities (Podcast)
Utilities are staples in investors' defensive portfolios, promising a steady dividend and easy to model cash flows.
But facing two separate years of wildfire liabilities, PG&E is on the verge of its second bankruptcy in this millennium.
A company always in the news and facing wild price swings attracts one crowd; utilities attract another. What happens when the two features come together?
by Daniel Shvartsman
We're speaking about PG&E (PCG) here, which means that the text has to be a long disclaimer. First, we recorded this on Wednesday, January 23rd. At the time, we knew that the company was planning to file for bankruptcy on January 29th, i.e. the day this article is published. In the interim, here are our news headlines:
- Blue Mountain prepares proxy fight to dump PG&E's board
- PG&E bankruptcy not ideal on inverse condemnation outlook, Citi says
- PG&E +25% as investigation reportedly clears company in 2017 wildfires
- PG&E warns it still faces 'extensive litigation... deteriorating financial situation'
- Timely trade in PG&E options reaps millions in paper profit
- PG&E bankruptcy still likely despite positive fire report, legal experts say
- Federal regulator sides with power suppliers in PG&E contracts
- PG&E to skip settlement payments to Butte Fire victims
- Investors offer PG&E $4B package to avoid filing for bankruptcy - Bloomberg
- PG&E said to still plan bankruptcy despite investor proposal
- California regulator OKs PG&E request for $6B in borrowing
- PG&E files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
So a lot has been going on. That also makes it difficult to explain or analyze properly. For that, I refer you to a reading list that may be helpful:
- The Power Of Monopoly: PG&E's Plan To Keep The Lights On by Kyla Scanlon - our jumping off point for studying PCG
- PG&E Bankruptcy: Impact On Investors by WYCO Researcher - an authoritative look at the bankruptcy implications that we leaned on
- PG&E: Where Are We, How Did We Get Here, And Where Will We Go? by Robert Howard - a mostly up to date review of the situation
- BlueMountain Capital's first letter to PG&E
- BlueMountain Capital's second letter to PG&E
- A profile on BlueMountain Capital
- Article on Baupost Group's subrogations position
- Co-host Mike Taylor's newsletter covering PG&E (for SA Essential/PRO+ Subscribers only)
- Scott Adams's Bet on the Bad Guys article
- Force Majeure's analysis on whether stocks fall faster than they rise
Mike and I do our best to sort through all of this and figure out what's going on. We also hit on a couple more enduring conclusions which we hope hold up no matter how the PCG story plays out. Click play at the top of this article to have a listen.
Topics covered:
- Betting on and reacting to bad news - 3:00
- How to factor in (or ignore) price action for fundamental strategies? - 8:00
- The play-by-play on PG&E's current situation - 12:45
- Blowing up the 'utilities are a safety play' cliche - 16:45
- Breaking out the bankruptcy scenarios - 19:45
- Blue Mountain's Case - 26:30
- The fuzzy aspects of the law - 31:30
- What about Baupost Group's position - 37:45
So, where do you see this going? What does this change (or not change) for you as far as investing in utilities? What do you think about Baupost Group's positioning or BlueMountain's case? Let us know below.
