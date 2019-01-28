SIRF Report On Corcept Therapeutics Misses The Mark

CORT traded down as much as 15% on Friday in the wake of the report.

The report implies that rising deaths among patients on Korlym are related to off-label prescription and that Corcept is encouraging overprescription by compensating physicians.

The other day, the Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation (SIRF) published a report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT). Corcept Therapeutics is a small pharmaceutical company that markets Korlym (mifepristone) in a rare disease called Cushing's Syndrome, a condition that results from excessive exposure to the cortisol.

In this report, the author vilifies Corcept as an example of some of the leading problems in American healthcare. Although SIRF maintains they are free of COIs related to short-sellers, the report reads more like an exposé by a short seller rather than an honest piece of investigative journalism. The tone of the article misconveys the author's intent; where I had hoped that the piece would be a well-constructed criticism of ethical concerns in the drug development ecosystem, I find that the research lacks substantive analysis, and the rhetoric misdirects the reader in an attempt to stitch together a cohesive narrative. The evidentiary standard falls short in many cases, leading to speculation and insinuation where I had hoped to see a compelling analysis.

Sadly, I think the author misses the opportunity to construct a more thoughtful dialogue on the ethical problems faced by the healthcare system in an attempt to capture shock and awe.

I want to highlight the relevant ethical points here so that the reader can keep these in the context of my responses to the original work.

Drug pricing can prohibit patient access to important treatments and exploit patients in high-risk populations

Regulatory leniency allows more treatment options in small patient populations but risks setting the bar too low

Financial conflicts-of-interest among physicians affect the integrity of prescribing decisions and clinical literature

In this article, I contend that this report has little to no read-through for Corcept's share price. Markets often behave very inefficiently with small- and mid-sized biotechnology companies. Corcept is one example of a small biotech with an inefficient share price. The inefficiency of Corcept's share price results in large part because the company is difficult to fit into an easy to digest "box". Consider that Corcept:

Is a rare disease company with an approved treatment for Cushing's disease and a next-generation treatment under development; and

Is a revenue-stage company with a positive and growing bottom line; and

Has multiple clinical stage development programs in oncology, NASH, and psychiatric indications.

This odd combination of factors attracts an unconventional class of investors that has historically led to inefficiencies in the company's share price. The company tends to attract rare disease investors and institutional investors attracted to Corcept's bottom line. Interestingly, Corcept's development programs are largely overlooked by the oncology crowd because hormones are not vogue.

Here, I will comment on the most prominent points raised by the author.

Korlym received FDA approval on a potentially inadequate clinical trial

The author asserts that:

The fact that the FDA had granted an approval allowing the company to market Korlym, however, doesn't mean Corcept had scientifically demonstrated the drug's success in treating Cushing's syndrome."

The author goes on to state that the FDA concluded the trial was flawed:

The FDA's risk assessment and risk mitigation review for this study did conclude that Korlym's trial design was flawed without the testing of an approved comparator drug"

This turns out to be a gross misrepresentation of the FDA's assessment. Here, I reproduce the exact language used by the FDA in the report cited by the author:

"The open label and uncontrolled nature of the trial can introduce confounders, biases, and limitations that are often mitigated through the conduct of a randomized, double-blind, and controlled clinical trial."

It takes a stretch of the rhetorical imagination to construe that the FDA indicated this was a flawed trial. There are very real and very relevant criticisms of single-arm, open-label trial designs. At the time, the FDA clearly cited that a randomized controlled trial was not possible and made the decision that the potential benefits of Korlym approval outweighed the associated risks.

The author further cites that:

An open-label study is the least rigorous type of scientific investigation"

Which again is a misrepresentation. An open-label study is unequivocally less rigorous than a randomized controlled trial, which is the gold standard in clinical medicine. However, an open-label study can prove substantially more rigorous than many other scientific investigations, such as a retrospective or case-control study. In this case, the FDA allowed the single-arm study because it was gauged to be the next best option where an RCT was not deemed viable.

Regardless, this discussion is now seven years old and soon to be obsolete. Relacorilant, Corcept's successor to Korlym, which has been designed to be more potent, while minimizing adverse side-effects such as pregnancy termination, is being studied in a pivotal ongoing Phase III trial that is double-blinded and placebo-controlled. The results of that trial, expected in 2020, should help eliminate ambiguity about the activity of glucocorticoid receptor modulation in Cushing's. The future of the company is about Relacorilant, not Korlym.

Patient deaths on Korlym

Here, the author insinuates that an increase in 2018 in deaths among patients using Korlym could be related to off-label usage of the product.

"Asked about the recent sharp increase in the number of deaths recorded for Korlym in the FDA's adverse events reporting system (FAERS), to 37 in the first nine months of 2018 from 17 for all of 2017, Robb was adamant that none of the deaths could be directly attributed to Korlym. In response to a question about how he could be certain of that, he said, "All [the FAERS death reports] are adjudicated by a third party": Robb added that Corcept retains Ashfield to provide pharmacovigilance, a service that evaluates reports of a drug's adverse events for a manufacturer. And he insisted that the medicine and its dosage were not responsible for any of 103 deaths reported for Korlym since 2012. He did not answer a question about why 17 of the 103 death reports mentioned "product used for unknown indication."

The author's work here lacks substantive analysis. To start with, there are a number of limitations to data in the FAERS database reported by the author. Firstly, the FDA states UP FRONT that there are duplicate and incomplete reports in the system, that information in the reports has not been verified, and that rates of occurrence cannot be established with these reports.

Furthermore, the reports referenced by the author are analyzed based on when the report is received, not when the incident occurred. Segmenting by when the incident occurred, only 26 deaths were reported as occurring in 2018. The rest occurred in a previous year or contain missing data.

Raw event data from FAERS database

Finally, the author inappropriately cites a reference to absolute death counts. With an increase in the number of patients treated with Korlym each year and a proportionally larger increase in the number of patients previously treated with Korlym, it is reasonable to expect some increase in the number of deaths reported each year in patients treated with the drug.

A more useful statistic would be to report the number of annual patient deaths per year as a percentage of all patients treated with Korlym. Taking one look at the FAERS data, it is clear that some of the reports are incomplete. After a third party with expertise in pharmacovigilance reviewed and cleared each case, to cite "product used for unknown indication" among patient death reports and imply this in some way comprises negligent corporate conduct is inappropriate.

Cushing's disease is a dangerous disease - as stated by the FDA, most patients die within 4-5 years without treatment. As highlighted by the Corcept CFO, some of these patients are taking as many as 20-30 medications concurrently. There are many potential confounds that make a brief glance at raw data from an incomplete database inadequate.

To claim that deaths among Korlym patients are rising, and to imply that these deaths are related to the drug, is sensationalizing inadequate data.

The relationship between individual prescribers and Corcept Speakers Bureau compensation

Here, the author sneaks in a couple of points. Firstly, the author notes that speakers' bureaus are a legal practice whereby physicians receive compensation for professional activities discussing the use of the drug. The author also notes that these arrangements can devolve into quid-pro-quo relationships, an important conflict of interest in pharmaceutical marketing and sometimes illegal practice.

As it relates to Corcept, the author observes that many of the physicians writing the most prescriptions for Korlym have practices in rural settings with a reduced population and suspects that these providers could be overprescribing Korlym by including patients with diabetes and not just Cushing's. Cushing's disease, after all, is a rare disease, and it would appear unlikely that we see more prescriptions occurring in a rural setting where there are less likely to be as many patients, as compared with larger, centralized institutions.

Source: SIRF report

I present an alternative thesis that is not mutually exclusive with all of the author's original points but nonetheless tells a less insidious story.

Korlym has faced significant challenges with uptake in rural, predominately conservative, pro-life areas. Korlym, aka mifepristone, is well-known as the abortion pill. While the drug is used effectively to manage some of the effects of excessive cortisol in Cushing's, pregnancy termination remains a controversial side-effect. Resistance to prescription is exacerbated by the demographic of Cushing's patients. As the author notes in an unrelated discussion, Cushing's occurs more frequently in females than males by a factor of five, where pregnancy termination is a viable concern. Many physicians may refuse to adopt Korlym because of personal pro-life beliefs.

Interestingly, when you look at the political representation for the districts containing top, individual Korlym prescribers, we see that the clear majority of them fall in conservative districts.

Political representation for districts with top individual Korlym prescribers

Source: Publicly available political information

Sure, it is unlikely that Zanesville, OH, organically saw 39 patients in their 25,000 person town present with inoperable Cushing's. However, consider that Dr. Mohammad Ijaz could be the only practicing endocrinologist in the region that (1) has experience tackling a difficult diagnosis, (2) has treated hypercortisolism with Korlym in the past, and (3) is ethically willing to prescribe a drug known to cause pregnancy termination. Tack on the fact that Cushing's disease is rare and exceedingly challenging to diagnose, and is it really all that surprising to believe that some specialty providers may receive more patients?

I also learned a few interesting tidbits after spending hours parsing through patient forums and reading testimonials:

Cushing's disease, diagnosed or undiagnosed, is devastating in terms of quality of life

Many patients initially struggled to receive an accurate diagnosis, in part due to biases by physicians against diagnosing a rare disease

Patients sometimes travel substantial distances to receive evaluation or treatment

In light of all this, there are many ways to question the data presented by the author. Do the top prescribing physicians prescribe Korlym because they receive Honoraria from Corcept? Does Corcept pursue speakers for the bureau because they are top Korlym prescribers? Or perhaps, do industry leaders both attract the most patients to their clinic and represent prime candidates for the Corcept speakers' bureau?

Further, are these physicians illegally or amorally overprescribing Korlym in exchange for $10,000 in Honoraria? Sure, financial conflict of interests are insidious and can materially affect a physician's practice. For context, the average endocrinologist makes $225,000/year, so it is reasonable to suggest that these figures - ranging from a couple hundred dollars to $50-75,000 in extreme cases - could represent fair compensation. Salary: Endocrinologist

On one hand, you can make the argument that any amount of compensation is too much. Personally, I think it is a reasonable business strategy to use legal, professional avenues to promote awareness regarding treatment options for a rare disease in communities where there is traditionally resistance to the side effects of that treatment.

Allow me to summarize what I think is going on here:

Cushing's disease is challenging to diagnose, many patients must visit multiple clinics before receiving an accurate diagnosis, and the disease remains largely underdiagnosed. Pro-life physicians may choose not to prescribe Korlym because of side-effects relating to pregnancy termination, restricting treatment options for patients in conservative districts. To overcome barriers to patients receiving the most possible options for treatment, Corcept provides compensation to physicians for legal, professional engagements to discuss their experience with Korlym administration in Cushing's patients.

As an addendum, Relacorilant, Korlym's successor, is safer, more tolerable, and does not cause pregnancy termination.

Off-label Korlym administration

Throughout the report, the author insinuates that Corcept is promoting off-label usage.

Off-label drug usage falls into an ethically challenging gray area. In some instances, off-label drug usage has significantly expanded treatment options for patients. For example, off-label avastin usage provides an effective treatment option for patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) that cannot afford the gold-standard Lucentis. Both drugs are marketed by Genentech. Avastin is orders of magnitude cheaper but is approved for use in cancer, not AMD.

That being said, one of the reasons that the FDA exists is to prevent large corporations from taking advantage of patients with serious diseases. There are a few things that I think about in this case. Firstly, has Corcept actually promoted the off-label use of Korlym? The investor should consider this a possible risk, but at this point, there is next-to-no evidence to support this claim. The author needed to dig deeper than producing circumstantial evidence from one physician in Orlando. Secondly, has patient harm resulted from the off-label use of Korlym? Finally, due to the possible underdiagnoses of Cushing's disease, does off-label usage expand a treatment option for underserved patients?

Off-label usage is further complicated by Korlym's secret double life as the abortion pill. Naturally, access to mifepristone - Korlym or otherwise - is controlled to prevent back-alley access to mifepristone.

The bottom-line facts:

Over 90% of Korlym prescriptions occur within the FDA-approved label

In light of the potential risks, the FDA chose not to mandate a risk management assessment for off-label usage of Korlym

I have seen no evidence that Corcept is promoting off-label prescription, illegally or otherwise.

"The expectation for a peer-reviewed medical journal article is that an investigator's research is conducted independently from consultations with a drug's manufacturer"

The author shows an email chain where Corcept encouraged the development of white paper guidelines in collaboration with physicians.

This claim comes out of left-field and misleads the reader. Consider the COI policy of the New England Journal of Medicine, one of the top medical journals.

The Journal's policies were last revised in 1996.6 With regard to Original Articles and Special Articles, we will continue to follow the policy that was restated at that time. In such articles, we disclose the sponsorship of the studies and relevant financial information about the authors. During the editorial process, we ask authors for details of their financial relationships with biomedical companies, such as consulting fees, service on advisory boards, ownership of equity (or options thereon), patent royalties, honorariums for lectures, fees for expert testimony, and research grants. In a statement in such articles, we report all relevant financial relationships; if an author has reported no relevant financial relationships, there is no statement. We apply the same policy to Sounding Board articles, Case Records, and Perspectives. Our purpose in publishing financial-disclosure statements is to inform readers of the existence of financial relationships that, in our judgment, are pertinent to the article, and to affirm that we had access to this information during our deliberations."

Investigators consult with a drug's manufacture all the time. The expectation is that these conflicts be disclosed in the article. I don't agree with this statement by the author.

Some final thoughts:

SIRF maintains its status as a non-profit dedicated to investigative journalism, and author Roddy Boyd has denied financial COIs relating to the article.

However, it is worth noting that someone made a lot of money placing trades before the article was published.

Originally published by @gary_weiss on Twitter.

Finally, the article neglects any real mention of Corcept's research and development activities, which makes this report egregiously one-sided.

Cortisol is one of the most well-known hormones and is involved in a large range of biological activities. In addition to developing Relacorilant in Cushing's, Corcept is advancing compounds in clinical trials for multiple indications in cancer (including ovarian and prostate cancer), NASH, and mental health. Corcept has more partnerships with independent investigators than I have ever seen in a company their size. According to Pitchbook, the last time the company has raised outside money was in 2012, meaning that all of these programs have been supported by the high price of Korlym.

Tying everything back to Corcept's valuation, I think that the market reaction was overdone. The reasonable investor will be critical and investigate any claims about their investment, positive or negative. In this case, I ask myself:

Has Corcept done anything illegal that risks incurring substantive legal action?

Is any of the new information in the article likely to affect Corcept's ongoing business operations?

In my opinion, this report will blow over, and Corcept has again become undervalued. I used this opportunity to buy back shares that I sold last month after the new Korlym patent was issued.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CORT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.