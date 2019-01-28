Should You Reduce Downside Risk With Trend-Following Strategies?

It is not about all-or-nothing. Allocating a small percentage of your portfolio to trend following can make a lot of sense in terms of diversification.

The decision between buy and hold vs. trend following is basically balancing two potential risks: underperforming vs. suffering big drawdowns in your capital.

On the other hand, trend following substantially underperforms buy and hold when market retracements are brief and shallow.

Risk can never be completely eliminated, only transformed. Trend following strategies are remarkably effective at reducing portfolio damage when a big bear market comes. However, these strategies can also underperform vs. a buy and hold for long periods of time, especially when market pullbacks are shallow.

It's important to consider that buy and hold vs. trend following is not an all or-nothing-decision. From a diversification perspective, it makes a lot of sense to allocate a percentage of your portfolio to trend following strategies with a solid track record over the long term.

Trend Following In The Stock Market

In simple terms, trend following means that you invest aggressively when the main trend is up and you reduce your risk when the trend is down. Many trend following systems are based on moving averages as the main trend indicator.

The chart below shows the evolution of the S&P 500 index and its 200 days moving average over the years. We could say that the trend is up when the index is above the 200-day moving average and vice-versa.

Data by YCharts

The following backtest is remarkably simple, it just buys the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) ETF when such ETF is above its 200 days moving average. Then it sells and it goes to cash if the ETF is below its 200 days moving average.

Source: ETFreplay.com

The performance statistics are impressive. Since December of 1999 the trend-following strategy more than doubled the buy and hold strategy in SPDR S&P 500. Trend following gained 372.9% versus 176.1% for buy and hold.

Even more important, the maximum drawdown - meaning greatest percentage drop in equity from the peak - was much lower. Trend following had a maximum drawdown of 20.8% versus 55.2% for a buy and hold position in SPDR S&P 500 during the backtesting period.

Source: ETFreplay

Since the year 2000, trend following delivered more than double the return with substantially less than half the drawdown than buy and hold. However, the main factor behind this performance is that the backtesting period includes two huge bear markets in 2001 and 2008.

Trend following does a spectacular job at protecting your capital when markets go through severe drawdowns. However, in periods when market pullbacks are small, trend following will generate many false signals, protecting the portfolio as prices start falling when it should instead remain long.

If we look at the backtesting data since January of 2009, trend-following significantly underperforms vs. buy and hold. This is obviously because the market pullbacks during the 2009-2018 period have been relatively small and short-lived.

Source: ETFreplay.com

Trend Following To Protect A Portfolio Of Stocks

The following chart shows the backtested performance for the PowerFactors 50 quantitative system. This is a quantitative stock-picking system available to members in my research service, The Data Driven Investor, and it basically picks 50 stocks based on a combination of quantitative return drivers: financial quality, value, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

The backtesting numbers show that the portfolio has substantially outperformed the Vanguard Total Market ETF (VTI) since 1990, with annual returns of 18.11% versus 6.46% for the benchmark.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

The comparison is not strictly fair, since the PowerFactors 50 portfolio has a large proportion of small stocks than Vanguard Total Markets, and stocks in the quantitative system are much more volatile and risky. The backtesting simulation assumes trading expenses of 0.2% per transaction, but the impact of taxes has not been incorporated into the return calculations. But that is beyond the point at this stage.

We key data point to watch is that the system has a larger drawdown than the benchmark. Picking stocks based on quantitative return drivers can substantially increase returns, but it's hard to reduce downside risk at the stock-selection level alone. If the stock market as a whole is crashing, chances are that most individual stocks in the market are crashing too.

In order to reduce downside risk, the following version of the PowerFactors 50 portfolio introduces a dynamic hedging system. This means that the portfolio takes a 100% short position in the benchmark when the slope of the 200-day moving average is negative over a 10 day period.

In plain English, the portfolio is always long the 50 stocks selected by the quantitative algorithm, but it reduces market exposure through a hedging position when the market is in a downtrend.

Looking at performance since 1999, the PowerFactors portfolio with the trend following hedging system outperforms the version without the hedge. However, performance is quite dissimilar over different time periods.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

The data below summarizes the return numbers for different periods. The version with the trend following hedge has underperformed the version without the hedge over one month, one year, three years, and five years.

Return No Hedge Trend F Hedge Annualized 18% 20% One Month 12% 7% One Year -9% -8% Three Year 71% 62% Five Year 81% 78% Total 2716% 3592%

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Risk statistics No Hedge Trend F Hedge Sharpe Ratio 0.75 0.89 Sortino Ratio 1.03 1.28 Max Drawdown -56.67% -35.46% Standard Deviation 22.63% 20.28%

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Over two decades, the trend following hedge has produced both superior returns and smaller risk. But it has significantly underperformed a buy and hold strategy in the PowerFactors portfolio over long periods of time.

The Bottom Line

Be it at the index levels or when it comes to a portfolio of individual stocks, trend following can significantly reduce downside risk in big and ugly bear markets such as the ones in 2001 and 2008. However, when market pullbacks are relatively small, such as in the past decade, chances are that trend following strategies will significantly reduce your returns versus buy and hold.

At the end of the day, the decision of whether to use trend-following strategies to protect your portfolio will depend on your own investing philosophy and needs as an investor. If you want to reduce the risk of significantly lagging the indexes, then trend following is probably not a good idea for you, because trend-following systems can underperform over long periods of time.

On the other hand, if you want to reduce the risk of big capital losses, while at the same time looking to optimize the risk vs. return tradeoff in your portfolio, then trend-following can be a remarkably simple and effective strategy to consider.

This raises an important question, why should an individual investor be so concerned with the indexes as a benchmark? If trend-following works well for you in terms of providing solid returns while also controlling for downside risk, maybe that is a good strategy to follow, even if it can underperform a buy and hold approach over long periods of time.

Importantly, the discussion about buy and hold versus trend following is not an all-or-nothing situation. Both buy and hold and trend following have their weaknesses and strengths, and they are even complementary, meaning that trend-following is particularly effective when buy and hold disappoints (big bear markets), and vice versa.

With this in mind, it makes sense to allocate a share of your portfolio to trend-following strategies as long as you are well aware of how they work and what kind of performance they can be expected to produce in different market environments.

Just like diversifying in different asset classes and individual stocks is crucial to reduce overall portfolio risk, diversifying in different strategies can be even more effective.

