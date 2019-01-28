Dividend Ideas | Tech 

IBM As A Dividend Investment

|
About: International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
by: Christopher Price
Christopher Price
Dividend investing, long-term horizon
Summary

The highest yield of any Dow company currently belongs to IBM.

The company has a long history of growing its dividend.

This article will investigate IBM as a dividend investment going forward.

IBM is currently priced attractively and has room to continue to grow its dividend, at least in the short term.

I recently wrote an article that started two hypothetical portfolios. The first would include a mutual fund that attempts to follow dividend-paying stocks that have high yields. This fund is the Vanguard High Dividend Yield