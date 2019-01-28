IBM As A Dividend Investment
About: International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
by: Christopher Price
Summary
The highest yield of any Dow company currently belongs to IBM.
The company has a long history of growing its dividend.
This article will investigate IBM as a dividend investment going forward.
IBM is currently priced attractively and has room to continue to grow its dividend, at least in the short term.
I recently wrote an article that started two hypothetical portfolios. The first would include a mutual fund that attempts to follow dividend-paying stocks that have high yields. This fund is the Vanguard High Dividend Yield