Alio Gold: Detailed Opinion About 2018 Production

Summary

Alio Gold provided gold production for the fourth quarter of 2018 on January 15, 2019.

Ongoing dilution problem at its San Francisco open pit mine in Sonora Mexico is still concerning. One positive long-term point is the Ana Paula land package which is very promising.

The company remains highly leveraged to the gold price, so if gold manages to stay above $1,300 the next few weeks, ALO could be an excellent short-term opportunity.