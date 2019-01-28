Tesla's $920 Million Convertible - The Options Have Shrunk

Tesla (TSLA) has a $920 million convertible bond issue maturing on March 1. Recent price action suggests that Tesla's stock price at that time will not reach the convertible price set when the bond was issued - $359.87. The $920 million repayment will use approximately one-third of Tesla's available cash (all Tesla numbers taken from the Q3 10-Q unless otherwise stated). This will be a significant drain of liquidity for a company which is very over-reliant on short-term financing from customer deposits (approximately $900 million) and suppliers (approximately $3.6 billion), and which has a total of $2.1 billion (including the $920 million) of debt and lease payments due in the twelve months to September 30.

However, as I have described in a July 2018 article here, Tesla had the effective right to completely avoid paying out the $920 million. All that was required was for Tesla's board of directors to decide that it is the company's best interest to reduce the conversion price from the current $359.87 to a level at or below the current market price. Then the bondholders will elect to receive stock rather than cash and Tesla can issue new shares to cover their obligations.

Decision Time Has Past

Given Tesla's highly stressed liquidity position (a working capital deficit of over $2.8 billion), there has been much discussion, not only on Seeking Alpha but also on the Tesla Motors' owners' discussion boards and other sites, regarding the value of this option to preserve Tesla's cash. Most commentators when discussing Tesla's ability to convert have focussed on the prospectus for the bonds, and in particular, on page S-41, which describes the conversion rate change right:

We are permitted to increase the applicable conversion rate of either or both series of notes by any amount for a period of at least 20 business days if our board of directors or a committee thereof determines that such increase would be in our best interest."

Twenty business days before March 1 is January 31. It would, therefore, appear that Tesla's board still has time to make the change.

However, such an analysis is incomplete. The prospectus is only a summary and a full picture can only be gaining by reading the bond indenture, which contains the actual contract between Tesla and U.S. Bank (the trustee for the bondholders). This is stated on page 48:

(H) In addition to those adjustments required by clauses (A), (B), (C), (D) and (E) of this Section 9.04, and to the extent permitted by applicable law and subject to the applicable rules of the NASDAQ Global Select Market or any other securities exchange on which securities of the Company are then listed, (I) the Company may increase the Conversion Rate of the Notes by any amount for a period of at least 20 Business Days if the Board of Directors determines that such increase would be in the Company's best interest [irrelevant text omitted]. Whenever the Conversion Rate is increased pursuant to the preceding sentence, the Company shall mail to the Holder of each Note at its last address appearing on the Note Register a notice of the increase at least 15 days prior to the date the increased Conversion Rate takes effect, and such notice shall state the increased Conversion Rate and the period during which it will be in effect."

Bolded text is my emphasis.

Had Tesla mailed the requisite notice to the bondholders by January 16 (the last possible date), it would certainly have been reported and probably would have required an 8-K to be filed. Therefore, we can conclude that Tesla's option to change the rate has expired and Tesla must redeem the notes in cash.

Conclusion

Tesla's decision to pay these notes fully in cash is surprising and adds to worries about Tesla's cash position as Tesla passes through a period of great difficulty (as described in Elon Musk's recent letter). The $920 million repayment and the remainder of the $2.1 billion of short-term debt and leases will consume most of Tesla's cash position of $2.9 billion, leaving the working capital position ever more precarious as most of the remaining current assets are less easily realizable - inventory ($3.3 billion) and prepaid expenses ($300 million).

Unless Tesla can generate large amounts of free cash flow to replenish its cash reserves, it will be largely reliant on the patience and confidence of its suppliers and deposit holding customers. While Tesla may be willing to accept that position with equanimity, it is unlikely that the rating agencies, looking at the position from the perspective of the 2025 unsecured bondholders, will be equally calm. There is a real possibility of a downgrade below the current Caa1/B- unsecured debt ratings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in TSLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.