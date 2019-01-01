Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to discuss the PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund has performed very well since my last review, especially since the new year began. With the provision capping the the state and local tax deduction on federal tax filings now set at $10,000, tax-free municipal debt has become seemingly more attractive to high-income filers in high-tax states. New York specifically fits this bill, as the state's residents are some of the most impacted by this new provision, and that has prompted renewed investor demand in New York municipal debt, including funds like PNF. Despite this positive tailwind, there are a few negative attributes for PNF. One, the fund has seen its market price rise but its net asset value (NAV) has struggled, which has pushed the price to own this fund above its short-term average. Furthermore, the income production has lagged in the short-term, as the fund is currently under-earning its stated distribution. Lastly, while New York debt is gaining investor interest, New York City is facing an increasingly difficult financial situation, as health care liabilities for city workers are expected to overwhelm the city's budget in the coming years.

Background

First, a little background about PNF. The fund "invests at least 90% of its net assets (and at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax." Currently, the fund is trading at $12.58/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.057/share, which translates to an annual yield of 5.44%. I covered PNF back in September, when I recommended the fund as an investment. Since that time, PNF has performed very well, logging a return in excess of 11%, after accounting for distributions. Despite this very impressive gain, I am currently sitting with a neutral rating, and believe the time may be ripe to take some profits and wait for a better time to re-enter the fund, and I will explain why in detail below.

Gains Have Translated To A Large Premium

When I recommended PNF in September, I was generally bullish on New York City municipal debt as a whole. With that in mind, I called out PNF because of its strong track record of paying its stated distribution and also its compelling valuation. At that time, PNF traded at a premium to NAV just over 1%, which was near its short-term low and below its annual average (for 2018).

While my call on PNF was right on the money, this has come at a cost. Namely, the short-term gain has sent the fund's valuation well above its average level. To illustrate, I have compiled some key metrics related to the fund's premium in the chart below:

Current Premium 12.03% 2-Year Average Premium 5.23% 2-Year Premium High 13.90% 2-Year Premium Low (1.73%)

Source: Pimco (with calculations made by author)

As you can see, PNF is now richly priced, with a double digit premium that looks high both on the surface and also when considering its trading history. This tells me investors were very keen on PNF, but concerns me because the majority of the market return has been due to price speculation, and not because of underlying strength. This has pushed the fund's premium near its 2-year high, which could mean a correction is on the horizon.

What I mean by this is that while an 11% gain over 4 months is a great return, it would be more comforting if the gain was due to underlying asset appreciation, as well as distributions, and not because of share price speculation. Unfortunately, the latter is not occurring, as PNF has seen its NAV decline by about 5% over the past year, and roughly 2% since my September review. In fairness, this is not overly surprising, as the entire fixed-income sector has come under pressure with the rise of interest rates. Therefore, this drop does not in and of itself present a red flag. However, when it is coupled with PNF's rising premium to own, it makes me question whether initiating positions now, given these circumstances, is a prudent move.

UNII Report - Not Strong

Another reason why I was bullish on PNF last year, was the fund had seen improvement in income production throughout the course of 2018. Similar to the valuation argument, this is another area that has reversed, making me less optimistic on the fund. To illustrate, consider PNF's December and January undistributed net investment income (UNII) reports, listed below:

Source: Pimco

As you can see, PNF's coverage ratios are remaining in the mid-80% range, which means the fund is under-earning what it needs to make in order to meet its stated distribution level. Fortunately, the fund has a positive UNII balance, which means it is able to dip in to that reserve account to maintain its current distribution level. Given PNF's distribution history, and the fact that it has almost two months of income still in reserves, I believe the income stream remains safe. But this is a metric to keep a close eye on, as the UNII is down from $.14/share since September, when it also had a 3-month rolling coverage ratio above 90% as well.

My takeaway here is that PNF's UNII report is a mixed bag, which does not present any real danger to the current distribution at this time, but indicates the fund may not be worth a premium well above its normal trading range. Further, I included the Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) and the Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund III (PYN) to show that these alternative options for New York debt are probably not suitable at this time either. They also trade at premiums and, as the above tables show, have negative UNII and coverage ratios below 100%. Clearly, there is underlying pressure in the New York municipal debt market across the board.

Headwind On The Horizon

While I have just discussed the merits on PNF specifically, I want to now focus on the broader New York City municipal debt market, as it impacts all bond funds exposed to this category. While this debt has come in demand of late, as investors search for tax-free income, there are some troubling warning signs, especially for New York city, that will turn in to major problems if not dealt with on a legislative level. While not cause for immediate concern, there are issues that are going to cause long-term financial stress in the city if structural changes are not made.

What I am referring to is the rising cost of health care for New York city workers, which was highlighted in New York’s comprehensive annual financial report, released late last year. Specifically, the point causing concern is "other post-employment benefits" liability, which mainly refers to the cost of health for city workers, especially in retirement. This liability figure exceeds a staggering $103 billion, and is actually up over $10 billion from a year ago:

Source: NYC Comptroller

This figure covers a range of benefits, including post-employment health insurance, Medicare Part B reimbursements, and welfare fund contributions. Currently, the city has about $5 billion set aside to cover this liability, by its own estimates, which represents a staggering shortfall. Unless structural change is made, such as limiting benefits or requiring some contribution by workers, this sum will pressure New York in a very meaningful way.

Of course, this is a long-term liability, and the city government has plenty of time to come up with a solution to this very real problem. However, no significant progress has been made as of yet. Therefore, this remains a serious headwind that municipal debt investors need to monitor closely.

Bottom-line

PNF's performance over the past few months has been roundly positive, which is especially impressive considering the volatility we have seen in the broader market. This happened for a variety of reasons. One, the fund has a solid history of paying a consistent level of income. Two, PNF was very fairly priced heading in to Q4 of 2018, which kept the fund from seeing a large drop, as many high premium funds saw. Three, the municipal debt market benefited from a surge of investor interest, especially in high-tax states like New York, as investors looked for tax havens given the impact of the new limit on the state and local tax deductions on federal returns.

While this was all good news, my takeaway now is this is a good time to collect some short-term profit or, if not invested yet, wait on the sidelines for a better opportunity. PNF is now trading at a valuation more than double its 2-year trading average, which tells me there is a very real chance of the fund trending lower from here. Furthermore, its income production has been struggling of late, along with other New York focused Pimco CEFs, which tells me there is some underlying weakness in the assets in that sector. Finally, New York City has some serious structural problems, with an extremely large liability due to promised benefits to city workers in retirement. Until that liability is either adjusted or properly funded, that will remain a headwind for the city's overall finances. Therefore, I expect PNF to see some short-term pressure from here, and recommend investors critically examine this fund before considering any new positions.