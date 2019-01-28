Very Expensive Guitar Lessons: Asset Allocation Daily

Financial Cluelessness

“It took $100,000 in private and federal loans to get a Jazz guitar degree. Mother consigned and when the student defaulted, her wages were garnished. Student’s comment: ‘I wish I had that information: If you have this degree, what generally do people make from it?’” (John Lohr)

Decline Of the Degree

“As never before, what you do matters in terms of employability and earnings expectations. For example, it has recently been revealed that the 9% unemployment rate for fine arts graduates is not only three times higher than that of college graduates in general, it's also higher than the unemployment rate for high school dropouts! To make matters worse, the pay for those who do find jobs is among the lowest.” (Roger Salus)

Market Analysis (2 of 6 Methodological Points):

“The Fed is important at certain times, but the omnipotence is vastly over-rated. Explaining everything by looking to the Fed means that, lacking a strong method, you are grabbing a popular one…Economic data provides the most objective information, but you need to know what is important. Especially, you should emphasize risk.” (Jeff Miller)

Small-Cap Value

“Small cap stocks entered bear market territory in the fourth quarter. December was the worst month for the Russell 2000 ever! Focusing on the fundamentals and avoiding the noise is critical though. Operationally the companies mentioned above are performing well while maintaining strong financial positions.” (Third Avenue Small Cap Value Fund Q4 Letter, in Fund Letters)

Equal-Weight Update

“Owning U.S. stocks, weighted evenly, has beat U.S. stocks, weighted by their market capitalizations, by 2.61% per year. Both strategies own the same stocks, but over long time intervals the weighting of those two holdings drives very different cumulative returns. An investor who owned the equal-weighted portfolio would have about 9x more money.” (Ploutos)

Out Of Ammo

“Given that the average reduction in interest rates over the previous 5 recessions is about 7.25%, with a minimum of about 5.25%, and given that we are likely to start with a Fed Funds rate in the 2.25% to 3% range, perhaps 3.5% at the outside - those Fed Funds rates are almost certainly going straight back to zero percent [in the next recession].” (Daniel Amerman, CFA)

Thought For The Day

I’m keeping this one brief today. That is because I am assigning Roger Salus’s article on the decline in the value of a college degree as your homework; John Lohr’s article on student debt is an important sidebar (both are linked above). The reason this is so important is that you will not learn mere statistics on which degrees pay off and which do not, but in essence you will be learning economics – real as opposed to theoretical economics, as in the story of the past, present and future state of our national wealth.

For example, Roger explains that it was really the rapid expansion of government after the Second World War that made popular majors in the humanities economically efficacious (while stigmatizing journeyman-type “real” work). The accompanying surge in debt and deficits economically forced a retrenchment in government employment in the ’80s and ’90s. You’d think that the shrinkage of big government would turn humanities majors into staunch fiscal hawks, if only to preserve their employment, but that is not the current campus zeitgeist, as many of Roger’s links demonstrate, and the mismatch between degrees and employment continues apace, adding to the numerous tensions bubbling up in U.S. and developed world societies.

The philosopher Oswald Spengler wrote about the decline of the West, but he was way off base in many respects – an incorrigible pessimist who could not envision society’s advancement. In contrast, Roger Salus is giving you the real story, which, by going to the core of our problems, makes solutions visible and possible. That core is our youth. No society can succeed if its younger generation fails to find a way to regenerate it. We desperately need a path to renewal, and it is the most creative among our youth who will find that path, if they can find their way past the dead end provided by the failed institutions currently charged with their welfare.

--

