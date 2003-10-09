Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) continues to trade at attractive yields despite the underlying financials showing persistent strength. This is a best in class portfolio led by a best in class management team. Shares are a strong buy for its large and growing dividend yield.

“A Malls” Aren’t Dying

SPG is a real estate investment trust (‘REIT’) which owns high quality (as determined by tenant sales psf) malls and outlets.

(2018 SPG Q3 Supplemental)

The rise of e-commerce due to firms like Amazon (AMZN) has put serious pressure on brick and mortar retailers, if only because it has become so convenient to search and order products at the lowest prices from the comfort of one’s home. That said, there has been little evidence to show that malls with high traffic are seeing catastrophic results due to this phenomenon.

In fact, retail tenants at high quality malls like those owned by SPG appear to be managing to increase sales, in stark defiance of the apocalyptic narrative. Tenants at SPG saw their sales psf grow 4.5% to $650. For those new to this space, $500 is widely considered to be the magic threshold which defines the high quality “A malls.” SPG is deep A mall territory.

Because their tenants continue to operate very profitable, SPG has been able to generate double digit spreads on expiring leases:

(2018 Q3 Supplemental)

The strong execution has led management to raise FFO guidance yet again to $12.11 at the midpoint. That represents growth of 8% over $11.21 from 2017. Such growth is admirable considering that SPG must distribute 90% of taxable income as dividends to qualify as a REIT. 8% organic growth is no joke, and is in my opinion a tremendous rebuttal of the dying mall narrative.

That Balance Sheet Has Game

SPG has been able to generate strong financial results without sacrificing their balance sheet. They have seen debt to NOI remain at a very low 5.4 times:

(2018 Q3 Supplemental)

This is remarkable especially considering that SPG has needed to invest heavy amounts of capital into redevelopment projects - which in a nutshell involve buying back an anchor box like Sears (SHLD) and repurposing it to re-lease to new tenants. Is this a good moment to point out that a SHLD bankruptcy may very well be welcomed by SPG?

These projects have an average return of 8%:

(2018 Q3 Supplemental)

SPG is the only mall REIT with an investment grade rating of A from both Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s. Typically when you chase high yield, there’s something wrong with the stock - for SPG this problem appears to be the fact that they own mall properties. I argue that there’s nothing wrong with this!

Nothing Wrong With Malls

While SPG has performed very strongly thus far, should investors be concerned that their success won’t continue into the future? I think the answer is a resounding no, because at the end of the day, strong financial results are defined by rising rents. SPG’s redevelopment initiatives plus the high quality of their properties both help to increase tenant sales - which in turn improves their ability to pay rent. As a final check, we can see if expiring rents are expected to be high moving forward. After all, highly performing properties may not outperform if rents are too high, right?

(2017 SPG 10-K)

As we can see above, minimum base rents appear to remain stable for the next 4-5 years and is at levels from which SPG has been able to get double digit spreads in this difficult environment. The future looks like more of the same, and that’s been nothing less than excellence.

Buybacks in the REIT space?

I think everything discussed thus far is already enough to illustrate the high quality of SPG, but there’s more. SPG has so much firepower that even after paying dividends and redeveloping their anchor boxes, they still have capital left over to buyback shares.

The level of buyback activity has been slightly lower (about $90 million) than that in 2017, but this appears to be more due to increased capital spending, which was over $100 million more than the prior year. Redevelopment projects should be preferred to buybacks because the 8% ROI is higher than the FFO yield of shares (~7%) and redevelopments also create long term value by improving the quality of the rest of the property by attracting more shoppers.

Nonetheless, buybacks are a small but nice add-on to this thesis - while dividend investors benefit from the low share price by being able to reinvest dividends at high yields, SPG also benefits by being able to retire shares at low prices.

Why Not Just Buy Taubman?

Compared to peers, particularly mall REITs which have high sales psf and are experiencing strong leasing spreads, namely Taubman (TCO) and Macerich (MAC), SPG trades at a premium:

(Chart by Author, data from SPG, TCO, MAC quarterly transcripts)

Many may be tempted to thus allocate capital instead to MAC or TCO in order to buy into higher quality properties. I’d like to argue that SPG however more than deserves this premium multiple. First, SPG’s portfolio is very close in quality when weighted by net operating income (‘NOI’). Second, SPG has a significantly lower leverage ratio than the two, which reduces their risk. If SPG wanted to, they could theoretically lever the balance sheet to a comparable amount and repurchase shares, which might even lead it to trade at likely a slight discount to peers. However, their decision to maintain a conservative balance sheet should instead be preferred because it substantially reduces their risk profile. Finally, as I highlighted in a previous article, not all management teams are created equal. Whereas SPG has a long history of strong execution, manifesting in consistent and large annual dividend and FFO increases, TCO, despite having the “best properties,” has significantly trailed in rewarding shareholders.

We can see that TCO has seen FFO basically stagnate over the last ten years:

(Chart by Author)

Looking at a chart like that above, it should be very clear that top tier properties don’t always translate to top tier results.

SPG on the other hand has seen FFO skyrocket:

(Chart by Author)

MAC has also performed more or less in-line with TCO as far as dividend increases are concerned:

(Chart by Author, data from Dividend.com)

Those hoping for SPG to buyout MAC or TCO should be advised that both these firms have rejected buyout offers from none other than SPG in the past. TCO did so despite having 85% shareholder approval and MAC did so when it traded at $95 per share, more than 100% higher than current prices. Takeouts are very unlikely for these two firms.

It may feel good to buy TCO or MAC, but I have substantial doubts that the higher quality properties would lead to higher shareholder returns. This is why SPG is the only one of the bunch which I own in my portfolio - and the only one I am recommending to my readers.

Valuation and Price Targets

On a stand-alone basis, SPG trades for less than 15 times FFO and a 4.5% yield. FFO actually very much resembles free cash flow because of the $4 billion in FFO in 2017, only $197 million was spent on recurring capital expenditures.

I think shares are materially undervalued, especially considering that the redevelopment opportunity may help to accelerate FFO growth in the near to mid term. I believe that SPG can grow FFO 5-8% annually over the next decade on the backs of redevelopments and rent increases. Dividends should increase much faster due to the low 64% FFO payout ratio (which as stated above is like the FCF payout ratio).

My 12 month base case for SPG is for shares to trade at a 4% yield, which would represent 16.5 times trailing FFO or $200 per share. This result looks reasonable and within reach if SPG can continue executing like they always have been doing. This would be 17.5% total returns including dividends.

My 12 month bull case for SPG is for shares to trade at a 3.5% dividend yield, which would represent 18.9 times trailing FFO or $229 per share. Such a result is possible if SPG is able to regain its status as an ultra-safe income vehicle and then see its shares trade as a “bond alternative.” This would be 33.9% total returns including dividends.

My 12 month bear case for SPG is for shares to trade at a 6% dividend yield, which is 11 times FFO or $133 per share. This might happen if SPG experiences near term leasing spread weakness. I however view this scenario to be unlikely in light of their improving tenant financials and strong balance sheet. This would be a -20.3% total return including dividends.

Risks

The biggest risk is definitely a misassessment of the outlook for A malls. Crucial to the thesis is for their properties to continue being able to churn out strong leasing spreads - shares are not pricing in the contrary. However is rising tenant sales psf and a strong balance sheet, I see no reason to doubt my thesis.

While SPG does have significantly less leverage than peers, it nonetheless has significant leverage as a REIT. This means that rising interest rates may lead to rising interest costs. However, I find is unlikely for their interest costs to rise too significantly because of their ever-improving balance sheet and long history of execution. The biggest threat is that from a large increase in interest rates, which would inevitably lead to significant increases in interest expense as well as probably a revaluation downwards in equity valuations.

Conclusion

SPG is best of breed not only because of their high quality properties but also because of their top-tier management with a long history of execution and best in class balance sheet. In spite of what looks like a perfect package, shares trade for less than 15 times FFO and a 4.5% yield. Shares are a strong buy and SPG is among my highest conviction picks this year.