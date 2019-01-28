Polyus Is A Cheap Gold Miner With Great Growth Prospects And A 5% Dividend Yield

Summary

Polyus Gold recorded twelfth consecutive year of gold production growth.

The gold production should grow to 2.8 million toz in 2019.

Polyus Gold is the 7th biggest gold producer and one of the lowest cost gold producers.

The Sukhoi Log project has the potential to become the second biggest gold mine in the World.

Polyus Gold is cheap in comparison to its peers, mainly due to the overblown perception of political risks.