Polyus Is A Cheap Gold Miner With Great Growth Prospects And A 5% Dividend Yield
About: Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OPYGY), PGILF
by: Peter Arendas
Summary
Polyus Gold recorded twelfth consecutive year of gold production growth.
The gold production should grow to 2.8 million toz in 2019.
Polyus Gold is the 7th biggest gold producer and one of the lowest cost gold producers.
The Sukhoi Log project has the potential to become the second biggest gold mine in the World.
Polyus Gold is cheap in comparison to its peers, mainly due to the overblown perception of political risks.
Some mining companies have huge projects with great economics but poor location. The great mineral deposits are often located in dangerous and unstable countries which weighs heavily on the share prices. In some cases, the