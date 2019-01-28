A Deeper Look Into Enbridge's Power And Utilities Business

Since the completion of the merger between Spectra Energy and Enbridge (ENB) in February 2017, there has been tremendous change for the company in what has been anything but a smooth transition. The deal, which shareholders had thought would boost shareholder value, has been a bit of a disappointment. The high level of debt, the issuance of new shares diluting shareholder value, and the confusion surrounding their ownership structure led to a very bumpy 2017 and 2018 as share prices tanked.

However, what a difference a new year can make. 2019 sees the company with a simplified ownership structure, it has sold off $5.7 billion of non-core assets and in turn reduced its level of debt to a far more manageable 4.7x below their target level of 5. It seems the company is finally started to turn things around, which has been reflected in its recent recovery in the stock price. In recent articles, I discussed the current value proposition Enbridge presents and the state of their gas business, so today, I am going to take a deeper look into their Power and Utility business and how this part of the company is contributing to their current and future success.

A Single Regulated Low-Risk Business

As part of the Spectra deal, Enbridge acquired Union Gas and their utility business. This is the kind of business that Enbridge likes and the kind of business that shareholders seeking steady, increasing dividend payments enjoy. In their most recent investor presentation, CEO Al Monaco talked about Enbridge post 2020. In this discussion, he discussed a company capable of self-funding future capital expansions while delivering dividend increases in the 5-7% range. Exactly what their utility business is capable of delivering.

On January 1, 2019, Enbridge merged their Enbridge Gas and Union Gas business in Ontario creating a single regulated business. This move will create additional synergies and open up opportunities for the company going forward. Enbridge is the largest gas utility business in North America by volume and supports the Ontario, Quebec and Northeast US Markets. Their Canadian business is currently operating within a five-year regulatory contract delivering returns greater than 9%, with opportunities to push that over 10.5%, and provides Enbridge expansion possibilities especially in the electric power generation market through existing right of ways.

These rights of ways are important because one of the biggest challenges is getting government approvals to push through new infrastructure projects. So, when we look at converting a coal-fired plant to Natural Gas, having that available line in place is an advantage. We only have to look at other pipeline projects to understand this.

Source: Events and Presentations

Natural gas also has advantages over alternative fuels like heating oil, which is common in parts of the Northeastern US market. Natural gas is not only 57% cheaper than heating oil, but it is also a much cleaner fuel, creating positive environmental impacts as well. Compared to electricity, natural gas is 70% cheaper when used as a means of heating homes. With coal-fired generation being a primary source of electricity generation in some areas, this presents opportunities for Enbridge as governments pressure utilities to lower their carbon footprint, making gas-fired conversions popular. This creates significant opportunities in regions like New England where there is a higher percentage of people using heating oils and environmental awareness is a greater concern.

There are always challenges in the pipeline industry

I do believe that there is still work to do, convincing some environmental groups of the benefits of gas. It would seem like a straightforward argument that gas is a better alternative to heating oil and coal, but the environmentalists would advocate zero emission sources like renewable energy, which are not always possible or cost effective. Due to this resistance, Enbridge has had difficulty completing some of their projects delaying expansion.

The company also faces political pressures as carbon-based energy seems to have pitted different parties against one another. Enbridge has experienced this in some states along the eastern seaboard as they continue to educate people about the advantages of natural gas.

In a regulated industry, there is always the risk of government interference as was seen in Ontario with Hydro One, the provinces electric utility. When asked about this at their Investor Day Presentation, Cynthia Hansen, EVP Utilities and Power Operations, responded by playing down the risk especially considering the competitive pricing the province currently experiences when compared to other areas.

Strategically speaking

From a strategic standpoint, 2019 will see Enbridge continuing to focus on synergies that can be created from their integration with Union Gas. There are still significant cost reductions to be captured as they strive to build a best in class utility.

Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation

Although synergies captured will add to the bottom line, it is also important for Enbridge to continue growing their customer base. Enbridge has been able to grow their customer base by around 50,000 customers per year by adding services to communities across Ontario, and backed by approvals from the Ontario legislature, they will be able to continue adding to their network in the coming years. This legislation provides the framework to advance new projects connecting up to 50 additional communities in the province in 2019 creating new opportunities for these communities as well as Enbridge.

It is forecast that the population in Ontario will grow by 30% by 2040, making it one of the fastest growing regions in North America. With existing infrastructure in place and the ability to grow this base, Enbridge is in a good place to capture future growth within this market. Also important is that for many of these communities, they recognize the value of being able to access natural gas so building new pipelines encounter less resistance sets a precedent for future expansion.

It's additions like these that make Enbridge attractive to shareholders as its low-risk profile guarantees the company market returns, while building in inflationary increases to ensure continued profitability. The contract with the Ontario Energy Board also creates incentives for the company to enhance productivity and generate additional returns of 1.5% before having to share additional savings with customers.

Source: Investor Presentation

What I find attractive as a shareholder is that this regulated approach ensures the company's ability to cover their costs plus maintenance and earn a healthy rate of return for the business and shareholders while minimizing risk. As an early retiree, guarantees are an important thing for me. Although I want to see the value of my investment grow, more important is the fact that I get paid and that those payments continue to rise year after year. As an Enbridge shareholder, it was nice to get the 10% dividend increases the past couple of years, but in my portfolio, I use 5% as a target, so 7% would be more than acceptable.

Investments are laying the groundwork for future expansion

Enbridge has committed to investing over $1 billion annually in capital improvements to their Power and Utility business. With the successful expansion of the Dawn Hub, combined with the completion of the Nexus and Rover pipeline investments, Enbridge is now better positioned to drive future growth in Ontario and the US NE markets. Based on commitments from their recently completed open season, Enbridge has committed to following through on investment plans for 2020 and 2021 to meet this new demand.

Source: Investor Presentation

Enbridge is also making commitments to grow their compressed natural gas and renewable natural gas businesses. Compressed natural gas is a low-cost, low-carbon transportation solution which is used primarily in trucking where vehicles have the ability to return to depot for refueling purposes. Enbridge currently has the opportunity to construct 3 of these stations along the busy Highway 401 corridor in Ontario, with the potential of expanding to 6. They also have the potential to expand their business to include different municipalities which are attracted to the cost savings as well as the environmental impacts of switching to natural gas.

Enbridge is also investing in their renewable natural gas business. Renewable natural gas is derived from organic materials often collected through waste management facilities. This renewable, more environmentally friendly alternative has opened doors for Enbridge, including a current project with the City of Toronto and other operators around the province, which, if successful, could lead to future development opportunities. Currently, there are 15-20 projects on the drawing boards involving commercial landfills. These projects are creating new markets for the company and are in addition to the projected future growth in the rate base. As an investor, you want to see your companies moving forward, investing in new technologies laying the groundwork for the future. Enbridge is taking this path.

Tying it all together

Source: Investor Presentation

Although not the largest component of their business, Power and Utilities is a very public part of the company and contributes to the stable long-term revenue stream that makes Enbridge so attractive. Enbridge is forecasting that efforts to create additional synergies from the amalgamation, cost management, built-in revenue escalators and optimization of the storage and transportation network will add 1-2% per year to their base business.

Enbridge has also committed to investing $1 billion per year through 2020 into this business with an additional $1 billion per year of additional investment targeted post 2020. This additional investment will allow them to continue expanding the network, adding new customers and pursuing new growth strategies all contributing to the bottom line.

In addition to their revenues, Power and Utilities also connects Enbridge to large industrial opportunities by providing the right of ways necessary to position them well for conversions in the electricity generation marketplace. Their investments in new pipelines and storage have positioned them well for future expansion in the Northeastern US as well where they look to expand their customer base. For these reasons, I feel Enbridge has a bright future and am comfortable recommending it to those who follow me.

