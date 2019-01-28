Forget Flash, Buy Western Digital For Its Chart And Future Growth

However, investors should buy Western Digital now for its textbook chart and 5% yield, both of which should provide a healthy incentive to wait for future growth prospects to unfold.

The company plans to capitalize on key mega trends to drive future earnings such as IoT, autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

Western Digital continues to see traditional business lines soften, but has now repositioned itself for future growth.

Western Digital (WDC) reported a disappointing quarter, yet again, as flash sales continued to disappoint investors. Demand softened from tariffs, and pricing suffered as well, which brought margins below their 35% historical average.

However, WDC has taken measures to address these issues, including closing their HDD plant in Malaysia and lowering CapEx for weaker business segments. The company also believes it is going into 2019 with the strongest product portfolio it has ever had, and this bodes well for the future growth.

For the past few years, WDC has been investing in the proper infrastructure and architectural platforms to transform current business lines, making way for the massive amounts of data in the world that will need to transition from hard storage to the cloud.

Thankfully for WDC, life as we know it is moving online, and all of this data will need to be stored and transformed with products that the company has a distinct advantage in. The internet of things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, machine learning, surveillance, online banking, and artificial intelligence are just a few of the key themes that the company is now primed and ready to capitalize on.

With all of this being said, investors may still feel negative sentiment towards the stock, as latest earnings did disappoint due to the weakening of traditional business lines that seem to be going extinct. However, as alluded to above, WDC has repositioned itself for future growth.

Consequently, I am starting a position in WDC here around the low $40s based on its textbook chart, 5% yield, and future growth prospects, all of which are too bullish to pass up.

Western Digital Snapshot

As investors can see below, WDC trades at 19x earnings, which is a bit expensive when considering the fact that growth is slowing in their traditional business lines related to data storage. Source: E*TRADE

However, some investors may view WDC's rich multiple as a sign of just being a high-quality company, since premium companies usually get assigned premium multiples.

After all, their merger with SanDisk made them a clear leader in the storage space. Longer term growth rates should improve as well when the trends listed above gain traction, making WDC's multiple much more tolerable.

Investors can also see that WDC is off over 50 points from its highs, indicating that a 100% gain from current levels is possible. The company also sports around a 4.98% dividend, which will pay investors to wait for growth trends to unfold.

WDC One Year Chart Bullish

When looking for trend reversal signals, they don't get much better than a MACD cross combined with a pop over the 50 day moving average, which is what WDC is displaying below.

All moving averages are also flattening out with the stock price as it builds a base sideways, which helps stocks break through stubborn resistance levels. Source: E*TRADE

Not to mention, the move happened on volume that was about 10x the normal average, which is indicative of institutional buying. Needless to say, when smart money starts buying, traders should jump onboard and ride the wave up.

These are strong buying indicators, indeed. But the stock has been in free fall, and in order to determine where the floor really is we need to take a step back and examine WDC's chart on a max timeframe.

WDC Max Timeframe Chart

The one-year picture gets rosier when looking at a max timeframe chart, which is showing that $40 appears to be an area of strong support (seen below). Source: E*TRADE

Western Digital's old resistance level of $40 in the late 1990s also adds another element of support, which, combined with recent levels at $40 acting as support, makes the $40 a key area for stock accumulation/distribution.

The RSI is also oversold on a max timeframe chart, meaning that the stock has significant room to run before being overbought at 80. In the past, straight moves up from $40 to $100 happened twice. So, with an RSI this low and new growth prospects in the pipeline, $100 could be achieved again realistically.

However, I am only looking to take the stock to $60 (around a 50% gain from current levels). The dividend will simply add much needed income to the portfolio and pay me while I wait for the move to occur.

Financials

Revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $4.2 billion, with margins only coming in at 31.3%, again related to the weakness stated above. Net income was also negative at $823 million, which is startling at first glance.

Flash, which represents half of WDC's revenues, only grew 5% sequentially, and selling price declined 18%, also alluded to in the intro. This development in lower pricing poses some obvious risk to WDC.

Measures have been taken to address these issues, however, such as lowering costs by closing facilities in Malaysia, and reducing CapEx in slower growth areas. Therefore, traditional margins of 35% are expected to return, the company believes, especially once new products ramp in 2019 to serve the emerging growth opportunities mentioned above.

Risks

Besides the risks to WDC from a slowing global economy and its declining flash business, the sustainability of the unusually high dividend is also coming into question by some investors.

But WDC still has $4.1 billion in cash, and the company plans to reduce their annual cost-of-goods sold and operating expense levels by a combined amount of $800 million (non-GAAP). So this bolstered cash position should provide plenty of room for WDC to pay out their dividend. In fact, when asked about the sustainability of their dividend on the recent Q2 conference call, WDC management simply said:

With regards to dividend we absolutely remain committed to our dividend. And so it's as simple as that.

Conclusion

Western Digital is battling through a weak flash cycle, but is closing their manufacturing plant in Kuala Lumpur and lowering CapEx in their flash business segments. The company also has exciting growth trends that is has painstakingly invested in over the last couple of years which it now can finally seize upon.

On top of fundamentals improving, the current dip in share prices back to yearly support of $40 is offering investors the opportunity to catch a double, if only the stock can return to 3/4 of the former highs.

If WDC's share price was able to oscillate between $40 and $100, twice, in years past, then I believe the stock can do it again, since now the company is reshaped for new growth trends, and has the strongest portfolio of products they have ever had (according to management).

As a result, investors would be wise to make a bet on the future with WDC and go long the storage device maker before the run-up. A safe, 5% dividend should also come in the mail every quarter, and reward investors while they wait for the move up to occur.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WDC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.