Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) represents deep value at today's valuation point for income investors that seek access to a high-quality, covered and sustainable dividend. The real estate investment trust has invested heavily into floating-rate loans in the last several years which are poised to throw off more net interest income in a rising rate environment. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comfortably outearns its dividend with core earnings and the REIT's valuation is appealing. An investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust comes with a dividend yield of 7.4 percent.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust - Portfolio Snapshot

Blackstone Mortgage Trust is a real estate finance company that originates senior loans in North America, Europe and Australia. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust meaning it has to pay out the majority of its earnings/taxable income as dividends. The REIT's loans are typically collateralized by commercial real estate.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust benefits greatly from robust demand for new loans and a strongly performing U.S. commercial real estate market. In the first nine months of 2018, Blackstone Mortgage Trust's total origination volume hit $7.2 billion, reflecting more than 100 percent growth compared to the first nine months of 2017.

Importantly, 100 percent of Blackstone Mortgage Trust's new originations are performing and floating-rate loans, meaning the REIT will see an increase in its net interest income as interest rates rise.

Today, 95 percent of Blackstone Mortgage Trust's loan portfolio is linked to variable rates, thanks to management's aggressive origination strategy. According to management, a one percent increase in LIBOR is set to boost the REIT's earnings by $0.24/share annually. Higher net interest income would also improve Blackstone Mortgage Trust's distribution coverage stats going forward.

Distribution Coverage

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has really good distribution coverage stats for a real estate finance company with a dividend yield in excess of seven percent.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust pulled in an average of $0.68/share, on average, in core earnings in the last twelve quarters which compares favorably to a stable quarterly dividend rate of $0.62/share. The implied dividend coverage ratio is 109 percent, leaving room for dividend growth on the table.

Valuation

Blackstone Mortgage Trust's dividend stream is affordable since today's valuation implies an ~11.2x Q3-2018 run-rate core earnings multiple.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust's shares have also sold for a premium to book value for a long time. Here's how Blackstone Mortgage Trust compares against its peers Starwood Property Trust (STWD) and Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Blackstone Mortgage Trust is a cyclical commercial real estate investment trust whose earnings will rise and fall with the overall performance of the U.S. commercial real estate market. The U.S. CRE market is in great shape right now, and Blackstone Mortgage Trust benefits from a loan origination business that is on fire. A downturn in commercial real estate, on the other hand, would point to decreasing earnings and forward returns for shareholders.

Your Takeaway

Blackstone Mortgage Trust is a compelling income vehicle for investors that seek high, recurring dividend income from a quality commercial real estate finance company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has invested heavily into floating-rate loans that are poised to deliver net interest income growth for the REIT in a rising rate environment, and there are no signs of slowing origination growth yet.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust already comfortably covers its dividend payout with core earnings, but the REIT's distribution coverage stats could even improve on the back of higher short-term interest rates and higher associated NII in 2019. Shares are affordable, too, and have an appealing risk/reward. Buy for income and capital appreciation.