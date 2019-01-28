Sanderson Farms: Were You Long Over The Past Month?

The chart was stating that there was going to be a powerful move in one direction or another.

Many times, we study past trades to see what we can learn from our endeavors. Losing trades or trades where we may have sold far too early definitely remain in the memory far longer than winning trades. One recent trade that sticks out at present with respect to maybe not putting on the right trade is Sanderson Farms (SAFM). Let's explain why.

This is a stock the portfolio had been watching for many months. The reasons were self-explanatory. At under $100 a share, the company's valuation looked attractive. Its debt was low, had positive operating income, and a solid dividend well over 1%.

However, subscribers will know we are strong advocates for option premium selling as opposed to option premium buying. Why? Well, selling premium stacks the odds in our favor for the following reasons.

We usually sell put premium, for example, 5% to 10% below (strike price) where the share price is trading. We sell when implied volatility is high. When IV reverts to its mean, our put options become cheaper if we want to buy them back. Price can go up, stay the same or come down a little bit and we still make money. If price does breach our break even, it has to do it usually between 30 and 45 days (days until option expiration).

The disadvantage though of all of the above is that one's profit is capped. When selling option premium, we can only make what we initially collected.

Another strong bullish argument was the technical chart. As the chart shows below, Sanderson Farms had been undergoing a strong bottoming pattern since June of last year. At the end of November last, price made an attempt to break out of the multi-month trading range. This failed breakout would have caught a lot of longs on the wrong side. Why? Because price briefly traded above last August's highs.

Then to make matters worse, price came right back down in December to break the multi-month lows we had printed up to that point. So, we had a failed breakout followed by lower lows. Anyone though who had the courage to buy at under $96 on Christmas Eve last month is up 23% on their position. Here is what we have learned from trading SAFM which will help us in similar trades going forward.

Sometimes it makes sense to be long options instead of short as long as risk is controlled. Any in the money long options bought before the price reached $100 a share would be up multiple three digit percentages by now depending on when the long option contracts expired. Stops could have been put right under the 24th of December lows to control risk.

At just over $95 a share last month, Sanderson Farms' book multiple dropped to 1.5. This was the lowest multiple we have seen in this stock since 2010. Our portfolio is all about buying assets on the cheap. Assets are what primarily result in sales over the long term. Sanderson has grown its sales by over $1.2 billion over the past 8 years due to the multiple expansion of its assets. Suffice it to say, we will be more aggressive when we see a low valuation combined with a long bottoming formation next time round.

Risk in this sector many times is associated with something like an Avian influenza outbreak (which can happen thousands of miles away) or a spike in commodity costs. These external issues deter many investors from investing in this sector. However, the fundamentals for chicken remain sound in that it remains a cheap protein source. Yes, cheaper pork made some inroads into this market last year, but over the long haul, this should not be the case. Again, risk-control is key, but the fundamentals remain sound.

To sum up, shares of Sanderson Farms have rallied 23%+ so far since its recent December lows. We were short premium instead of long. The stock's multi-month trading range, low valuation, and forward-looking earnings projections should have had us holding more long delta here. We will use this knowledge though for future setups.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.