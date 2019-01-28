Kingdee Software: Unifying China
by: Kevin Carter
Kingdee Software is the leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) company in China.
Kingdee's software products are specific to the different forms of corporate structures in China.
Kingdee's products are designed to help outside firms enter China.
