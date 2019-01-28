Long Ideas | Healthcare 

New Hope For Acorda Therapeutics In 2019

|
About: Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR)
by: Nascent Trader
Nascent Trader
Long/short equity, Growth, momentum
Summary

Channel check suggests that the generics erosion impact on Ampyra's 4Q sales might not be devastating as the public perceives.

The management has shifted its focus and resources on Inbrija launch and sales.

Pipeline candidates remain competitive despite setback in CVT-427 for migraine indication.

My Price-to-sales valuation suggests a price target of $20.23-$27.24 with max downside of ~$9.

Recommendation

I recommend long Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) for 1-3 months aiming at a price target zone ranging from $20.23-$27.24 (currently trading at $15.95). The negative impact of generics erosion