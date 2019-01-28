New Hope For Acorda Therapeutics In 2019

Summary

Channel check suggests that the generics erosion impact on Ampyra's 4Q sales might not be devastating as the public perceives.

The management has shifted its focus and resources on Inbrija launch and sales.

Pipeline candidates remain competitive despite setback in CVT-427 for migraine indication.

My Price-to-sales valuation suggests a price target of $20.23-$27.24 with max downside of ~$9.