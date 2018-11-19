Markets Technicals and The Power of Three

When markets correct with vengeance, the drastic downward movements eventually create buying opportunities. The NASDAQ Composite (NASDAQ:QQQ) collapse from 5200 to 1200 in 2001 created a huge buying opportunity. A few months ago, the same Index reached approximately 8 times higher, 17 years later. The white knuckle experience exaggerated from headline propaganda often leaves investors discouraged and despondent. Understanding possible market buying points can help long-term investors reap stronger rewards. In this article, we present several indicators which can assist stock market buying or selling decisions during grand periods of volatility. We first note that included in our belief is that stocks move with its sector. For example: oil stocks tend to move in the same direction with the price of crude oil.

We will review the statuses for several indicators, the power of three, minimum calculated moves and support/resistance for two indices, the NASDAQ and Philadelphia Semi-Conductor Index ($SOX). We also include other general market indicators, the January Effect and price to earnings ratios and measurements for the true economic health. In our view, a critical missing piece is recent comments from Tom DeMark. Tom is one of the best market predictors.

We also review economy indicators, unemployment, food stamp usage and labor participation rates. These tell us about the underlining economical health. The general financial world including the Federal Reserve seem to believe that the economy and unemployment is historically low. We aren't so sure.

Power of Three

In the early days of TradeStation, its market technical experts included discussions for the concept of the power of three, an event which occurs when all three stochastic, day period, week period and month period line up underbought within their respective timing. Reversing price movement after this event tend to be sustained and powerful. Shown below are self-made charts from TradeStation for two indexes: NASDAQ Composite and the SOX. For the stochastic calculation, we use cycle periods of 11, 7 and 5 for the day, week and month respectively.

The charts show how underbought the month stochastic has become, the week bar turned up and the day bar stochastic cycling between over and underbought.

First chart is the NASDAQ Composite. The second chart is the SOX.

The next two charts for the SOX and NASDAQ show that neither have broken above its 200 simple moving average. Moving above a 200 day moving average is considered by many market technicians to be critical for continued positive movement.

We included a table of the stochastic values for the last day of trading before Christmas 2018. All three were, as expected, underbought.

Stochastic December 2018 Day Week Month NASDAQ Composite 5 5 25 SOX 5 20 25

Since the first week of January, the day period is overbought with the week period turned up and the month period remaining flat.

Minimum Moves

"Technical Analysis of Stock Trends" by Robert Edwards and John Magee introduced a concept, minimum moves several decades ago. The concept proposes that once a trading pattern breaks out, prices will continue to move until it reaches a calculated distance. For the head & shoulders move, the minimum moves is: "For a market bottom, the difference [calculated by subtracting the price at the neckline and the lowest price of the head] is added to the neckline breakout price to provide a price target to the upside."

Each type of chart pattern creates its own minimum price move, but we have found that often the price difference between support (prices at which a price hits and bounces off) and resistance (prices at which the price cannot break through) create a minimum move. For example, once a price breaks below its support, a minimum move becomes the difference between that support and the above resistance.

In the above charts for those two indices, the minimum between support and resistance were calculated. For the Composite, the major first support at 7000 created a likely move to near 6100. The Composite reached 6190 or extremely close to the minimum move. For the SOX, it broke down under 1250 and again hit very close to the minimum move of 1060. In both instances, prices reversed. Both Indices still remain below its respective 200 day moving average.

Support and Resistance

Support and resistance concepts are self-defined being just what the word means. The concept of support and resistance corresponds with patterns and minimum moves. Often support and resistance lines define the minimum moves. In our above charts for those two indices, the markets thus far held above the next lower point of resistance, 1060 for the SOX and 6050 for the Composite.

Earnings Ratios

Next we consider a couple key indicators for valuing markets and predicting future direction. The following Table lists key price to earnings ratio (P/E) for the three major indices.

Price to Earnings Ratios Present Future Long-term Averages Dow Jones (DIA) 20 15 S&P 500 (SPY) 20 15 16 NASDAQ - 100 19 18

It is reasonable to conclude that present market valuations are not extreme. Compare today's P/Es to 2001's, when the S&P 500 peaked at 44 and the NASDAQ Composite was above 50, the market isn't expensive. It is true that other calculations for pricing a market exist, one being the Shiller PE may indicate otherwise. Other articles argue against using straight PE ratios especially today. Even these negative views aren't predicting a 2008 or 2001 market collapse from markets being extremely expensive.

The January Effect

The January Effect historically predicts, if the S&P 500 goes up in January, the trend will follow for the rest of the year. Conversely if the S&P falls in January, then it will be negative for the rest of the year. From 1950 till 1984 both positive and negative prediction had a certainty of about 70% and 90% respectively with 75% in total. After 1985 however, the negative predictive power had been reduced to 50%, or in other words, not predictive. Through the 18th of January, the two indices are both trading 15% above the lows. This effect is predicting a positive year for the markets. At the end of the coming week, the final percentage changes can be calculated, but will likely be very positive.

Other Indicators of Interest

Is the market or other information predicting a recession? What is a better description of the underlining economic health? The Federal Reserve seems bent on raising rates, a factor at least strongly influencing the recent negative market. Two important indicators, food stamp usage and the real underlining employment, in our view, are better methods at evaluating economic health. Food stamp usage measure in real terms, the quality of employment being generated. Job growth is certainly marginalized when the employee can't even generate enough income to pay bills.

The food stamp usage chart displayed on chart generated by Matt Trivisonnon, speaks loudly about quality. From 1975 through the end of 2006, food stamp usage oscillated on 10-12 year cycles (low to low). The 2008 economic catastrophe spun a different result in that usage almost double and rebounded very little through 2016.

In the second graph shown below, the negative rate of usage increased (better quality). Between 2013, the peak year, and 2016, usage dropped roughly a million a year. In 2017 and 2018, rate of decreased, increased to almost 2 million a year. Job quality is improving, but the level of food stamp usage is still significantly above prior historical levels.

Finally, we add an interesting note. China entered the WTO near the end of 2001, a cycle trough year. Was China's entrance a huge negative for our employment or were the two nothing more than coincidence?

The next indicator, real unemployment rates, is measured in our view by a better indicator, the shadow rate developed by John Williams, which includes long-term discourage workers. Normally, when the government reports the employment statistics, it includes U-3, unemployment headline and U-6 unemployment which includes short-term discouraged workers plus short-term part-time workers. The latest report for U-3 and U-6 were 3.9 and 7.6 respectively, seemingly low rates. But, it excludes the long-time discouraged work force, the shadow. We included a chart shown below from the shadow website. In the past employment cycles, the shadow followed U-3 and U-6. Since 2008, it hasn't. It is still extremely high above 20%.

The last indicator, labor participation rate, again indicates a labor force still under-utilized having fallen from near 66% to 62.5% between 2008 to today.

If labor shortages and job quality are primary drivers for rate increases by the Federal Reserve, we ask why? The economy is still recovering from 2008. Job quality lags; real unemployment continues at high levels. Normalizing interest rates during periods of less than stellar employment without extreme inflation (2% in 2018) seems unwarranted. Will the FED continue to increase rates? We hope not.

Conclusions

With the month period stochastic underbought and the week turned up, a longer-term buying opportunity may again appear when the day period stochastic reaches an underbought level and again turns up.

We wonder if or when the Fed will wake up and see the real state of the American economy, and thus stop the interest rate increases. In our view, those increases are unwarranted.