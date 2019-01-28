What To Do With Starbucks After Earnings?

Starbucks (SBUX) stock and I have an interesting relationship. I wouldn’t quite call it love/hate, but I would definitely say that it is complicated. I believe that SBUX is one of the best dividend growth companies out there. SBUX’s recent past certainly proves this to be true. However, its growth has been slowing, and even though 2018’s results were surprisingly bullish, I still think this company is difficult to evaluate.

Because of this slowing growth, I tend to believe that shares are overpriced, which makes it difficult to hold my overweight position (SBUX is a top 10 position within my portfolio). I was happy to see SBUX return to double digit top-line growth in 2018 (revenues were up 10.4% on the year, to $24.7b), breaking a 2-year downtrend which began in 2016. However, management did update FY19 guidance in the Q1 report, with top-line expectations coming in the 5-7% range. This isn’t terrible, by any means, and the bottom line will likely grow by much more due to the massive buyback that SBUX has approved. Yet, these shares are expensive and I’m not sure if mid-high single digit top-line growth can justify SBUX’s valuation premium.

SBUX has been able to post solid double digit growth on the bottom line for years. Since the Great Recession, 2017 was the only year SBUX’s EPS didn’t grow by at least 14%. I was concerned that the EPS was trending lower as well, but 2018 bucked that 1-year negative trend with 17% EPS growth. And, looking ahead, analysts expect for the double digit EPS growth trend to continue, with 12% expectations for 2019, 11% for 2020, and 13% for 2021.

The reason that I pay so much attention to growth is because without regular top-line growth, bottom line growth is unsustainable. Financial engineering and efficiency measures can only take you but so far. Eventually, you need to increase market share and/or margins. This requires strong demand and I was worried that this was waning a bit for SBUX. If that were the case, this slowing growth would have eventually led to slowing dividend growth, which will certainly lesson my affinity for SBUX shares. However, I think it’s too soon to say that this is the new reality for the company. 2018 was an impressive year and the new management team under Kevin Johnson appears to be executing.

Now, I arrive at the second piece of my growth concerns: the relative valuation. Growth companies demand higher premiums than value names. This makes sense, from a risk/reward standpoint. However, when growth slows, stocks typically go through a multiple contraction which isn’t fun for shareholders (this can either happen quickly, with a large loss of value in share price, or over an elongated period of time, where the stock will generally underperform the rest of the market as the market re-adjusts, allowing its E to catch up with the P of its P/E ratio).

This is the process that many companies go through as they mature. Even though SBUX was able to post solid top and bottom line growth in 2018, it’s clear that we’ve reached a new reality in terms of same store sales numbers (which is probably the best metric to track performance in this space, in my opinion). The company posted 4% same store sales figures during Q1, which was well above analysts 2.9% expectation. Call me a cynic if you must, but I have a hard time imagining it getting much better than this (remember, it wasn’t all that long ago that the market was worried about comps here going negative).

I think this was a great quarter for the stock, but it’s a good thing because to me, shares were priced to perfection headed into the print. Just because I continue to believe that SBUX management is doing a fine job doesn’t get rid of the value conundrum that I face when holding onto these shares, which currently trade for nearly 27x earnings. For me to justify that sort of valuation, I need to believe that there is a strong possibility of long-term, double digit growth. In the tech space, sometimes this makes sense. Yet, in the retail space, I think we might have a problem on our hands.

Weighing the strength of this company’s dividend growth outlook against its overpriced valuation has been an ongoing issue for me for years now. This is why I’ve been willing to both buy and sell SBUX shares in the past. Thankfully, these trades have worked out while. I’ve always maintained my core position and then added or subtracted shares from the margins depending on SBUX’s valuation. When SBUX shares are trading in the low 20x area, I’ve been happy to buy. However, when they rise up to the 25x+ area, I’ve been happy to sell. Most recently, this trade resulted in a 40%+ profit when I bought shares for $47.63 in the aftermath of the management change and the bathroom issue and later sold them when they bounced back, locking in gains at $66.49.

I know that many people think selling shares of a blue chip like SBUX is a mistake, but I have a hard time believing that locking in profits when shares are overvalued is ever a bad idea. I’m not 100% income oriented in this regard. I still pay a lot of attention to the value of my holdings as a capital preservation measure.

Another reason, outside of valuation, that I have a sort of difficult relationship with SBUX is the fact that they’re tied so much of their future growth potential to the Chinese market. Granted, with Starbucks stores seemingly on every street corner in the U.S., I can’t blame management for looking elsewhere for growth. In the retail space, I believe that the law of large numbers is the real deal and I think management has to seek growth elsewhere. But, at what potential cost?

China has attractive demographics, that’s for sure. It also has a historical attraction towards tea, which I assumed that Starbucks could leverage. If Howard Schultz, and now Kevin Johnson, can successfully ignite a passion for coffee in the Chinese market, then I suspect that there would be powerful enough forces involved to drive double digit growth for decades to come. Yet, China isn’t exactly a free market, which is why I worry about this strategy.

While I don’t really think that China would ever use this strategy because of the global trade ramifications on their own economy, their communist government could take harsh steps banning foreign operations from their markets. Starbucks wouldn’t be the only U.S. company hurt if this type of situation were to play out (the vast majority of the S&P 500 would be hurt badly and it would likely result in a global recession). However, SBUX’s high valuation is tied to success in the Chinese market and I think that’s a large risk, being that I can’t really trust the government to maintain free market fairness.

Maybe I’m too caught up on the China worries. During Q1, the Americas actually outperformed the China/Asia Pacific region in terms of same store sales (Americas posted 4% comps whereas the China/AP region only posted 3% comps). The vast majority of the company’s nearly 30,000 stores are located outside of China and if these stores continue to show low single digit same store sales, the company will do just fine. Yet, management did note that 2/3s of the 541 locations that SBUX opened during the quarter were outside of the United States. As you can see, I’m sill torn.

As you can probably tell me by now, I haven’t really come to a clear thesis on my SBUX position. I was working through the earnings report and conference call as I wrote this article, hoping that processing all of the information would lead to some sort of actionable conclusion. However, it did not and when this is the case, I think the best answer is to sit on my hands and do nothing. This is the benefit that I receive as a DGI investor. Since SBUX contributes to my reliably increasing income stream, I don’t have to be active and trade the name to reap any rewards.

I am worried about SBUX’s premium valuation, yet I love the dividend growth potential. I think this is a world class brand with top quality leadership, yet when I put a fundamental fair value on the shares, it is much, much lower than the current share price.

I think that the fair value of SBUX shares is $53 or so. This is ~19.5x forward EPS expectations, which I still believe to be generous (typically, I wouldn’t use such a high forward multiple when working on a fair value estimate). Supposing I am correct, that means that SBUX is ~20% overvalued at the moment. That is not the kind of margin of safety that gives me peace of mind.

I know you might be thinking that $53 is a low-ball estimate, yet it’s important to remember that SBUX shares traded lower than that just 6 months ago. SBUX has been on an amazing run in the second half of 2018/start of 2019, yet I worry that the stock has gotten ahead of itself.

I’m not selling my shares right now. My current sell target is ~$80 (or ~30x forward earnings). At that point, I’d probably trim another ~30% of my position because the price would be too high/risky to justify the yield.

The stock would have to rise another 20% or so for that to happen. Basically, this name is sitting, rather uncomfortably, in the middle of the wide range that I’ve given it. This range is so wide because of the high quality nature of this company (I tend to give names like SBUX the benefit of the doubt when it comes to what I believe to be irrational fundamental valuations). I’d much rather have high conviction and make a decision, yet if I know one thing it’s that holding SBUX over the long-term has made many shareholders rich and I don’t want to be too hasty when it comes to cutting my SBUX position further because of valuation concerns.

