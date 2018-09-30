Thesis:

MAG Silver Corporation (NYSE:MAG) is a Canadian silver exploration and development company that owns a 44% stake in the Juanicipio property and a 100% stake in the Cinco De Mayo property. Both of these properties are located in Mexico. MAG aims to transform into a primary top-tier silver miner through exploration/ development of its silver properties.

Figure-1 (Source: Presentation)

In this article, I will discuss the Q3 performance of the company and the future outlook. I will also discuss the recent price performance of silver that affects the underlying NPV of MAG's properties and consequently affects the share price of the company. Finally, I have considered a technical analysis of the company to consider a suitable entry point and target price in view of the analysts' recommendation.

Q3 performance review and outlook:

Financial performance review: During Q3 2018, MAG posted GAAP EPS of ~$0.01/share, thereby witnessing an improvement of $0.02/share, on a Y/Y basis. The company has a strong balance sheet with zero debt and cash and cash equivalents amounting to ~141.8 MM. The nature of MAG's interest in the Juanicipio property is such that MAG owns a 44% stake in Minera Juanicipio, a JV between MAG and Fresnillo plc (that owns the remaining 56% stake). Fresnillo (OTCPK:FNLPF) is the operator of this property, and MAG advances payments to the operator for development of the property in accordance with the JV agreement.

During Q3 2018, MAG advanced cash of ~$8.5 MM to the operator, and this expenditure was up ~5x, on a Y/Y basis (Q3 2017 cash advances: ~$1.7 MM). In contrast, the positive Q3 EPS was on account of a deferred tax recovery amounting to ~0.88 MM during Q3 2018.

[Note: At present, MAG does not generate any revenues from the production/sales of silver, however, based on a 2017 PEA (read: Preliminary Economic Assessment), MAG expects the production to commence from H1 2020.]

Operational performance review: During the 9 months ended 30th September 2018, the operator had undertaken 5,159 meters of underground development (that represented ~32% of the total development carried to date) on the Juanicipio property. So far, the operator has achieved ~16 km of underground development in total, with a more significant pace of development witnessed recently. It's also evident from the fact that during Q3 2018, MAG advanced cash to the operator that was ~5x the cash advanced during Q3 2017. By the end of FY 2018, the operator had completed the Twin Decline development and is currently in process of completing the development of Ventilation, UG access ramp, and Stope. Moreover, it will also commence the construction of a 4,000 tpd processing mill during FY 2019. The pace of development is on track to deliver the first production by mid-2020 (Figure-2).

Figure-2 (Source: Presentation)

The attraction of Juanicipio Property: MAG expects the Juanicipio property to deliver the first batch of production in H1 2020. As shown in Figure-3, this property has two main exploration/development zones namely the Bonanza Zone and the Deep Zone.

Figure-3 (Source: Presentation)

The charm of investment in MAG could be explained in terms of higher ore grades and low-cost mining. It's worth noting that MAG expects the AISC (read: All-in-Sustaining-Costs) to lie within the range of ~$5/oz of silver production. Based on this AISC, and assuming a 5% discount rate, MAG has presented the NPV analysis of the Juanicipio property at different estimated levels of silver prices. Note that the company has also used estimates for the prices of other metals, including gold, lead, and zinc. Have a look at Figure-4 that summarizes the situation:

Figure-4 (Source: Website)

As seen above, the base case pre-tax NPV of the project (on a 100% basis) is ~$1.86 BB. However, since this pre-tax NPV makes certain assumptions about the metal prices, let's discuss the current situation with respect to the pricing of the selected precious metals.

Silver prices and outlook:

At the time of writing, silver last traded at ~$15.77/oz. Silver prices have witnessed significant oscillations during the past 12 months (Figure-5) declining from the high levels of ~$17.8/oz to the low levels of ~$14/oz, amid a general weakness in the prices of precious metals, following the US-China trade war. Nevertheless, during the past 2 months, silver prices have shown strong recovery, and it looks like silver could witness further upside.

Figure-5 (Source: Infomine)

We still have ~1.5 years before the first production from MAG's Juanicipio property could be expected, and I believe there's significant room for improvement in silver prices during that time. A strong outlook for silver is also supported by its use in the EVs (read: Electric Vehicles) since the EV industry is poised to witness a boom within the next half decade (Figure-6).

Figure-6 (Source: First Majestic Silver)

Moreover, gold has already crossed the levels of ~$1,300/oz, and we can see that gold prices are now in the next slab of the NPV analysis table (refer Figure-4). If gold prices could sustain these levels, it should help MAG to aim for the target NPV even if silver prices do not reach within the desired levels of ~$17.90/oz. Nevertheless, since the Juanicipio property has a long LoM (read: Life of Mine) of ~19 years, there should be persistent support from the prices of these precious metals to enable the company to achieve the target NPV (based on a 100% basis).

Technical price chart and analyst recommendation:

MAG's 52-week price range lies between $6.12 and $12. At the time of writing, MAG last traded at ~$8.35, slightly below the mid-point value of the 52-week range (at ~9.06/share). When we consider the analyst recommendation, we can see that analysts have rated the stock between a 'buy' and a 'strong buy' at the current prices (Figure-7).

Figure-7 (Source: NASDAQ)

Based on the technical price chart of the company (Figure-8) that demonstrates a recent rally in the share price from the 52-week lows of ~$6 (witnessed near mid-November), we can say that the next resistance level could lie between the range of ~$8.5 and ~$9/share. As such, the stock is a good buy at dips. In my view, investors should look for an entry near the ~$8/share mark.

Figure-8 (Source: Finviz)

Conclusion:

Based on the preceding discussion, we can say that MAG has delivered strong financial and operational performance during Q3 2018. The company's technical price chart and analyst recommendations also suggest a buy at the current prices. However, since it needs support from the prices of precious metals (including silver and gold) to achieve the desired pre-tax NPV of ~$1.86 BB, I believe the movement in silver prices could significantly impact the share prices. In fact, the company is on track to deliver the first production by H1 2020, and it has the cash assets to fund the required CAPEX in its key Juanicipio Property. Therefore, the only concern at the moment is a sustained increase in the prices of silver (since gold prices are already in the safe zones). Given a positive outlook of growth in the demand of physical silver, I believe silver prices would not disappoint us in the future, and this supports an investment case in MAG.