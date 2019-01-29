Avoid EA: The Fun Is About To End

EA currently should be avoided, though if it appreciates significantly it may make a good short.

Insiders are selling stock heavily. Why would they do that if they believe price appreciation is likely?

EA's customer neglect is driving down demand for its games, leading to heavy discounting for many of its new releases soon after launch.

Electronic Arts(EA) has been a popular long, at least on SeekingAlpha, due to its low valuation and strong digital revenue growth. However, consumer sentiment paints a different picture - EA's strong revenue and profit growth is coming from the erosion of EA's most valuable asset, customer trust. This is obviously not sustainable in the long run. EA also faces severe headwinds in many other areas like the regulation of lootboxes and competition from emerging game developers armed with free to play games. EA, even at its current low valuation, is not a bargain, and may make a good short if it appreciates significantly.

EA: A brief overview

EA, or Electronic Arts, is a large game developer that owns many popular gaming franchises like FIFA, Battlefield, and Star Wars. It has a market cap of nearly $28bil and is the 2nd largest US game developer after Activision Blizzard(ATVI).

EA mainly makes money from products sold, described in their 10K as:

Our product revenue includes revenue associated with the sale of software games or related product content or updates, whether delivered digitally ( e.g., full-game downloads, extra-content) or via a physical disc ( e . g ., packaged goods), and licensing of game software to third-parties. Product revenue also includes revenue from mobile full game downloads that do not require our hosting support ( e.g. , premium mobile games) in order to utilize the game or related content ( i.e. can be played with or without an Internet connection), and sales of tangible products such as hardware, peripherals, or collectors’ items. - 2018 10K

But their most significant revenue source is from services:

Our service revenue includes revenue recognized from time-based subscriptions, games, content or updates that requires our hosting support in order to utilize the game or related content ( i.e. , can only be played with an Internet connection). This includes (1) entitlements to content that are accessed through hosting services ( e.g., microtransactions for Internet-based, social network and free-to-download mobile games), (2) massively multi-player online (“MMO”) games (both software game and subscription sales), (3) subscriptions for our Battlefield Premium, EA and Origin Access, and Pogo-branded online game services, and (4) allocated service revenue from sales of software games with a service of online activities ( e.g. , online playability). Our other revenue includes advertising and non-software licensing revenue. - 2018 10K

Services revenue is behind the whole "EA growth story". As you can see in the table above, services accounted for nearly 40% of revenue and is the fastest growing segment of EA's business.

Lootboxes: Regulation is coming

Lootboxes are virtual storage containers that one can purchase and open to have a chance of gaining random virtual items. The contents of the lootboxes are not decided by the player, but rather an algorithm, making lootboxes completely luck based.

Although lootboxes have been sold legally for a few years now, many countries are starting to see loot boxes as gambling and have started to impose regulations on them.

Belgium is leading the charge, having declared loot boxes to be gambling and therefore illegal. If you think this sentiment is limited to Belgium, however, you are wrong. Several EU countries are also looking into lootboxes.

This is not the end of lootbox regulation, however. The US's own FTC has started investigating lootboxes, which could eventually lead to a lootbox ban in the US.

Government regulators are not the only ones clamping down on lootboxes, however, mobile distributors like Apple are also joining in on the war against lootboxes. Since game companies like EA are fully dependent on these distributors to sell their games, they have no choice but to yield. This risk is fully outlined in EA's 10K:

Moreover, certain of our channel partners can determine and change unilaterally certain key terms and conditions, including the ability to change their user and developer policies and guidelines. In many cases our channel partners also set the rates that we must pay to provide our games and services through their online channels, and retain flexibility to change their fee structures or adopt different fee structures for their online channels, which could adversely impact our costs, profitability and margins. In addition, our channel partners control the information technology systems through which online sales of our products and service channels are captured. If our channel partners establish terms that restrict our offerings through their channels, significantly impact the financial terms on which these products or services are offered to our customers, or their information technology systems fail or cause an unanticipated delay in reporting, our business and/or financial results could be materially affected. Source: EA's 2018 10K

In fact, Apple in 2017 forced publishers to disclose their lootbox chances. We believe that as more governments see lootboxes as gambling, Apple and Google may enact strict rules that may materially affect lootbox sales, if there are any left.

So how exposed is EA to the threat of lootbox bans?

Lootboxes are included in the "services" portion of EA's revenue. Interestingly, after player backlash forced EA to stop placing lootboxes in Battlefield V and Anthem, 2 large game releases, EA gave weak guidance in both Q1 and Q2 of 2019. We believe being forced to stop selling lootboxes is one of the reasons for the light guidance, considering guidance was strong before the launch of Star Wars Battlefront II, which did contain lootboxes.

EA's most valuable cash cow, FIFA, sells lootboxes as a source of profits. Although FIFA only makes up 11% of revenue, we believe it makes up a much higher amount of profits due to it being a mature game not needing much development spend. Any significant regulatory action against FIFA lootboxes could cause a significant portion of EA's profit to become under threat. However, that is just what has happened. EA is reportedly under criminal investigation in Belgium for its FIFA lootboxes. FIFA lootboxes are so important to EA that its risking severe legal action from Belgium to try and protect FIFA lootboxes.

Governmental authorities in Belgium have sought to limit or discontinue the use of in-game mechanics involving a randomized selection of virtual items. On August 10, 2018, we were notified that the Belgian Gambling Commission made a referral to the Belgian Public Prosecutor’s Office regarding the use such mechanics in the FIFA Ultimate Team service included in FIFA 18 . The Public Prosecutor is investigating the referral and has not yet determined whether to initiate proceedings against the Company, certain subsidiaries of the Company, and/or certain executive officers of the Company. The Company does not believe that its products and services violate applicable gambling laws, and is engaged in discussions with appropriate governmental authorities in Belgium. Source: Q2 2019 10Q

Furthermore, we believe player backlash against lootboxes will cause future revenue growth to decrease significantly. EA's infamous Star Wars Battlefront II was also going to contain lootboxes until they were removed due to player backlash. EA admits this risk in their 10K:

For example, we have included in certain games the ability for players to purchase digital items, including in some instances virtual “packs”, “boxes” or “crates” that contain variable digital items. The inclusion of variable digital items in certain of our games has attracted the attention of our community and if the future implementation of these features creates a negative perception of gameplay fairness or other negative perceptions, our reputation and brand could be harmed and our revenue could be negatively impacted. In addition, we have taken actions, including delaying the release of our games and delaying or discontinuing features and services for our games, after taking into consideration, among other things, feedback from our community even if those decisions negatively impacted our operating results in the short term. We expect to continue to take actions to address concerns as appropriate, including actions that may result in additional expenditures and the loss of revenue. Negative sentiment about gameplay fairness, our business practices, business models or game content also can lead to investigations or increased scrutiny from governmental bodies and consumer groups, as well as litigation, which, regardless of their outcome, may be costly, damaging to our reputation and harm our business. Source: 2018 10K

We believe that lootboxes, despite the efforts of EA and other gaming companies, will be banned or be illegal for underage children to buy in most developed countries in the near future, which will cause a significant portion of EA's digital revenues and a more significant portion of profits to evaporate.

From our perspective, lootboxes are a form of gambling. They stimulate chemicals like dopamine and serotonin and can be very addictive, especially to young children.

Destroying franchises:

EA is well known for inserting micro-transactions into fully priced games, releasing unfinished games then charging for the remaining content later, and all sorts of other sins that have made EA unpopular with gamers. This has caused lowered perceptions of EA's products, as can be seen from EA's general Metacritic scores. EA also has a terrible NPS of -7. In EA's 10K, they highlight this risk:

Expectations regarding the quality, performance and integrity of our products and services are high. Players may be critical of our brands, products, services, business models and/or business practices for a wide variety of reasons, including perceptions about gameplay fun, fairness, game content, features or services, or objections to certain of our business practices. These negative responses may not be foreseeable. We also may not effectively manage these responses because of reasons within or outside of our control. Source: 2018 10K

Below, we will show how EA's greedy actions have led to a slow erosion in player trust in most of its major franchises, which we believe will lead to a decline in sales in the mid to long term.

FIFA - How long can it last?

FIFA is a sports game popularised by the FIFA World Cup. EA licenses the FIFA brand exclusively from FIFA.

FIFA is one of EA's most lucrative franchises, making up 11% of revenues. We believe FIFA makes up a much larger portion of profits due to it being one of EA's older franchises, leading to lower development costs and sales and marketing costs.

Our largest and most popular game is FIFA, the annualized version of which is consistently one of the best-selling games in the marketplace. Net revenue from FIFA 18 , FIFA 17 , and FIFA 16 represented approximately 11 percent of our total net revenue in fiscal years 2018, 2017, and 2016, respectively. Source: 2018 10K

FIFA's business model basically revolves around releasing a new game every year, charging players exorbitant prices for what amounts to very little in innovation and improvements. Some even believe the game worsens each year.

One online influencer described it this way:

EA are pissing off the casual players and at the same time, pissing off the pro players...The service is absolutely just a mess right now, the gameplay is inconsistent as anything...The pay to win aspect is so insane that its actually incredible...Nothing is consistent with the game right now...I think every single one of them(developers) should be sacked Source: Vizeh

Another likened it to a "annual cash grab", and added that "the goalkeeping AI worsens every year".

In case the anecdotal reviews by influencers wasn't enough, FIFA's metacritic user scores have been dismal as well.

Source: metacritic

Although the metascores are generally favorable, we wouldn't put too much faith into that as metacritic is well known for being gamed(no pun intended) by developers. User scores tell the true story - All of FIFA 19's user scores are poor(red).

If you're still not convinced, read the user reviews yourself.

EA sports games bundles are also rated poorly by thousands of people on the Microsoft Store.

Source: Microsoft Store

Now I'm not saying that FIFA sales will crash and people will stop buying FIFA completely. There are many players who are avid FIFA fans and will continue to pay up for the same game over and over again. However, we believe this number is a fraction of the current FIFA players. We believe that current FIFA revenues are unsustainable - people will not pay $60 or more for pretty much the same thing every year. This can be seen in the sales numbers.

In October 2018, FIFA 19 physical sales dropped an astonishing 25% in the UK vs FIFA 18, according to GFK data. Although some of the drop could be a result of physical sales moving to digital, EA reportedly only guided for 5% of sales to move to digital format annually.

In fact, sales were estimated to be down 35% in the 1st week.

To add to this, FIFA was discounted to $30-$40 reportedly on Black Friday. This is a steep decline from an initial sale price of near $60.

Discounting on FIFA 19 propelled the EA game to the top of the charts (it was also bundled with PS4 consoles). The title's average selling price was just over £30 (on Switch), and under £40 (on Xbox One and PS4), which meant the game shot up 177 per cent in sales to reclaim No.1. Source: Gamesindustry.biz

Doing some research, we discovered that a new copy can be bought from Gamestop online for a lower but still high 33% discount. Thats some significant depreciation after 4 months of launch. For comparison, RDR2, which was launched in October, can only be bought for full price from Gamestop's online store.

Source: Gamestop

FIFA's unpopularity can also be seen on twitch. Although its one of, if not EA's most popular franchise, it has only 5.9K viewers on twitch as of Jan 25 2019. This compares unfavourably with its competitor Activision Blizzard, which alone has 5 games that rank higher than EA's FIFA 19 in terms of viewership.

Source: twitch directory

We believe FIFA is in for continuous sales declines until 2022 when the next FIFA world cup will be held. Before then, we believe significant sales declines are very likely, due to a worsening customer experience and discounting of previous FIFA games.

To make matters worse for EA, slowing physical sales of FIFA eventually will lead to lower live services revenues as FIFA ultimate team makes up a significant portion of revenues.

Net revenue from Ultimate Team represented approximately 21 percent, 16 percent and 15 percent of our total net revenue during fiscal year 2018, 2017 and 2016, respectively, a substantial portion of which was derived from FIFA Ultimate Team . - EA's 2018 10K

Star Wars: An unmitigated disaster

In 2013, Disney granted an exclusive license to Star Wars to EA, which was supposed to last until 2023. This is a valuable piece of IP and definitely a huge win for EA, or so many thought. So how well has this license served EA?

EA so far in 6 years have created 2 Star Wars games. The first one, Star Wars Battlefront I, received mediocre user reviews for its lack of content. This was not the worst part, however.

Source: Metacritic

Star Wars Battlefront II, which was widely criticized for its lootboxes and pay to win system, led to EA winning the most downvoted comment on reddit, may have been one of the largest PR disasters in EA history.

EA's mismanagement of the Star Wars franchise, especially Star Wars Battlefront II, is so abhorrent that reportedly Disney themselves contacted EA and asked EA to remove the micro-transactions.

EA doesn't appear to have learnt their lesson, however. Recently, EA has cancelled yet another Star Wars game, leading to massive player backlash. This is despite EA only having released 2 Star Wars games. If the previous 6 years are any indication, the next 4 years will be dismal as well. Furthermore, we believe after the Battlefront II controversy and all the negative publicity surrounding EA, the number of players willing to shell out money for yet another Star Wars game is getting smaller by the day, even if EA does release it.

We believe a comment from a co-writer for Rogue One perfectly sums up the situation.

If I was an EA shareholder, I'd be f-cking furious at the way [it's been handled]. - Gary Whitta, Co-writer for Rogue One

For those who want to learn more about EA and Star Wars, we recommend listening to this.

There are many EA longs who argue that alienating players would not lead to a decline in game sales, but this is disproved by the FIFA example earlier and in the case of Star Wars Battlefront II, has led to a massive decline in demand, which has led to steep discounting of Star Wars Battlefront II on the secondary market. What used to retail at $60 and above is now selling for less than 1/10th of the original value a little more than a year later on the secondary market. Thats quite some depreciation for a one year old game.

Battlefield V: Soldier up, EA!

Battlefield V is another installment in the popular "Battlefield" franchise. One would've thought EA would've tried their best to capture the full value of the franchise, but instead, EA grossly mismanaged Battlefield V in multiple different ways. Let us detail these missteps below:

Releasing an incomplete product - As shown in the pictures below, many of Battlefield's features were "coming soon". This most infamously includes its Battle Royale mode, which only arrives in March, nearly a year after the game launches. Performance issues - One commentator described "Freezing cut-scenes, sputtering, typos, glitching, etc" Insulting its own customers - This is one of the worst PR blunders EA made, second only to the Star Wars Battlefront II controversy. We're quite shocked that a major company like EA would actually alienate its own customers purposely for no material gain. When Battlefield V received criticism, CCO Patrick Sunderland made some very arrogant and ignorant statements to his main customers, which shows the disconnect between EA and its customers:

EA chief creative officer Patrick Söderlund says that the developer is uninterested in taking flak for diversifying the gaming space. “We stand up for the cause, because I think those people who don’t understand it, well, you have two choices: either accept it or don’t buy the game,” he says. “I’m fine with either or.” - Verge These are people who are uneducated — they don’t understand that this is a plausible scenario, and listen: this is a game. - Sunderland in response to customer complaints

Source: Verge

The fact that Sunderland was allowed to make these statements should be a major red flag. This PR blunder is another sign that EA has not learnt from its Star Wars Battlefront II fiasco. Note that Sunderland was at EA when this happened. He has since left the company in August. We believe the problem however, runs deeper - the culture of the company is still the same and will likely lead to more of these PR missteps in the future.

The effects that the Battlefield V fiasco has can be clearly felt, with reports of sales declines of 50% to 63% compared to Battlefield I.

Battlefield is also now also reportedly selling for massive discounts of over 50%, less than a month after launch.

Source: Gamestop

Going onto gamestop.com yields several new copies that can be bought for the 50% discount. Note that this is not a seasonal discount, and doesn't have a time limit, which indicates a perpetual lack of demand.

A note on discounts

Sudden large discounts on highly anticipated EA games just weeks or months after launch should be a major red flag to EA investors. This just means that loyal fans of the franchise who bought the game at launch or by preordering will question their decision and perhaps postpone their purchase. Everyone likes a good investment, whether its investors or gamers. People like and will buy games that hold up their value. We believe that EA will find it harder and harder to sell preorders for future games due players being more cautious about buying EA's games but also due to the large and cheaper backlog of old games, which generate less revenue for EA but are significantly more attractive to cash strapped players. This will most likely have a material and negative impact on future physical game sales.

Giant EA discounts are not limited to their largest franchises, but can also be found among its smaller games, according to Engadget. Granted, this is on Black Friday, but multiple >50% discounts are quite stunning, even on Black Friday.

And for basketball fans, there's 60 percent off NBA Live 19, while UFC 3 will be 75 percent cheaper...With that in mind, it's slashing 60 percent off The Sims 4, and 75 percent off Star Wars Battlefront 2 and Need for Speed Payback. - Engadget

We believe the discounts indicate a growing consumer preference for free to play games and a growing disapproval of paid games with microtransactions. If EA were to move to free to play, however, margins would most definitely be impacted significantly. Eventually, we believe EA will need to move to free to play or will need to remove microtransactions or risk major sales declines, as we are seeing right now with some of their largest franchises.

Competition: A quickly narrowing moat

Although EA has historically had a strong moat, especially in the sports segment, competitors are gaining significant share.

Fortnite in particular, is a serious competitor for EA to watch out for. Fortnite's games appeal to kids and teenagers, which used to spend significant time on EA's games. Fortnite is a serious threat to most game developers in the US, as its fun and free to play game is attracting significant amounts of time and attention.

Activision is also another competitor, with its COD Black Ops 4 being the most comparable game to EA's Battlefield V. So far, COD is winning the battle, as seen on twitch. This is after Battlefield V lagged COD:Black Ops preorders by 85%.

Source: Twitch.tv

These 2 games are both FPS shooter games, which means that it may be possible that COD: Black Ops is taking market share from Battlefield V.

Other significant competitors to EA include Konami's PES 2019, which has attracted many players from EA's FIFA, and TTWO's Red Dead Redemption 2, which has received rave reviews from users.

Dubious tactics: Denying valid refunds

EA seems to be resorting to dubious tactics to boost revenue at the expense of customer trust.

Many buyers who have preordered or bought the game seem unable to get a refund. These are not purely anecdotal either, as many of these buyers have proof of their conversations with EA. For example, one Battlefield V buyer who preordered was unable to cancel his preorder. Another Star Wars Battlefront buyer shared his story on reddit and got 10.1k upvotes.

This tactic potentially exposes EA to lawsuits and further destroys customer goodwill, and will most likely result in lower sales in the future. This is another reason why we believe EA's revenues are unsustainably high.

Significant insider selling

Source: insiderinsights, company filings

This table shows the most recent insider activity in EA. As you can see, pretty much no insiders have bought and insiders have been selling all the way down. We believe this means executives have a dismal view of EA's future and are trying to flee before the stock depreciates even further.

Anthem: Not looking good

Things are not looking good for EA's future. Anthem, EA's next AAA release, is already having server issues, according to Polygon.

So far Anthem hasn't alienated players as much as EA's other releases, but EA's terrible reputation, exacerbated by last year's releases, could put a damper on Anthem sales. EA has not helped things by putting out a tweet saying that the economy in the final Anthem could be different from the demo version. This has scared some players, who believe that EA will excessively monetize the final version of Anthem.

Even if Anthem is successful, we doubt EA will show much growth considering past releases like Battlefield V and FIFA 19 are not selling well.

Things to look for before initiating a short position:

A large increase in EA's market cap - EA's valuation is currently quite low, which makes the risk-reward for this trade unattractive. Look for a higher PE ratio before initiating a short position

Data by YCharts

Anthem discounts - Large discounts on Anthem a short period after launch would not be a good sign. If large discounts appear it may signal that player goodwill is eroding faster than expected, and may be a signal to start a short position.

Competition - If Fortnite popularity doesn't die down and continues to attract massive player attention, this will be another headwind for EA. Well made free to play games like Warframe, which is one of the most popular games on Steam, have also eaten into EA's market share and is currently competing directly with Anthem.

We recommend investors discard usual methodologies for researching companies and look for player opinions in websites like Youtube and Reddit to get a feel of player sentiment. In many of these sites, players are discussing boycotting EA. Here is just one example. Data from these websites could be a good predictor of future sales.

Risks:

A capable management - A management that focuses on gamers at the expense of results would actually be quite bullish for EA, even though it may cause a near term dip

Dumb money - Many investors are out of touch with gamers and may see EA's strong cash flow as a reason to invest

Takeaway: EA is not a good investment

EA needs to change its business model fundamentally. Its current model alienates players and makes EA more susceptible to competition. A significant source of profits, lootboxes, are being regulated away. Players are moving to mobile and free to play, where EA is weaker than its competitor Activision Blizzard. We believe that EA is currently heading towards another inflection point where players will start leaving en masse. EA could've already crossed the inflection point. Either way, things aren't looking good.

EA has a very tiny pipeline ahead, with Anthem and Respawn Entertainment's Titanfall 3 and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order being the only major non sports games EA is planning to launch. This is after releasing a bunch of old games that are not selling well. This is the perfect recipe for a massive revenue shortfall in 2019. This situation isn't helped by EA's terrible reputation, the upcoming lootbox bans, or increasing competition from developers around the world.

Although downside is reduced by the low valuation, we believe this valuation will look high when considering the secular decline in EA's revenues and profits. We believe EA will make a good short candidate if the market continues running up and brings EA up with it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a short position in EA if fundamentals continue to deteriorate or the stock appreciates significantly.