On May 15, 2017 MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) announced 1Q 2017 results. In that report MannKind reported a net loss of $16.3 million, and cash and cash equivalents of $48 million, On May 30, 2017 MannKind announced the appointment of Dr. Michael Castagna as CEO.

In his acceptance statement Dr. Castagna said

I am honored to lead MannKind into its next phase of growth. Our inhaled insulin, Afrezza, is truly differentiated brand that will help millions of people suffering from diabetes Our relentless focus on empowering people to conquer the daily struggle of managing their diabetes will set MannKind apart.

While Afrezza is a major advancement for the treatment of diabetes, it faces fiercely competitive cash rich companies. MannKind, on the other-hand, is cash poor and heavily indebted.

Since Dr. Castagna’s appointment, he has tried several marketing and sales strategies. While Afrezza net revenue has increased, net revenue is less than: cost of goods sold; and considerable less than selling, general, and administrative costs. In addition, the number of shares issued continues to climb. The numbers since his 1Q 2017 appointment, including 1Q 2017, are as follows

In thousands 1Q2017 2Q2017 3Q2017 4Q2017 1Q2018 2Q2018 3Q2018 Afrezza net revenue 1,196 1,548 1,981 4,466 3,402 3,753 4,387 Cost of goods sold 2,548 5,086 4,575 5,018 4,008 5,095 5,303 SG&A expenses 15,389 18,566 17,725 23,278 20,618 21,731 19,394 Shares issued 95,744 99,864 104,703 119,053 120,911 140,054 153,597

Source: mannkindcorp.com

No matter how you view the numbers above, Afrezza’s net revenue would have to increase dramatically before MannKind could reach break-even. That is possible if MannKind had the resources to aggressively market Afrezza, however, MannKind is cash poor.

To alleviate the cash crunch MannKind recently executed two equity offerings with warrants. The first offering raised $28 million with $2.38 warrants that expire in April, and the second raised $40 million with $1.60 warrants that expire in December. Wall Street viewed the latest offering negatively, cratering the share price below $1. Even with the two equity offerings, according to contributor Spensor Osborne’s cash model, MannKind’s cash goes negative during 4Q 2019 if no warrants are exercised.

MannKind recently partnered with United Therapeutics (UTHR) for powdered treprostinil and an additional molecule. This partnership does provided the opportunity to receive milestone payments, however, these payments are insufficient to fund MannKind’s operations for any extended period of time. If no additional partnerships are established additional equity offerings are likely; further diluting current shareholders.

With the share-price not likely to rise above $1.60 during 2019, and additional equity offerings likely further pressuring share-price, I decided to execute two advanced option trades to earn income during this period of stagnation. These advanced option trades carry higher risk and are not meant for cautious investors.

Selling January 2021 $4 calls

Before I describe the advanced trades, I will offer advice of an option trade for long-term shareholders willing to sell their shares for an extended period of time for a relative small premium. That option trade would be selling 2021 $4 calls. At the close of January 25 th, the bid was $0.18 ask $0.42 with likely price execution around $0.30. In other-words, giving the right to sell your shares for $4 through January 2021 will earn you 30 cents per share. If the price remains below $4 through that period, you pocket that money. If the share-price rises above $4 before the option expires, shares will be taken away from you.

I realize that doesn’t sound great, but with the share-price hovering around $1.30, and cash dwindling, option market makers don’t see much possibility of price rising above $4 for years.

Selling 2021 $4 calls and 2020 $0.50 puts

In addition to selling covered calls, if one believes MannKind share-price will remain above 50 cents through January 2020, selling the 2020 $0.50 puts will generate additional cash. This is one of two advanced trades I executed recently. I sold simultaneously the 2021 $4 calls and the 2020 $0.50 puts for a premium of 45 cents. While this is greater than the 30 cents for selling 2021 $4 calls, it carries greater risk; you are on the hook to buy MannKind shares for 50 cents. Is that likely? Possibly but not very likely; hence the reason for only an additional 15 cent premium added to the 2021 $4 call.

Selling 2021 $4 calls and 2021 $1 puts

The second and riskier option trade combines selling both 2021 $4 calls and 2021 $1 puts. Here one assumes the risk of losing shares if they rise above $4 and requirement to buy shares if they fall below $1 through January 2021. I sold this combination for 85 cents. While I believe share price will remain below $4, I am not confident they will remain above $1. If you are willing to accept the risk to earn 85 cents this may be worth considering.

What investors should consider

MannKind is in a cash crunch. MannKind has sold warrants with $1.60 and $2,38 strike prices, forming a ceiling on share-price through 2019. MannKind possesses the ability to earn additional cash from United Therapeutics from milestones, and possible new partnerships. Even with these possibilities, it appears likely MannKind will resort to additional equity offering further diluting current shareholders.

Using a covered call option to earn income during this period is one way to ease the pain of share-price depreciation or stagnation. However, one must keep in mind, if share-price rises above the $4 strike price, your shares will be called away, losing potential gains.

If one feels confident MannKind share-price will remain above 50 cents or $1, I recommend selling both: 2021 $4 calls and either the 2020 $0.50 or 2021 $1 puts. Again these advance options carry increased risk and should only be traded if you have the financial means to buy shares if it falls below those strike prices.

As always invest wisely and never trade an amount that will cause you financial duress or lose sleep.