Gold And Goldminers: A Time To Buy

On Thursday, the European Central Bank essentially told us that the "eurozone economy is slowing." They left interest rates unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and minus 0.40%, respectively on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility.

Although unsustainably low, the ECB repeated their position that rates would remain at these levels for much of 2019.

“The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present levels at least through the summer of 2019, and in any case for as long as necessary to ensure the continued sustained convergence of inflation to levels that are below, but close to, 2% over the medium term.”

ECB president Mario Draghi noted that continued ECB monetary ease was based on several factors:

German auto production slowing;

U.S. trade actions are creating greater uncertainty due to tariff threats;

China slowdown; and

Brexit

The other black swan, and one that could impact markets faster that Draghi might have offered is the growing confrontation in Venezuela this week where U.S. interests in that country’s oil are aligned in direct opposition to the political support for president Maduro by Russia, China, Turkey and Cuba. The so-called “Breaking News” headline of CNN and other media is actually true at the moment as the world is watching closely.

To use street vernacular, the situation in Venezuela has gone nuclear given that president Trump has refused the order from Maduro to remove American diplomats, enabling U.S. media to dwell on the issue of personal security of Americans in that country. Trump has, in his presidency, threatened deployment of U.S. military, including ground troops.

With Maduro’s strong backing of its substantial armed forces and the actionable support from some of that country’s powerful allies, this conflict is far too big for incompetent Trump to manage. Besides, his own presidency is no stronger than Maduro’s at the moment.

The political and economic situation with some 800,000 U.S. government workers having missed a whole month’s wages reveals the amateurism of the current administration's policies. Trump's presidency is now opening mocked by the majority of Americans, including almost all its media. His pleading that the Mexican border is a national emergency and that he needs $5.7 billion to complete a barrier wall is falling on deaf ears.

Given that all nine members of the U.S. House of Representatives who represent the districts along the wall from California to Texas are dead-set against extending a barrier wall along the Mexican border via the use of eminent domain to confiscate property owned by Americans and the expenditure of billions of dollars to build a structure that is being climbed over and dug under, rendering it an ineffective solution to border immigration problems, Trump is now cornered.

The fear is that Venezuela could be his excuse to divert the U.S. Congress and the world from impeachment pressures he will, in our view, certainly face this year.

Geopolitics is usually a major factor in the price of gold, and we believe it is today for these reasons. Normally, these events quickly pass; however, the U.S. had not ever encountered a president the likes of Trump. His self-inflicted trade wars have now escalated to the potential of military wars on different fronts. The situation is dire. Trump is cornered but unyielding because his ego will not permit him to act prudently in typical U.S. presidential behavior.

Gold on Friday morning appears to be breaking out to the upside. Goldminers are attracting capital inflows as volumes are increasing as prices re-gain upside momentum. Gold prices started higher in mid-October as the Democrats became clear favorites to control the House, which became the case in November, now solidly in place under Speaker Nancy Pelosi who will not yield to the bullying tactics of president Trump.

Now, when facing global political turmoil and financial risk, is the time we need to assess the portfolio prospects of goldminers.

We have our favorites. Ours happen to be B2Gold, Wesdome Gold, Kirkland Lake Gold, Alamos Gold and McEwen Mining. The larger cap goldminers are more likely to be acquirers of smaller companies, paying a premium, thereby hurting their own share price at the time, so we avoid those.

Our top choices are small to mid-cap gold and silver producers, all with good sized precious metal resources, sound management, no debt and earnings and free cash flow prospects that will ramp higher with Gold prices over $1300/oz. Other companies we like are Fortuna Silver (FSM), Silvercorp (SVM) and Sibanye (SBGL). We have been in the following stocks in our Natural Resources portfolio.

B2Gold

One of the precious metal miners we like best is B2Gold (BTG) , which is a diversified mid-tier company that is becoming a major top-tier producer with 2019 production guidance of 935,000 to 975,000 oz with an All In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of $835 to $875/oz.

The key mines are Fekola in Mali (420k-430k oz 2019E), Masbate in Philippines (200k-210k oz 2019E), Otjikoto in Namibia (200k-210k oz 2019E) and the La Libertad and El Limon Mines in Nicaragua (combined 140k-150k oz 2019E).

We have known the CEO Clive Johnson since 1981. Excellent management. Continuously developing major new mines and growing its gold reserves. Good balance sheet with obvious very high profitability. A favorite of the buy side analysts.

Wesdome Gold Mines

A continuous favorite of ours as well as a new favorite of the buy-side analysts is Wesdome Gold Mines (TSX: WDO). We have long noted that this small but profitable zero-debt Ontario and Quebec producer and developer is likely to be acquired soon by a much larger company. We hold the stock at a very low cost basis and are hoping for a substantial 30% premium over market if, as and when a buy-out offer is received.

The 2018 production was 71,625 oz at an All In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of about US$1,000/oz that generated free cash flow of C$7.3 million, while the 2019 guidance is for 72,000-80,000 oz with an AISC of US$985-$1,040. At Nov. 1, 2018, the cash position was C$30 million and there was no debt.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Kirkland Lake Gold is a favorite of the analysts and of Eric Sprott, a major shareholder. Rapidly growing into a top-tier gold producer, 2018 gold production was 723,477 oz from mines in Australia (356,230 oz from Fosterville) and Canada (Macassa (240,126 oz), Holt (67,770 oz), and Taylor Mines (58,633 oz)). The 2018 company record production was an increase of +21% over 2017. At Dec. 31, 2018, the cash position was US$332 million. Booming growth is expected to continue as guidance is 740,000 – 800,000 oz in 2019, 850,000 – 910,000 oz in 2020 and 945,000 – 1,005,000 oz in 2021

Alamos Gold Inc

Alamos founder (2003) and CEO John McCluskey has been a personal friend since the mid-1980’s. His well-managed company is well financed with US$206 million cash and zero debt. Four North American mines (65% Canada and 35% Mexico) produced 505,000 oz in 2018 with good production growth and expanding margins. Guidance for 2019 is for AISC to drop about -5% to US$920-$960/oz and also decline through 2021 although for 2019 production is not anticipated to grow much. However, there are six low-cost development projects (Turkey, US, Mexico and Canada) in the pipeline. The reserves have grown substantially and probably not yet fully priced into the stock.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

Rob McEwen the principal owner (23% of the company) has been a personal friend and a popular promoter for years. His income is $1/year with no bonus or stock options. See McEwen presentation and factsheet. The mines in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and Argentina have a high growth profile. The stock is well liked by analysts. Production grew from 152,000 oz in 2017 to 176,000 oz in 2018. Guidance is 201,000 oz in 2019 and 206,000 oz in 2020. Growth is coming from the new Gold Bar mine in Nevada, which is 25 miles south and on trend with Barrick’s massive mines.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM)

Chairman Simon Ridgway is another promoter I like in this business. His company has had a good track record of sound operations and growth. Full year 2018 production figures from its two underground operating mines, the San Jose Mine in Mexico and the Caylloma Mine in Peru produced 8.9 million oz of silver and 54.2 thousand oz of gold, which is 12.8 million Ag equivalent oz. That was about 8% above guidance. The 2019 silver equivalent production guidance is 11.7 - 12.9 million oz and consolidated AISC is $9.9 - $12.1/oz Ag. Nothing spectacular, but solid. However, growth for 2019 and beyond may not meet investor expectations. See Fortuna’s corporate presentation.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM)

This company is the major silver producer in China. For many years we have been a friend and supporter of founder and CEO Rui Feng and pleased to see how he steered the company away from illegal short-sellers and back onto the NYSE American. As at Sept 30, 2018, the cash position was US$124 million. No debt and strong free cash flow. The corporate presentation shows that since 2005 the company raised US$199 million but spent US$56 million to buy back 14 million shares and to pay out US$97 million in dividends. They also show the lowest AISC of US$2.34 for Ag and a higher Return on Equity (11.93%) than any of its key silverminer peer group. It must be said they “let the rock do the talk” as there are many other favorable peer group comparisons pointed to in the corporate presentation. FY2019 production guidance is substantially greater than 2018 actual. See Silvercorp’s corporate presentation.

Sibanye Stillwater (SBGL)

Not one to invest in South Africa gold mines for various reasons (currency rates, fatal accidents, worker problems, discounted valuations, weak balance sheets) – although at times in the past and recently we have been investors in the top-tier producer Sibanye Stillwater -- our fundamental scorecard gives Sibanye a very high growth score among the 58 precious metal miners we track weekly. In terms of Gold Equivalent Oz, the FY2018 production of the company is 4.3 Million oz compared to 5.0 Moz for Newmont (not including 2.5 Moz for Goldcorp) and 4.5 Moz for Barrick. The company is a major player in the Platinum, Palladium, Ruthenium and Rhodium markets as well.

Williams Market Analytics F-scores

For this article, we think our readers will appreciate a presentation of our relative fundamental rankings among 58 Gold and Silver Miners. It is always an eye-opener to see how each company fares relative to the others in its peer group.

The data changes weekly after each company reports. We graph the weekly scores over time to determine the trends.

Here are the 58 Gold/Silver Miner Peer Group Rankings based on selected fundamental scores.

Gold/Silver Producers Ticker Growth rank PEG rank EPS Revision rank Revenue Revision rank Valu- ation rank PER rank MV/ EBIT rank Book Value rank Yield rank Profit- ability rank Finan- cials rank Analysts rank Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM 11 12 28 10 40 NR 37 37 13 21 34 19 Alamos Gold Inc AGI 22 13 44 23 22 40 23 11 19 29 17 27 Alio Gold Inc ALO 7 6 NR NR 3 8 28 4 NR 39 19 45 Almaden Minerals Ltd AAU NR NR NR NR NR NR NR 19 NR NR 31 18 AngloGold Ashanti Ltd AU 23 11 10 18 14 21 11 45 23 31 46 31 Asanko Gold Inc AKG NR NR 40 40 2 10 4 10 NR 32 44 46 Avino Silver & Gold ASM 3 2 NR NR 5 34 17 5 NR 34 35 20 B2Gold Corp. BTG 47 NR 35 13 23 15 14 47 NR 15 39 2 Barrick Gold Corp ABX 27 29 36 3 33 29 22 31 4 12 45 47 Centerra Gold Inc. CAGDF 48 20 18 26 8 11 5 26 NR 16 15 NR Coeur Mining Inc CDE 8 8 42 32 29 36 20 20 NR 35 40 8 Detour Gold Corp DRGDF 44 39 16 12 28 25 21 23 NR 18 25 26 DRDGOLD Ltd DRD NR NR 3 NR 18 NR 32 28 3 45 9 NR Eldorado Gold Corp EGO 24 14 33 21 17 6 10 2 NR 42 28 49 Endeavour Silver Corp EXK 12 10 NR 41 21 30 30 18 NR 44 11 36 First Majestic Silver AG 4 24 17 38 38 37 46 22 NR 40 12 14 Fortuna Silver Mines FSM 18 16 27 17 16 13 16 7 NR 11 10 NR Franco Nevada Corp FNV 28 40 15 9 47 41 45 39 10 1 14 44 Fresnillo FNLPF 39 41 24 31 35 19 27 14 2 10 18 29 Gold Fields Limited GFI 14 7 39 34 11 33 7 49 9 14 41 38 Gold Resource Corp GORO NR NR NR NR 26 NR 18 34 20 20 6 NR Gold Standard Ventures GSV 41 NR 14 NR NR 4 NR 21 NR NR 38 23 Goldcorp Inc. GG 1 3 43 25 32 45 24 25 17 26 33 32 Golden Star Resources GSS 16 5 NR 22 12 28 29 1 NR 41 55 28 Great Panther Silver GPL 17 25 NR 35 9 20 44 13 NR 46 8 13 Harmony Gold Mining HMY 26 9 2 20 1 9 2 41 1 37 49 51 Hecla Mining Co HL 15 17 NR 36 36 NR 26 16 22 38 43 48 IAMGOLD Corp IAG 37 27 38 28 7 32 12 24 NR 33 3 11 International Tower Hill THM NR NR NR NR NR NR NR 46 NR NR 54 NR Kinross Gold Corp KGC 40 19 41 19 13 31 9 38 NR 23 32 43 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL 25 30 NR NR 41 24 40 57 21 6 4 12 MAG Silver Corp. MAG NR NR 37 NR NR 2 NR 17 NR NR 22 16 McEwen Mining Inc MUX 10 NR 23 6 46 NR NR 32 18 47 21 15 New Gold Inc. NGD 49 15 1 33 19 5 6 6 NR 27 52 50 Newcrest Mining Ltd NCMGY 34 32 25 29 37 22 36 51 8 13 27 42 Newmont Mining Cp NEM 35 33 26 11 34 27 25 44 6 19 29 35 NovaGold Resources NG 29 NR 4 NR NR 3 NR 55 NR NR 56 24 OceanaGold Corp OCANF 36 35 6 7 30 14 19 42 16 8 24 NR Osisko Gold Royalties OR 45 31 20 37 42 44 39 12 7 36 36 21 Pan American Silver PAAS 9 22 34 4 25 26 31 40 14 25 5 41 Paramount Gold Nev. PZG NR NR NR NR NR NR NR 36 NR NR 57 4 Pershing Gold Corp PGLC 2 NR 31 NR 4 NR NR 8 NR NR 50 40 Randgold Resources GOLD NR NR NR NR NR NR 38 NR NR 9 2 NR Royal Gold Inc RGLD 33 34 32 30 44 39 42 52 11 5 30 25 Sandstorm Gold Ltd SAND 20 28 12 14 43 42 43 48 NR 4 1 10 Seabridge Gold, Inc. SA 46 NR 21 NR NR NR NR 50 NR NR 7 1 Sibanye Gold Ltd SBGL 5 1 22 5 6 17 3 9 NR 43 51 34 SilverBow Resources SBOW 6 4 5 1 10 7 1 15 NR 3 53 33 Silvercorp Metals Inc SVM 38 38 19 16 20 12 13 29 12 7 NR 9 Silvercrest Metals Inc SILV 32 NR 8 NR NR 1 NR 43 NR NR 42 6 SSR Mining Inc SSRM 31 37 11 15 31 38 34 53 NR 17 20 30 Tahoe Resources Inc TAHO 13 21 NR 39 27 43 33 3 NR 30 13 37 Torex Gold Resources TORXF 19 18 7 8 15 16 15 27 NR 28 47 7 Vista Gold Corp VGZ NR NR 13 NR NR NR NR 54 NR NR 37 22 Wesdome Gold Mines WDOFF 21 23 9 2 39 23 35 56 NR 22 16 3 Western Copper + Gold WRN 42 NR NR NR NR NR NR 30 NR NR 23 17 Wheaton Prec. Metals WPM 30 36 29 24 45 35 41 33 5 2 26 5 Yamana Gold Inc. AUY 43 26 30 27 24 18 8 35 15 24 48 39

Here are the Gold/Silver Miner rankings out of all 5103 companies we rank every week.

Company ticker GRO rank (of 5103) VAL rank (of 5103) YLD rank (of 5103) Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM 386 4318 2128 Alamos Gold Inc AGI 1353 2745 2164 Alio Gold Inc ALO 2060 1023 NR Almaden Minerals Ltd AAU NR 5015 NR AngloGold Ashanti Ltd AU 351 1534 2358 Asanko Gold Inc AKG 4300 494 NR Avino Silver & Gold ASM 1715 532 NR B2Gold Corp. BTG 3831 1961 NR Barrick Gold Corp ABX 1085 2900 1397 Centerra Gold Inc. CAGDF 1147 293 NR Coeur Mining Inc CDE 939 2565 NR Detour Gold Corp DRGDF 2630 2309 NR DRDGOLD Ltd DRD 4125 3667 977 Eldorado Gold Corp EGO 834 311 NR Endeavour Silver Corp EXK 2091 2570 NR First Majestic Silver AG 766 3678 NR Fortuna Silver Mines FSM 525 239 NR Franco Nevada Corp FNV 1940 3661 1694 Fresnillo FNLPF 3138 1496 536 Gold Fields Limited GFI 879 1441 1830 Gold Resource Corp GORO NR 3569 2053 Gold Standard Ventures GSV 3974 4017 NR Goldcorp Inc. GG 659 3825 2226 Golden Star Resources GSS 1010 1184 NR Great Panther Silver Ltd GPL 2560 2097 NR Harmony Gold Mining HMY 133 637 913 Hecla Mining Company HL 1658 4034 2423 IAMGOLD Corp IAG 2503 1155 NR International Tower Hill THM NR 5050 NR Kinross Gold Corp KGC 1444 1487 NR Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL 3378 3959 2035 MAG Silver Corp. MAG 4299 3899 NR McEwen Mining Inc MUX 2840 4916 2418 New Gold Inc. NGD 355 335 NR Newcrest Mining Ltd NCMGY 2631 3390 1814 Newmont Mining Corp NEM 2569 3137 1702 NovaGold Resources Inc. NG 3437 4227 NR OceanaGold Corporation OCANF 1027 1552 1948 Osisko Gold Royalties OR 2843 3939 1971 Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS 284 2884 1815 Paramount Gold Nevada PZG NR 5035 NR Pershing Gold Corp PGLC 3717 3960 NR Randgold Resources GOLD NR 5004 NR Royal Gold Inc RGLD 2844 2741 1899 Sandstorm Gold Ltd SAND 823 4152 NR Seabridge Gold, Inc. SA 4098 5058 NR Sibanye Gold Ltd SBGL 100 240 NR SilverBow Resources Inc SBOW 3 607 NR Silvercorp Metals Inc SVM 2469 1341 2324 Silvercrest Metals Inc SILV 3657 4037 NR SSR Mining Inc SSRM 1767 3418 NR Tahoe Resources Inc TAHO 1957 1638 NR Torex Gold Resources TORXF 158 1454 NR Vista Gold Corp VGZ 4254 5060 NR Wesdome Gold Mines WDOFF 205 2267 NR Western Copper + Gold WRN 4236 5027 NR Wheaton Precious Metals WPM 2729 3251 1538 Yamana Gold Inc. AUY 2019 1677 2228

Conclusion

The macro backdrop is aligning in favour of the miners and gold. Late expansion inflation seems inevitable, especially with world interest rates below equilibrium and central bank balance sheets (money supplies) many times historical norms. Geopolitics offer additional reason to get into gold and the goldminers. Trump will make the safe-haven value of gold and goldminers a sought-after investment theme. We are seeking out the best miners among the small and midcap names, using our Fundamental scores to guide us to the most likely outperformers over the long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.