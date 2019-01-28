AT&T: Don't Panic Ahead Of Earnings

AT&T (T) reports its Q4 earnings on January 30. There have been rigorous discussions on various investing forums about how the telecom behemoth is on a downward spiral and that it’s only a matter of time before it slashes its dividend to manage its gigantic debt burden of over $180 billion. Some commenters have even suggested that AT&T’s management would slash their dividend payouts on their Q4 call this week, but it seems like these are just speculative market theories. The latest short interest data publication suggests that a broad swath of market participants isn’t betting against the stock and I believe that investors shouldn’t indulge in panic selling at this point in time.

(Source: Bigstockphoto, Image license purchased by author)

The Data

Let me start by saying that short interest is basically the aggregate number of short positions that are active and are yet to be covered. A sudden surge in the metric suggests that market participants are actively betting on the stock to fall in the near-term future. Conversely, a sharp decline in the metric suggests that market participants aren’t forecasting a meaningful drop in the concerned company’s stock price from its then-existing price levels. So, the metric is essentially a gauge for tracking market sentiment.

Now let’s come back to AT&T. There have been several reports and countless comments here on Seeking Alpha itself, suggesting that the company is faltering on the growth front, that it makes a poor investment and that it can slash its dividends any quarter now to manage its enormous debt burden. If these opinions were popularly shared amongst trading circles, and the fall of AT&T was so apparent, then we would’ve ideally seen market participants building short positions in the name. After all, who doesn’t like profiting from obvious and certain events? But that’s not quite the case with AT&T.

The chart attached below would indicate that rather than spiking up, short interest in AT&T has actually plunged and is currently hovering near its 10-year lows. This is counterintuitive to short-term bearish theories surrounding the scrip, and goes to suggest that market participants aren’t feeling too confident in betting against AT&T stock at its current levels at least. We’ll discuss its current stock price in the next section of the report.

Data by YCharts

The 74.5 million short interest-figure may seem huge at the first glance, but it actually represents just 1.2% of AT&T’s overall floating stock. This is minuscule compared to its historical levels as well as by industry-standards, and could be due to hedging-related activities for all we know. But with that said, we can see that other telecom firms are attracting the bulk of short-side bets while AT&T remains thinly shorted. So, long-side AT&T investors should ask themselves: If the broad swath of market participants isn’t actively shorting the stock, then why panic going into earnings?

(Data Source: Ycharts, Chart compiled by author)

Why is This Happening?

One of the reasons why market participants won’t be feeling too confident in shorting AT&T stock is the fact that it sports a massive 6.65% yield according to today’s prices. This essentially means that anyone who has a short position in AT&T on its record date wouldn’t get any dividend, but would rather be held responsible to issue that dividend. This substantially increases the cost of going short on the telecom giant and minimizes potential gains.

Also, it makes sense to short stocks that are seemingly overvalued or rallying quite a bit, as price corrections in these setups tends to be significant. However, AT&T’s stock price is already hovering near its 6-year lows so it would be rather bold (or foolish) to short it, since it has already crashed so much. For the record, its shares are down by almost 30% over the past year and the chart attached below highlights that the scrip its grossly undervalued compared to other major telecom companies operating in the U.S.

(Data Source: Ycharts, Chart compiled by author)

Besides, it’s not like AT&T is expected to falter and fail going forward as some perma-bears might lead us to believe. The analyst community expects AT&T to continue growing its sales and operating profit figures over the next few years at least. Its actual financial performance could vary by a great deal by year 2020, but the chart attached below is representative of the fact that the community of professional analysts isn’t bearish on AT&T, at least not yet, otherwise they would have projected stagnant or negative growth.

(Source: Marketscreener)

This trend can actually also be seen on a quarterly level. The screenshot attached below, taken from Yahoo finance’s analysis page, highlights that analysts have actually raised their Q4 EPS forecasts for AT&T. The increase isn’t drastic but it’s an increase nonetheless and goes to suggest that AT&T’s earnings-related prospects are currently better than what they were about a month ago. This should come across as an encouraging sign for long-side AT&T investors, and a discouraging sign for anyone looking to short its stock.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

The Takeaway

The point that I’m trying to make here is that if the fall in AT&T’s stock price was so obvious and apparent, then we would have seen market participants actively building short positions in the scrip in an attempt to profit off of the theorized plunge in its shares. But that clearly has not happened and so investors shouldn’t unnecessarily start panicking.

Besides shares of AT&T have fallen so much over the past year that they are seemingly undervalued and so it doesn’t make much sense to exit existing positions at current prices. I would recommend readers and investors to stay patient and remain long on the name. Analyst consensus suggests that the company as a whole would continue to grow its revenue and profitability figures over the next several years so investors would be better off if they ignored the short-term noise and remained focused on the long-term view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.