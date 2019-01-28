Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of January 2019

Vanadium company news - Largo Resources agrees to repurchase additional US$47.8 million of debt, followed a week later with an additional US$8.1m.

Vanadium market news - Roskill estimates that vanadium demand for VRFB markets could rise to 31,000 tons by 2025, amounting to a rise of 3,100% in a decade.

Welcome to Vanadium miners news. January saw vanadium China spot prices continue to fall and appear to stabilize above US$ 15/lb V2O5. News flow was slow for the month.

Vanadium uses

Vanadium is traditionally used to harden steel. However Vanadium Flow Batteries (VRFBs) are becoming increasingly popular especially for commercial energy storage, most notably in China.

Vanadium oxide spot price history

China Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] Flake 98% Price - USD 16.60/lb

Source: Vanadiumprice.com

Vanadium demand versus supply

The charts below show energy storage to be a new source of vanadium demand, and overall demand looks likely to grow very strongly to 2025.

Roskill estimates that vanadium demand for VRFB markets could rise to 31,000 tons by 2025, amounting to a rise of 3,100% in a decade.

Source: Australian Vanadium presentation

Vanadium demand forecast to outstrip supply 2018-2025

Source: Technology Metals Australia investor presentation & TTP Squared

Vanadium market news

In 2017 Robert Friedland stated:

We think there’s a revolution coming in vanadium redox flow batteries,” he says. "You’ll have to get into the mining business and produce ultra-pure vanadium electrolyte for those batteries on a massive scale. We’re very deeply interested in how you store electrical energy in the grid. The beauty of the vanadium redox battery is that you can charge and discharge it at the same time, something that can’t be done with a lithium battery. With a vanadium redox flow battery, you can put solar power and wind power into the battery, and you can put excess grid power into the battery at night, and at the same time you can have a stable output into the grid.

On January 10 Investing News quoted:

According to Cairn Energy Research, global stationary energy systems are anticipated to increase from 3.7 gigawatt hours to in excess of 87 gigawatt hours in 2027. According to Benchmark Minerals, a third of the cost of vanadium redox flow batteries comes from raw vanadium pentoxide that comprises the liquid electrolyte. They also suggest the global stationary energy storage could hit 100 to 120 gigawatt hours by 2028. To put that into perspective, a single gigawatt is equal to the electrical output of 9,090 Nissan Leafs.

Vanadium miner news

Vanadium producers

Glencore [LSX:GLEN] [HK:805] (OTC:OTCPK:GLCNF)

Glencore is a large vanadium producer, but vanadium production represents only a small portion of their revenue.

No vanadium related news for the month.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

AMG Vanadium is a leading provider of products and services for the metals, manufacturing, refinery and petrochemical industries. AMG Vanadium produces ferrovanadium and related ferroalloys from spent refinery catalysts using a proprietary pyrometallurgical process.

No significant news for the month.

Bushveld Minerals Limited [LN- AIM:BMN] (OTC:BSHVF)

Bushveld is a diversified AIM-listed resources company with a portfolio of vanadium, tin and coal assets in Southern Africa and Madagascar. Bushveld Minerals 100% owns Bushveld Vametco Limited which has a controlling interest of 75% in an existing low-cost production platform, Vametco Alloys, with ~3.5% of global market share. Quality brownfield processing infrastructure in close proximity to Bushveld deposits.

No news for the month.

Energy Fuels Inc. [TSX:EFR] (UUUU)

Energy Fuels state they are "the No. 1 uranium producer in the U.S. with a market-leading portfolio." Regarding vanadium the company state they have "32M lbs M&I vanadium resources at La Sal & Whirlwind Mines (1% avg. grade)." In 2013 the company produced 1.5M lbs of V2O5, and due to the price recovery they are resuming vanadium production in 2018.

On January 7 Energy Fuels announced:

Energy Fuels resumes vanadium production; launches initiatives to boost readiness for potential uranium market improvement; provides 2019 guidance. Energy Fuels Inc., a leading producer of uranium and vanadium in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has resumed vanadium production at its 100%-owned White Mesa Mill (the “Mill”), making the Company the newest producer in the World able to respond to today’s vanadium market strength. The Company is also pleased to announce that it has launched a number of key initiatives intended to boost the ability of the Company to quickly and effectively increase uranium production in response to improved uranium market conditions that may result from the ongoing Section 232 uranium investigation in the United States or improvement in global market fundamentals. Finally, the Company provides uranium and vanadium production and sales guidance for 2019.

Largo Resources [TSX:LGO] [GR:LR81] (OTC:OTCQB:LGORF)

Largo Resources is a pure-play vanadium pentoxide producer from their Maracás Menchen mine in Brazil. The company state: "The Maracás Menchen mine possesses the world's highest grade vanadium deposit - P&P reserve grade of 1.17% V2O5 is over double the industry average. On track to be one of the lowest cost producers of vanadium, and a 6 year take or pay off-take agreement with Glencore for 100% of production.

On December 31 Largo Resources announced: "Largo Resources agrees to repurchase additional US$47.8 million of its 9.25% senior secured notes due 2021."

On January 9 Largo Resources announced: "Largo Resources agrees to repurchase additional US$8.1 million of its 9.25% senior secured notes due 2021."

On January 9 Largo Resources announced: "Largo Resources announces record Q4 and full year 2018 production results and provides 2019 guidance." Highlights include:

"Record production of 2,595 tonnes of V 2 O 5 in Q4 2018, a 2% increase over Q4 2017.

O in Q4 2018, a 2% increase over Q4 2017. Record FY 2018 production of 9,830 tonnes of V 2 O 5, exceeding midpoint guidance of 9,650 tonnes by 2% and a 6% increase over FY 2017.

O exceeding midpoint guidance of 9,650 tonnes by 2% and a 6% increase over FY 2017. 2019 guidance: Annual V 2 O 5 production of 10,000-11,000 tonnes; Average annual cash operating costs excluding royalties1 of US$3.45-3.65 /lb V 2 O 5 ; Sustaining capital expenditures of US$10-14 million; Expansion capital expenditures of US$10-14 million."

On January 24 Largo Resources announced:

Largo Resources named top performing company on 2019 OTCQX best 50 list. Mark Smith, Chief Executive Officer for Largo, stated: "Largo is extremely proud to receive the distinction of top performing company on the OTCQX in 2018 with a one-year total return of 93% and an 8,449% increase in average daily dollar volume. This accolade reflects a great year for Largo highlighted by exceptional production performance by way of multiple production records in addition to consecutively increasing production growth in 2018. We look forward to a great 2019 and would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support."

Vanadium developers

Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTCPK:RDRUY) (OTCPK:RRSSF)

Neometals is primarily a lithium producer however they 100% own the Barrambie Titanium Vanadium Iron Project in Western Australia. Barrambie's Eastern Band is one of the highest grade hard rock titanium deposits globally.

No significant news for the month; however in the latest investor presentation Neometals state: "Neometals is still considering the demerger of its Barrambie Titanium-Vanadium Project (“Barrambie”) and associated technology assets into a new ASX-listed company. No change to proposed demerger structure, timing is however under review."

Australian Vanadium [ASX:AVL] [GR:JT71] (OTC:ATVVF)

Australian Vanadium is an emerging vanadium producer focused on the Gabanintha deposit in Western Australia.

On January 21 Australian Vanadium announced: "Metallurgical drilling commences at Gabanintha Vanadium Project." Highlights include:

"Program will provide oxide, transitional and fresh core for Pilot Plant metallurgical testwork.

Program to incorporate: Large tonnage collection to simulate and refine processing circuit. Increased resolution of high-grade material types. Improved geotechnical information. Detailed analysis using new spectral and XRF core scanning technologies.

Drilling program to focus on proposed pit area.

Engineering studies and environmental work programs to continue in parallel to drilling."

Technology Metals Australia [ASX:TMT]

The company's primary exploration focus is on the 100% owned Gabanintha Vanadium Project located 40km south east of Meekatharra in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

No news for the month.

TNG Ltd [ASX:TNG] [GR:HJI] (TNGZF)

TNG is an Australian resources company focused on the evaluation and development of its Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron project. The Mount Peake Project is located 235km north-northwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory of Australia. TNG Ltd is well advanced with a massive $4.7b NPV8%, but relies on titanium and iron with a lower grade vanadium by-product.

No news for the month.

Aura Energy [ASX:AEE] [GR:VU1] (OTC:AUEEF)

Aura Energy is an Australian-based minerals company that 100% owns polymetallic and uranium projects with large resources in Sweden (Häggån Project) and Mauritania (Tiris project). Aura’s focus is on the Häggån Project, located in Sweden’s Alum Shale Province, one of the largest depositories of vanadium in the world.

No news for the month.

Prophecy Development Corp. [TSX:PCY] (OTCQX:PRPCF) (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Prophecy Development Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Prophecy's objective is to advance the Gibellini Black Shale primary vanadium project in the Battle Mountain region in northeastern Nevada to production. Gibellini aims to be the first active primary vanadium mine in North America.

On January 21 Prophecy Development Corp. announced:

Prophecy’s Gibellini Vanadium Project 2019 program: Solid objectives for advancing the project.....The Company’s objective for 2019 is to continue advancing its flagship vanadium project towards development and production. Gibellini is the most advanced primary vanadium deposit in the United States, with a contained NI 43-101 compliant combined measured and indicated resource of 22.95 million tons at 0.286% V2O5.

Tando Resources [ASX:TNO]

Tando Resources is a junior exploration company established with the purpose of exploring and developing gold zinc, lead, copper and other mineral opportunities. Tando signed a HoA to acquire 74% of a globally significant vanadium project, the SPD Project, in Gauteng Province, South Africa.

On January 14 Tando Resources announced: "Outstanding vanadium magnetic concentrate results from SPD Vanadium Project. First assays from Davis Tube separation of SPD drill samples yields concentrate > 2% V2O5 over thick zones, with high mass recovery." Highlights include:

"First assays of magnetic concentrate from Tando’s drilling at SPD Vanadium Project returns: 24m at 2.16% V2O5 from 0m / surface [VRC002] incl. 12m at 2.15% V2O5 (mass recovery 41%) incl. 2m at 2.20% V2O5 (mass recovery 74%). 35m at 2.11% V2O5 from 47m [VRC001] incl. 9m at 2.19% V2O5 (mass recovery 47%) incl. 2m at 2.24% V2O5 (mass recovery 68%). 7m at 2.17% V2O5 from 3m [VRC001]

Further concentrate results anticipated from Phase 1 drill samples in coming weeks.

Excellent mass recovery across mineralised intervals, increasing to +40% in higher grade zones (+1.0% V2O5).

High grade surface zones and pipes the focus of immediate metallurgical and engineering studies as Tando fast tracks its near-term low capex production opportunity based on simple beneficiation including magnetic separation.

Scoping Study progressing rapidly."

On January 16 Tando Resources announced: "High Grade Assay Results Continue at SPD Vanadium Project.....Outstanding results include the most significant intersection to date: 20m at 1.20% V2O5 from 86m includes 7m at 1.48% V2O5 [VRC038]."

King River Resources [ASX:KRR] (formerly King River Copper)

King River holds 785 square kilometres of mineral leases covering a unique geological feature in the Eastern Kimberley of Western Australia, called the Speewah Dome. The company state on their website: "The focus of King River Copper Limited is the exploration for Gold, Silver and Copper." However their deposits also contain vanadium.

On January 18 King River Resources announced: "Vanadium metallurgical update. Bottle roll sulphuric acid leaches on run of mine magnetite gabbro lumps that have been crushed to sizes of 10mm, 5.6mm and 3.35mm report 77%, 84% and 84% Vanadium [V] extractions (dissolved) respectively."

The company also reported some good gold drill results for the month.

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. [TSXV:VRB][GR:NWN] (OTCPK:APAFF)

VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. 100% owns the Lac Dore Vanadium-Iron-Titanium project in Quebec Canada. The company also has another smaller project known as the Iron-T Vanadium Project also in Quebec, and royalties on the Raglan Nickel-PGM mine. The company is looking to take a vertically integrated approach and is also developing leading process technologies ‘VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Processing Technology’ and "Electrochem globally patented Electrowinning" technology.

No news for the month.

First Vanadium Corp.[TSXV:FVAN] (FVANF) (formerly Cornerstone Metals Inc.)

Cornerstone’s Carlin Vanadium project hosts one of North America’s largest richest primary vanadium deposits, located in Nevada. Its West Jerome project targets a large scale high grade copper and zinc deposit in Arizona. Carlin has a historic Inferred Resource 28Mst at 0.525% V2O5 (2010 SRK).

On January 10 First Vanadium Corp. announced:

First Vanadium drill results reinforce continuity of high-grade mineralization including 41.15m (135ft) of 0.84% V2O4 at the Carlin Vanadium Project, Nevada. First Vanadium Corp. is pleased to announce results from an additional 17 confirmation drill holes from within and along a 1,220 metres ("m") (4,000ft) corridor of mineralization at its Carlin Vanadium Project located 6 miles south of Carlin, Nevada. Three highlight intervals from this drilling encountered 41.15m (135ft) grading 0.84% vanadium ("V 2 O 5 "), 38.1m (125ft) grading 0.75% V 2 O 5 and 27.43m (90ft) grading 0.84% V 2 O 5 . The average grade of these 17 holes is 0.54% V 2 O 5 . The average estimated true thickness of the zone in these 17 holes is 33.7m (110ft).

On January 17 First Vanadium Corp. announced: "First Vanadium reports thickest high-grade intercept to-date with 73.2m (240ft) grading 0.60% V2O5 at the Carlin Vanadium Project, Nevada."

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCQX:WSTRF)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. own the Sunday Mine Complex which is an advanced stage mine property consisting of five interconnected underground mines in Colorado, USA.

No news for the month.

Conclusion

Vanadium spot prices fell back sharply in January after the enormous run-up in 2018. Time will tell if the recent vanadium price fall is over, but it is showing early signs of stabilizing.

Highlights for the month include:

Benchmark Minerals suggest the global stationary energy storage could hit 100 to 120 gigawatt hours by 2028.

Roskill estimates that vanadium demand for VRFB markets could rise to 31,000 tons by 2025, amounting to a rise of 3,100% in a decade.

Largo Resources agrees to repurchase additional US$47.8 million of debt, followed a week later with an additional US$8.1m.

Largo Resources 2019 guidance: Annual V 2 O 5 production of 10,000-11,000 tonnes. Record FY 2018 production of 9,830 tonnes of V 2 O 5.

O production of 10,000-11,000 tonnes. Record FY 2018 production of 9,830 tonnes of V O Tando Resources - First assays of magnetic concentrate from Tando’s drilling at SPD Vanadium Project returns: 24m at 2.16% V2O5 from 0m (surface).

King River Resources achieves 77%, 84% and 84% Vanadium [V] extractions.

First Vanadium drill results reinforce continuity of high-grade mineralization including 41.15m (135ft) of 0.84% V2O4 at the Carlin Vanadium Project, Nevada.

