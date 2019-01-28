Tesla: Here's Why I Just Increased My Position By 42%

Also, the stock is now trading towards the lower end of its 22-month trading range, and this is likely a good time to re-enter, average down, or initiate a position in Tesla.

Tesla is likely to become increasingly more profitable over time, should surpass consensus EPS estimates for the full year and could be trading at a very attractive forward P/E right now.

However, the company likely dismissed a portion of its employees because of increased automation, improved production efficiency, and the continued materialization of Tesla's economies of scale capabilities.

Investors are also anxious due to some of the content in Elon Musk's late-night employee email, and the company's apparent need for a cheaper Model 3 vehicle.

Tesla's stock recently cratered by 20% in just 3 days following the company's announcement for a fresh round of layoffs.

Source: Teslamotorsclub.com

Don't Mind the Noise

Tesla (TSLA) has gotten battered in recent days following its unexpected announcement of job cuts and cautious comments from CEO Elon Musk. The company's stock dropped precipitously, cratering by 20% in just 3 days. Tesla now trades towards the bottom-end of a prolonged trading range, roughly 25% below its recent highs reached in December.

Tesla 1-Year

Source: Stockcharts.com

However, despite the recent noise, the company is showing signs of improvement in production efficiency as well as in overall profitability. Moreover, demand for its mass-market Model 3 vehicle remains extremely robust, and Tesla will very likely report another highly profitable quarter next week.

The market appears to be overreacting to Tesla's announced job cuts and the subsequent statements made by the CEO. With Tesla drifting around the lows of its 22-month trading range it is likely a good time to initiate, average down, or re-enter a Tesla position at these levels.

Was it Something I Said?

A 20% drop is not an insignificant amount when speaking about Tesla. In fact, the recent 20% market cap meltdown equates to roughly $12 billion.

So, why did the stock decline precipitously?

Source: Telegraph.co.uk

Presumably, it is due to what Elon Musk wrote in his late-night employee email. Some of the main points of this correspondence were:

An unexpected 7% reduction in headcount.

That with great difficulty, effort, and some luck the company will target a tiny profit in Q4.

Tesla's Q3 profit depended heavily on higher priced Model 3 variants.

Tesla has an incredibly tough road ahead.

The ASP for Model 3 needs to decline to stay competitive.

The need for a lower priced Model 3 version increases even more after July 1st when the tax credit drops again.

After reading these bullet points, it's understandable why some market participants were a little concerned, and the stock sold off as a result.

However, should any of this surprise market participants? When did Tesla not have a difficult road ahead? It was also quite clear that much of the profitability last quarter was due to the substantially higher than expected Model 3 gross margin.

It's also understandable that the ASP for the Model 3 should come down and will very likely decrease over time. As far as the statement about squeezing out a tiny profit in Q4, perhaps investors are putting too much emphasis on some of the words used in the comment.

However, possibly the most important takeaway may be that the 7% reduction in headcount is ultimately good for Tesla. The company may not be laying off employees because demand is soft or for any other detrimental reason. Tesla is likely laying off some of its workforce because production efficiency has and continues to improve.

Therefore, the primary reason the company is laying off some of its employees (predominantly in the Model 3 production segment) is because Tesla doesn't need them anymore. It's also important to note that Tesla's headcount increased by 30% in 2018 while the Model 3 ramp up was accelerating. Hence, it is only natural that now, once the company's Model 3 production has been calibrated the company releases some of the access employees.

Improved efficiency, increased automation, and the company's economies of scale capabilities are enabling Tesla to produce a larger number of vehicles using fewer employees. Therefore, the reduction in headcount should further improve Tesla's Model 3 gross margin as well as its operating costs.

This puts Tesla well on its path to creating a more affordable Model 3 for the masses. Furthermore, there is no need to panic, as there is no suggestion of an imminent substantial slowdown in demand for current Model 3 models, or for Tesla's higher priced vehicles for that matter.

Model 3: The Best-Selling Car in its Segment

Judging by Model 3's record-breaking month in December, overall strong sales throughout 2018, and Tesla's apparent initiative to substantially decrease the Model 3's ASP implies that Tesla is in front of the ball on the Model 3 issue, not behind it.

December was a record-breaking month for the vehicle, as Tesla sold over 25,000 Model 3's in the month (per InsideEVs estimates). Other sources like Cleantechncia have the number at slightly higher, at about 25,570 Model 3's sold in the month, which is roughly the same as the company's 5 nearest competing models combined.

Source: Cleantechnica.com

Also, Model 3's dominating sales are not limited to the month of December, the automobile has been consistent in outselling its competition ever since production scale increased towards the second half of the year. In fact, despite a very slow start to the year production wise the Model 3 managed to become the best-selling small to midsized luxury car of 2018. The model 3 sold nearly as many units for the full year as its 3 nearest competitors combined in the U.S.

No Imminent Model S/X Slowdown on the Horizon

Additionally, the Model S and Model X vehicles are also selling extremely well. There has been noise about a significant upcoming decline in Model S/X sales for years. Nevertheless, Tesla delivered 55,210 Model S/X vehicles in its past 2 quarters, which is just 810 or 1.4% fewer than the number of vehicles Tesla delivered the same time last year.

For the full year (2018), Tesla delivered 99,394 Model S/X vehicles, which is only 1.9% fewer than what the company sold last year. The reasons why this "slowdown" is insignificant is because Tesla also managed to sell an additional 145,846 Model 3s this year. This indicates that the Model 3 is not causing any substantial cannibalization amongst Tesla sales.

Tesla Deliveries by Quarter

Source: Statista.com

Furthermore, there is additional evidence that suggests production capacity was diverted from the Model S/X segment to propel Model 3 production this year. If it weren't for this phenomenon we could be looking at higher Model S/X sales on a YoY basis.

Production Continues to Improve

Despite the recent layoffs, from a production standpoint, things are continuously looking better for Tesla. By observing Bloomberg's Model 3 tracker we can see that Tesla's Model 3 production hovered around 4,300 - 4,500 per week throughout the last quarter. This "plateau" in production occurred after about a 1-year long upward trajectory that took production from essentially zero to over 4K per week.

Source: Bloomberg.com

So, why the plateau? After a rapid ascend in production capacity it appears that Tesla spent the last quarter improving production efficiency rather than focusing on cranking out greater numbers of Model 3 vehicles. These effects have been apparent in the improved production quality of recently released vehicles, and the company's drastic improvement in Model 3 gross margins in past quarters.

This also explains the recent layoffs, as Tesla appears to have recalibrated the autonomous portion of its Model 3 lines. This supports the thesis that the company simply doesn't need the same number of Model 3 assembly employees it used throughout 2018.

This is great news for the company, as it suggests Tesla should be able to create Model 3 vehicles at lower cost, which brings us back to why Tesla is now focusing on bringing cheaper versions of the Model 3 vehicle to market.

This is not necessarily a demand issue as much as it is a step by Tesla to capture a much more significant portion of the world's entry to midsized luxury car market. Tesla very quickly became by far the best-selling entry to midsized luxury sedan in the U.S. With cheaper Model 3s about to hit the market it will be much easier for the company to sustain its momentum and capitalize on its overwhelmingly dominant position in the segment.

Additionally, with the Model 3 now approved to hit the European market, cheaper variants of the vehicle should allow Tesla to replicate its success in Europe as well. Furthermore, cheaper variants of the vehicle will increase the chances for success in China as well.

By increasing automation, improving efficiency, and implementing its economies of scale capabilities Tesla should be able to sustain a relatively high gross margin in its Model 3 segment. In Q3 2018 the company reported a Model 3 gross margin of over 20%. I later calculated it be closer to 23.5%.

It's true that in Q3 the company's gross margin benefited from the extraordinarily high number of higher priced, dual motor, and performance Model 3 variants. Therefore, we could see a slight drop-off in Q4, but the decrease will likely be marginal, and the company should sustain a relatively high (22 - 25%) gross margin in the Model 3 segment going forward, despite a lower average selling price.

The Model 3 tracker also shows that Tesla's Model 3 production is well over 5K units per week now, and the trajectory is likely to head higher to 6K per week. Therefore, despite the Model 3's lower ASP, company revenues should be supported by the higher number of Model 3's produced and demand should be supported by the entrance into new markets like Europe and China.

It's also conceivable that Tesla will push for production of 7K Model 3s per week, or higher in the latter part of 2019, which should further support the likelihood for higher revenues and more income down the line.

Q4 Estimates

I came up with 2 base forecasts for Tesla's Q4 estimates. One is based on similar Model 3 ASP, and gross margin projections as in Q3, and the second, slightly lower forecast is based on a marginally lower ASP ($55K vs. $57.5K), and a slightly reduced gross margin (22% vs. 23.5%).

Scenario 1

Source: Author's Material

Scenario 2

Other Variations

Other variations may include slightly lower or marginally higher ZEV revenues and slightly higher or marginally lower operating expenses. Nevertheless, Tesla should report between $1.50 and $2.50 in EPS for Q4, but earnings will probably look more like Scenario 2, and the outcome could be about $1.73 per share, in my view.

While this is a solid profit of $307 million, it is slightly lower than the $311.5 million ($1.75 EPS) reported in Q3. Nevertheless, this is a remarkable improvement over last year's $3.04 per share loss for the same quarter.

What the Analysts are Thinking

Revenue estimates point to an average estimate of $7.07 billion for the quarter, slightly lower than my estimates, but still a 115% increase YoY. Consensus EPS estimates vary slightly by source, but typically range around $2.19 - $2.22. This is notably higher than my prime projection (Scenario 2) estimate and is closer to the $2.14 Scenario 1 outcome.

Also, it is important to mention that while the consensus figure amongst analysts may be around $2.20, the overall estimate range is quite wide and fluctuates all the way from 77 cents up to $4.34.

Also, even if Tesla misses EPS estimates slightly it is not likely to have a meaningful impact on the stock price. Market participants will likely react more to what is said on the earnings call regarding upcoming prospects in 2019.

2019 Outlook

While this quarter's earnings are very important, what could be even more instrumental is what happens in 2019. For Q1 2019 consensus analysts' estimates drop off to just $1.28, which is considerably lower than the $1.71 estimate from just 30 days ago. This is likely at least in part due to the recent announcement surrounding layoffs. Also, the range is incredibly wide ranging all the way from a loss of $1 to a profit of $4.53 per share.

Revenues are also projected to decline slightly, from a consensus estimate of over $7 billion in Q4 to $6.86 billion in Q1. Like for EPS, opinions amongst analysts vary greatly here as well, as Q1 revenue projections range from $6 billion all the way up to $8 billion.

The same can be seen with full-year revenue projections, which fluctuate from $24.35 billion all the way up to about $34 billion, with a consensus estimate of $28.7, about a 35% increase from 2018's projections.

Likewise, 2019's EPS estimates range wildly, from a low of just 59 cents, all the way up to $19.82. And although the consensus estimate of $6.22 is considerably better than this year's projected $1.42 per share loss, it may be too low for next year considering all variables.

I believe that Tesla's economies of scale capabilities will continue to strengthen throughout the year, which should lead to continued improvements in production automation and efficiency. This should, in turn, lead to higher gross margins and increased profitability. By my estimates, Tesla should earn closer to the mid-point of analysts' estimates and should report EPS between $8 and $12 for full year 2019. This places the company's forward P/E at just 25 - 37.

This is remarkably cheap for a company rapidly expanding EPS and set to grow revenues by around 35% this year. Moreover, future projects like the factory in China, and a packed pipeline could enable the company to expand revenues and EPS substantially in future years.

A Closer Look at Tesla's 22-Month Trading Range

Tesla 22-Months

Tesla has been in a wide trading range for the past 22-months. This range has fluctuated between about $250 and $390, but for the most part, the stock has remained between $280 and $380. The stock recently dropped from the $380 level to the $280. This implies that now is likely a good time to buy into Tesla's shares as they are trading towards the bottom end of this prolonged trading range.

Additionally, the buy thesis is further reinforced due to the nature of the recent selloff, which is in part due to the announcement of the company's layoffs. Also, increased profitability going forward could enable Tesla to finally break out of the prolonged trading range, and the stock could move up to new all-time highs.

Bottom Line: This Dip Could be a Buying Opportunity

Perhaps market participants shouldn't take everything Elon Musk says so literally. We know that the unconventional CEO continuously sets ultra-high goals for the company, and considering all the elements surrounding the company, when has Tesla not had an extremely tough road ahead of itself?

Also, having a "tough road" ahead is not necessarily a bad thing for Tesla. The company's email mentioned that there were many new products in Tesla's pipeline, like the Model Y, Tesla Semi, Truck, Roadster 2, and new energy generation and storage products. A tough road ahead could mean the road to bringing these new products to market, and while it may be tough, it will likely ultimately lead to substantial increases in revenues and profits for the company.

Market participants appear to have misread or have significantly overreacted to Tesla's layoffs. Tesla is not laying off employees due to demand or other structural issues. To the contrary, Tesla's layoffs are a sign of increased automation, improved efficiency, and the materialization of the company's economies of scale capabilities in its Model 3 segment.

Additionally, and despite the recently announced layoffs, Tesla's production capacity is visibly improving, and demand for its vehicles appears to be extremely robust. Furthermore, Tesla is likely to report another highly profitable quarter next week, and the stock is trading at an attractive price point, towards the bottom of the company's 18-month trading range.

Therefore, now is likely a good time to initiate, average down, or add to an existing Tesla position.

Due to the recent decline, and the positive elements surrounding the company, I recently increased my Tesla position by roughly 42%.

Tesla remains a conviction long-term buy in my view, and my year-end price target range for the stock is $485 - $525.

Risks to My Thesis

One possible risk to my thesis is that the higher priced Model 3 may be reaching a high level of saturation in the U.S. This could potentially create a demand issue in the U.S. Another possible ramification of this phenomenon would be lower than expected profitability.

It is conceivable that if demand slows in the U.S., Tesla will be forced to ship more Model 3s overseas at higher costs. This could further hamper the company's profitability.

In this case, Tesla could report below consensus figures in 2019, and the stock could potentially remain trapped in the current trading range, or could even break lower in a worst-case scenario.

The next significant support level below the $250 level is all the way down at around $180 - $200. This is where Tesla shares could trade down to if Model 3 demand declines, and profitability prospects decrease in 2019.

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please consider consulting a professional before putting any capital at risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.