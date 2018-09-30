H.C Wainwright analyst maintained a Buy rating and set a price target of $34 on MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) on Friday with the following comment on the stock’s outlooks:

“Our 12-month, $34 price target for shares of MacroGenics is based on a 13-year DCF-driven sum-of-the-parts analysis. Our DCF is driven by: beta of 1.68, terminal growth rate of 0.5%, risk premium of 4.93%, calculated WACC of 11.4%, and tax rate of 15% beginning in FY 2027. (19%), flotetuzumab (17%) together represent about 99% of our target.”

That is sanguine price target with a look at the current share price and stressful events in 2018 such us FDA’s decision to place a hold on the company’s molecule MGD009. Despite the fact that the firm has beaten analyst’s earnings expectations for the past two quarters, the stock tumbled more than 50% from the mid-March and continued that declined through the December. So, let’s consider this small biotech in detail.

MGNX data by StockCharts

Description

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) is a biopharma firm headquartered in Maryland that focuses on the finding and cultivation of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded in 2000 and was listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in October 2013, raising $80 million at $16.00 per share. Currently, it has a market cup of ~504 million and trades around $12.00 a share.

Source: company’s website

Pipeline

The company’s pipeline is composed of nine immuno-oncology clinical candidates. Moreover, MGNX retains major market commercial rights for 8 of 9 development candidates.

Company’s pipeline. Source: Corporate Presentation

As seen above, the company’s most advanced clinical candidate, margetuximab, which is developing in collaboration with Green Cross and Zai Lab currently in phase III study where it induced essential increases in HER2-specific T-cell responses and more temperate increases in the levels of pre-existing HER2-specific antibody responses. Furthermore, single-agent margetuximab was well-tolerated, including in long-term responders with HER2+ metastatic breast cancer up to 5.25 years.

Source: Phase III study of Margetuximab

The current Phase III study, has the purpose of showing the drug’s advantage to Herceptin, with 530 enrolling patients to be randomized 1:1 to receive margetuximab + chemotherapy and Herceptin + chemotherapy. Sequential primary endpoints: Progression-Free Survival & Overall Survival.

Important to note that Herceptin has 90% market share for HER2- positive breast cancer and HER2 market across the G8 countries is set to rise to almost $10 billion in 2025, representing an annual growth rate of ~4%. So, in case of approval and substitution (it is an ambitious goal), the current valuation of margetuximab is ~600 million, in the face of the fact that the drug is potential best-in-class Anti- HER2 mAb, therefore third/fourth line HER2+ Metastatic breast cancer represents an attractive entry point with approximately 18.800 annual patients. Notably, a full one-year course of Herceptin treatment in the United States costs around $50k, so margetuximab potentially can add up around $940 million in annual sales in the third line HER2+. Top-line data of the Phase III study is expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2019. The company also plans to initiate a Gastric study (w/checkpoint inhibitor) in the second half of 2019.

What is more, the combination of margetuximab and pembrolizumab is well tolerated and has demonstrated encouraging preliminary antitumor activity in patients with second-line HER2 – positive, PD-L1 unselected GEA after treatment with Herceptin (trastuzumab) plus chemotherapy. This study is ongoing in patients with HER2 INC3+ gastric cancer. Phase II study with PD-1 in Gastric Cancer patients with dose expansion (margetuximab 15mg/kg q3w + pembrolizumab 200 mg q3W) was promising:

Source: Phase II study

As for capturing the full potential of margetuximab, management believes that the drug + PD-1 has the potential to displace second line standard-of-care therapy.

Source: Corporate Presentation

Also, MacroGenics has fully-owned Enoblituzumab is an actual B3-H3 inhibitor under phase 2 of development. The drug confirmed high penetrance in a broad set of solid tumors:

Source: Corporate Presentation

Enoblituzumab + pembrolizumab combination demonstrates an acceptable safety profile and shows objective response rates benchmark favorably with historical experience with anti-PD-1 monotherapy in anti-PD-1/PD-L1 naïve patients:

SCCHN (post platinum chemotherapy): 33.3%

NSCLC (PD-L1 <1%): 35.7%

Source: Corporate Presentation

Given expression patterns of B7-H3, further research of combination of enoblituzumab and anti-PD-1 is justified in other tumor types, including both checkpoint-naïve and experienced populations.

The biotech plans to initiate Phase II program in 2019 in combination with MGA012 (anti- PD-1 mAb).

In October 2017, MacroGenics announced a global license and development agreement with Incyte Corp. (INCY). According to this deal, Incyte has got worldwide exclusive rights and commercialization for MGA012 – antibody is engineered to inhibit PD-1, while the company preserves the right to develop its drugs in combination with MGA012. In accordance with the agreement, MacroGenics received a $150 million cash payment and in the case of commercialization, the company would be allowed to receive payments of 15% to 24% on global net sales.

In addition to that, the company has five oncology candidates at phase I of development and one more I-O candidate at preclinical development.

Financials

As of September 30, 2018, MacroGenics closed the third quarter with a cash balance of $201,8 million and marketable securities of $58.3 million, which is 73% of the total current assets, total assets of $355.3 million, and total liabilities of $72.7 million.

Source: Company’s 10-Q

This implies an asset\liability ratio about five, but let’s look more depth. As you can see below, a significant amount of cash was used in operating activities, an average of ~68%. R&D expense made up approximately 82% of the operating expenses, which will be used to fund the company's pipeline portfolio.

Source: Company’s 10-Q

Thus, investors may want to be wary about signs coming from the company's financial situation. As seen above, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the cash burn reported was equal to $9.9 million versus a gain of $6.8 million years ago, but the company stated:

Net cash used in operating activities reflects, among other things, the amounts used to run our clinical trials and preclinical activities. The increase in net cash used in operating activities during the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2017 was primarily due to increased clinical trial activities, purchases of materials for our new manufacturing suite and increased headcount to support manufacturing and development activities.

This was a comment that was made by Jim Karrels, who is the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the MacroGenics:

Our cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of September 30, 2018 we're $260.1 million, which compared to $305.1 million as of December 31, 2017. Based on our current operating plan, we believe that our cash, cash equivalence and marketable securities combined with collaboration payments we anticipate receiving should enable us to fund our operations in the mid-2020 assuming our programs and collaborations advanced as currently contemplated.

Also, MacroGenics has a balance sheet without debt which is a huge benefit for this firm as it gives a strong position to use cash in a more appropriate form to support its future growth.

Source: Company’s 10-Q

As seen above, in the three-month ended September 30, 2018, biotech has recognized revenue of $20,798 million, which mainly includes revenue from collaborative agreements and only 1% of total revenue from government agreements. Keep in mind that Margetuximab R&D expenses made up ~23% of total R&D expenses. With total assets of $355 million and without debt, the company is able to cover its short- and long-term commitments and it seems to have enough liquidity to finance its pipeline.

Valuation

Important to note that the firm has only one drug under phase III and the upcoming top-line data can cause significant stock movement.

As we discussed above, if the Margetuximab’s study data will successful, the drug’s valuation is approximately $600 million.

The cash is ~$190 million, based on 1H2018 burn rate.

The other pipeline, especially with DART® platform estimated at $250 million.

So, adding all the components the company’s fair valuation now is around $1 billion, or ~22$ a share.

But if the company will report clinical failure, we may see $9-$12 per share.

The Bottom Line

MacroGenics’s has a lot of things to pay attention to it. The stock enjoys a debt-free balance sheet, a number of collaborations and upcoming Phase III result for its lead candidate which can be the main future growth driver. According to the 52-week range, the shares trading near their 52- week lows and extremely below their 5-year average price.

In my opinion, MGNX is a great speculative candidate to buy at these levels.