The iShares MSCI Russia Capped ETF (NYSE:NYSEARCA:ERUS) is the second-largest Russia country-specific equity ETF traded on a U.S. exchange behind the VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSE:RSX). ERUS, with current net assets of approximately $550 million, is about a third of the size of its larger competitor and significantly less liquid, with an average trading volume representing just about $10 million compared to over $200 million for RSX. While RSX may be a better choice for short term trading, ERUS has a couple of advantages in consideration as a long-term investment. Both ETFs have similar holdings in nearly the same basket of stocks but there are important differences in the composition weightings.

One advantage of ERUS is larger weighting to the largest and most important stocks in the Russian market, which should more closely track the country beta. ERUS also has a slightly lower expense ratio at 0.59% compared to 0.72% for RSX. This article takes a look at ERUS and provides a macro outlook on Russia in the context of how it will impact local equities.

ERUS ETF weekly price chart. source: Finviz

ERUS vs. RSX

ERUS has outperformed RSX across various time frames over the past decade, including year-to-date 2019. ERUS outperformed RSX in 2018, 2016, 2014, 2012, and 2011, or 5 out of the last 8 years.

Total Return Time Series ERUS vs RSX. source - YCharts

Since 2011, ERUS has outperformed RSX by 1390 basis points, a 50% better performance based on total return. Even though both ETFs are down since 2011, with ERUS losing 14.9% compared to 28.8% for RSX, compared to the low in Q1 2016, the price of ERUS is up 85% compared to 69% in RSX.

Data by YCharts

Much of this out-performance by ERUS is due to its tracking index weighting methodology. Basically, ERUS is more "top-heavy" with the top 3 constituents representing 46% of the ETF weighting compared to RSX being overall more balanced with the same top 3 companies constituting 23%. The more concentrated positioning in the largest companies was a winning strategy over the past decade.

Top 5 Holdings ETF Weight (%) Ticker Name ERUS RSX Sector LKOH NK LUKOIL 18.88 6.75 Energy SBER SBERBANK OF RUSSIA 15.03 8.53 Financials GAZP GAZPROM 12.44 7.83 Energy GMKN GMK NORILSKIY NIKEL 4.79 5.39 Materials TATN TATNEFT 4.69 6.59 Energy NVTK PAO NOVATEK GDR 4.34 6.05 Energy

ERUS and RSX top 5 holdings. Data source - iShares/ VanEck, table by author

ERUS's largest holding PJSC Lukoil (OTCPK:OTCPK:LUKOY), ticker represented by U.S. traded OTC ADR shares, is Russia's largest non-state-owned integrated oil company and represents 18.9% of ERUS compared to 6.75% of RSX. Majority state-controlled PJSC Sberbank (OTCPK:OTCPK:SBRCY) gets a 15.03% weighting in ERUS compared to 8.53% in RSX. Majority state-controlled energy company PJSC Gazprom (OTCPK:OTCPK:OGZPY) represents 12.44% of ERUS and 7.83% of RSX.

This apparent tilt to the largest companies of Russia was particularly valuable during the period of extreme volatility in energy prices between 2014 and 2016 as the smaller cap firms, with a higher significance in RSX, sold off more aggressively. Sberbank and Gazprom, being controlled by the government, also gives these two companies some important competitive advantages in the local market and credit support through implied financial backing in case of financial stress. While there's no assurance these trends will continue through the next decade, investors should consider the higher exposure of these "Russian Blue Chips" to the more balanced approach in RSX. ERUS is about 50% in energy while RSX is 40%.

iShares MSCI Russia ETF sector exposure. source - iShares

Macro Outlook

Russia exited a recession in 2017 following two years in contraction when GDP fell 2.8% in 2015 and again 0.2% in 2016. Preliminary full year 2018 GDP estimates suggest the economy grew about 1.7% (representing a rebound) compared to 1.5% in 2017, but overall, this is still sluggish. The story for the past decade has been the adjustment to terms of trade following the crash in oil prices going back to 2014. The initial impact was a wide fiscal deficit and higher public debt that along with economic contraction lead to a 50% depreciation in the Ruble currency against the US dollar over the period. Inflation surged to 16% in 2015 as food prices reflected the weaker currency. The painful adjustment in the exchange rate was necessary as it helped bring the balance of payments closer to equilibrium. Given the rebound in global trade and commodity prices through 2018, Russia is fundamentally in a stronger position with an improved external profile and fiscal balance sheet.

S&P Ratings lifted the sovereign credit rating to BBB- from BB+ in February of 2018 making the following comments:

The ratings are supported by Russia’s commitment to conservative macroeconomic management, its strong net external asset position, low government debt, and relatively high monetary flexibility, including the flexible exchange rate regime. The ratings are constrained by our assessment of Russia’s economy, which remains dependent on revenues from oil and gas exports, as well as by wider institutional and regulatory weaknesses. Further constraints include geopolitical tension, and resulting international sanctions, creating a drag on Russia’s long-term economic growth prospects.

Sanctions

Unfortunately, since 2012 a number of sanctions by the United States and European Union in response to the Russian annexation of Crimea have added to Russia's country-specific risks. The Center for Strategic International Studies maintains a "Russia Sanctions Tracker" database highlighting specific measures on either the government, companies, or individuals. Investors should be aware of the fluid and ongoing complex situation. Moody's Ratings maintains a positive outlook on its sub-investment grade rating on Russian sovereign debt at Ba1, and this past month the following comments in regards to the potential impact of sanctions.

The most disruptive potential new sanctions could come from the U.S. legislature, where proposals have included sanctioning sovereign debt, state-owned financial institutions and the energy sector

Growth

Russia GDP Growth Forecast. Source: Central Bank of Russia Federation

For 2019, the GDP growth rate is expected to remain sluggish in a range at around 1.5% compared to preliminary 1.7% estimate for 2018. Key factors highlighted by the Central Bank include a VAT tax hike dragging consumption, slower growth of export revenues due to the fall in oil prices, and slower lending growth amid monetary policy tightening of 2018. By 2020-2021, GDP is forecast to rebound above 2% per year driven by a gradual accumulation of the positive effect of the planned fiscal stimulus measures and structural reforms.

The government is set to spend upwards of RUB 8.0 trillion (~USD $125 billion), roughly 7.0% of GDP over the next six years. These funds will go to support higher wages and pensions for the recipients of federal and local funding, as well as a public investment uplift in education and core infrastructure. Government incentives to boost investment demand and an increase in the retirement age are designed to alleviate the effect of generational demographic constraints on economic growth. The Central Bank highlights that a more meaningful upside to the growth trajectory in the near term will require a sustained move in higher energy prices that would boost investment demand. In all, economic growth remains moderate but resilient in the context of the current environment.

Inflation

Russia Consumer Price Inflation. Source: Central Bank of Russia Federation

After lingering at record lows throughout 2018, we expect headline inflation in Russia to remain around the Central Bank of Russia’s 4.0% target in 2019. December 2018 inflation of 4.3% year-on-year was largely a result of higher food prices, while non-food inflation slowed, mirroring a freeze in fuel prices and weakening consumer demand. Overall inflation around 4% is a relief compared to averaging over 10% between 2012 and 2015.

External Accounts

Russia Balance of Payments Current Account. Source: Central Bank of Russia Federation

In 2018, the current account surplus climbed to $115 billion, the highest mark since 2008 due to the positive foreign trade surplus. Exports were supported by increasing oil production in Russia in the context of easing restrictions under the arrangements reached by OPEC and several non-OPEC members even as oil prices began to slide. On the other hand, imports have been subdued, in-line with the markedly weaker currency over the past 5 years. A fiscal rule suggesting any surplus in fiscal revenues is saved as international reserves and the favorable results in the balance of payments has led to an accelerated buildup of FX reserves that reached $468 billion, an increase of $38.2 billion last year. The combination of a strong external account position and one of the world's largest FX reserve positions contributes to limiting Russia's external vulnerabilities.

Russia FX Reserves. Source: TradingEconomics

Fiscal

Russia Fiscal Budget Balance. Source: TradingEconomics

A major strength in the current macro outlook is the positive fiscal surplus reported by Russia in 2018 reaching 2.7% of GDP. This was achieved by a combination of not only higher oil related revenues in 2018 but also a surge in non-oil revenues, up 15% for the year. This is the highest result since 2007.

FX

Data by YCharts

The combination of strong external accounts, strong fiscal accounts and stable public debt typically manifest themselves in a strengthening currency. For these reasons, I believe the Ruble is undervalued, likely reflecting the higher perceived risk based on geopolitical developments and recently weak energy prices. The possibility of easing global tensions or a firmer oil price could represent upside for the currency.

Takeaway

ERUS is a good option for investors to gain exposure to Russian equities and local themes. The macro outlook appears stable with strong external and fiscal accounts data overshadowed by the political environment and overall sluggish economic growth. The main risk in recent years has been the volatile Russian currency, although more recent data suggests there are some fundamental strengths supporting the Ruble.