Alibaba: Be Careful Heading Into Q3 Earnings

Alibaba is trading near the middle of its 52-week range and is due to report Q3'18 earnings report on Wednesday, before the market open.

Introduction

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is the eastern equivalent of the west's Amazon (AMZN), but it lacks the luster which should come with its position. There are some serious issues which Alibaba must confront, and it's not clear whether or not there are any easy solutions. With only a single month left in the fragile trade cease-fire between the United States and China, there is still too much uncertainty with how everything will unfold in the end. China's economic slowdown is a reflection of the damage this trade war has inflicted and a broader contraction in the availability of loose credit. These issues have translated into a real pain for Alibaba, as evidenced by the abysmal performance of their stock.

Data by YCharts

Although the stock has bounced from its recent 52-week low $129.77, this relief rally may be dashed this Wednesday when their next quarterly report is due. Macro-economic conditions aren't great, and there is plenty of evidence to suggest that growth will be less stellar looking forward. Newly announced cost-cuts, coupled with the fact that Alibaba saw the annual growth rate for its widely renowned Singles' Day decline significantly, should alarm investors heading into this quarterly report.

Trade Worries

The elephant in the room right now is the ongoing trade war between the United States and China. There has been no substantial progress in talks, other than a few concessions by the Chinese and a temporary truce which is set to expire by the end of the March. Unless a favorable trade resolution is reached by March 1st, Alibaba will be caught in the cross-fire.

I do not believe that this trade war will quickly end by the deadline. Trump has so far demonstrated an iron resolve on this issue, and unfortunately, the same can be said for President Xi. And it's worth noting that Trump certainly has a point on this issue. China is not a favorable destination for foreign corporations to do business in, and domestic companies like Alibaba will feel the pinch as they suffer from the consequences of this. Unless the Chinese choose to open their markets and begin actually enforcing IP laws, less foreign investment, bilateral trade, and a general reduction in economic activity is an inevitable consequence. With Alibaba's main business model centered around e-commerce, they will no doubt be affected by any trade conflicts that hurt the purchasing power of Chinese consumers.

Meng Wanzhou's arrest in Canada at the request of the United States will only complicate matters. It seems almost impossible to separate this legal issue with the over-arching conflict between the United States and China. Her arrest could act as a major roadblock to any trade resolution and illustrates the stark divide forming between the West and East. The treatment of Huawei in the West is not good news for Alibaba's plans to expand to new markets.

There is an argument to be made that since Alibaba's business model is not directly reliant on US-China trade, it is protected from the effects of this trade conflict. When this trade war first broke out, Alibaba quickly reassured shareholders by noting that they can simply source similar products from other parts of the world. Upon further scrutiny, this idea doesn't hold much weight.

Source: Statista

Firstly, Alibaba is still strictly a Chinese company with most of its revenue coming from China. Their efforts to expand beyond China are noteworthy, but it's still too early to tell whether or not these efforts will end up paying off.

Source: Q2'18 PowerPoint Presentation

Only 7 percent of Alibaba's revenue comes from outside of China. I'm sure that some elements of Alibaba's other segments such as cloud computing revenue are derived from international sources, but the fact that Alibaba thought it was not significant enough to note specifically shows that there's no diversification to boast about.

Alibaba's Unicorns

Indirectly though, Alibaba does have a large footprint outside of China through the various private start-ups they have invested in. Ant Financial, Lazada, and Paytm are 3 notable Alibaba-backed startups which come to mind. What's interesting is that Alibaba only holds a majority stake in Lazada, while owning 33% and 25% stakes in Ant Financial and Paytm, respectively. No matter how high Paytm and Ant Financial's valuations may jump, none of the cash flow from these businesses will trickle back up to Alibaba. Ant Financial ended royalty payments to Alibaba in 2018.

What should worry investors is that although Ant Financial was last valued to be worth $150 billion, it reported its worst quarterly loss in years recently. Paytm, which was last valued between $10 billion and $12 billion by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A), almost quadrupled its annual loss yoy in 2018! Alibaba owns 83% of Lazada, but it has not reached profitability yet and desperately needed a cash infusion when Alibaba acquired a majority stake in the start-up. My point is that these jewels may have great valuations on paper, but unless Alibaba wants to sell their stakes to raise cash, they cannot rely on them.

There are certainly synergistic opportunities for Alibaba, but these startups face intense competition in their respective fields too. Ant Financial has to go head to head with Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) WeBank and WePay. Lazada must fend off Amazon's entrance in Southeast Asia all while defending against domestic rivals such as Shopee, Bukalapak, and Tiki. Paytm is under siege from Walmart (WMT), which recently acquired Flipkart to bolster its presence in India and against a surprisingly well-entrenched Amazon.

Intense competition from fellow e-commerce giants and smaller startups may impede Alibaba's attempts to secure market share outside of China. Successful expansion will be critical if Alibaba wants to insulate itself from the slowing Chinese economy.

Worsening Macroeconomic Conditions

China reported its worst annual GDP growth in nearly 30 years a week ago, raising fears of a possible downturn in the economy. Growth for the year clocked in at 6.6%, not inherently bad, but a significant slowdown. Nomura Securities recently came out and stated they expect conditions to worsen, expecting 2019's GDP growth to be 6%.

Auto sales fell for the year of 2018, highlighting a weak consumer stomach for further spending. For the month of December, we saw China's manufacturing sector contract. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) sent out a warning to investors that the Chinese economy had slowed significantly. Most importantly, to Alibaba, growth in the retail and wholesale sector slowed from 6.2 percent to 5.5 percent for the most recent quarter, and the consumer sentiment gauge stands at it's the lowest level in 15 years.

UBS estimated that total job losses resulting from the ongoing trade conflict could reach up to 1.5 million. Already, we are seeing job losses across different sectors in China.

The firm's survey in November found that 23 percent of 125 Chinese respondents in manufacturing have already laid off employees due to the negative effect of U.S.-China trade tensions. Some 34 percent planned to lay off employees in the next six months, and 18 percent had cut wages, the report said. The survey of chief financial officers covered a variety of private firms, state-owned enterprises and foreign-related ventures with significant export business or supply to exporters. The job losses don't appear to be relegated to just the manufacturing sector. "We haven't seen this degree of jobs weakness since the (stock) market panic of Q1 2016," Leland Miller, chief executive officer of China Beige Book, said in an email. The firm publishes a quarterly review of the Chinese economy based on a survey of more than 3,300 Chinese firms. Source: Leland Miller, China Beige Book, Survey of Various Chinese Firms

Alibaba is dead-wrong when they say that the trade war has not affected them. The trade conflict has slowed down the economy, and that will translate into a direct loss for Alibaba as the voracious consumers which power their business model begin to have less of an appetite for new products. As this trade war drags on for longer, the greater the risk to Alibaba.

It's worth noting that this may just be a natural, credit-driven contraction in the economy too. If that's the case, the only way out for the Chinese economy is more stimulus on top of the already copious amounts of intervention they have pursued. Nomura fully expects China to lead itself and its neighbors to a credit crunch situation. These worries are compounded by China's massive $34 trillion corporate debt bomb and real estate market long overdue for a cooldown.

What This Means For The 3rd Quarter

None of this bodes well for Alibaba as they are getting ready to report Q3 earnings. With a slowing economy which is expected to continue to slow, I would only expect the worst guidance wise. There doesn't seem to be much room for optimism.

2018 proved to be a record-shattering year for Alibaba's Single's Day bringing in a record $30 billion in sales. However, the growth slowed down big time. Year-over-year annual sales growth for the event was only 27%, falling from 39% y/oy growth in 2017. A growth figure of 27% is worrying when the fact that it was the slowest annual growth rate in the event's history is taken into account. This weakness prompted Alibaba to reduce the commissions it took and also revise their sales outlook downwards.

Single's Day will be taken into account when Alibaba reports their 3rd quarter earnings, and if this holiday was reflective of the entire quarter, this is a bad sign. Just 7 days ago, Alibaba was forced to implement corporate cost cuts to "brace for a slowing economy" according to Bloomberg. These signs all point towards a disappointing 3rd quarter.

Conclusion

I am very worried about Alibaba and the Chinese economy overall. It seems like there are red flags everywhere, and investors need to be vigilant of the serious risks associated with holding shares of Alibaba heading into the 3rd quarter. Personally, I would not advise shorting any shares, as there can be surprises. At the same time, I would also not advise anyone hold shares into the quarter. There is simply too much risk on the table to hold any position. It would be the wisest to make any decision after the earnings report comes out, to have a full understanding of what the situation for Alibaba is. I would closely watch the guidance figures put out and build my position around that.

The wisest choice is to probably close any positions and wait until after the earnings report is released to have a clearer picture as to what management expects for 2019.

