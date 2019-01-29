Summary

Netflix reported a solid quarter in Q4 2018 beating subscriber growth numbers.

The business is stronger than ever and the virtuous cycle continues. Reported viewership numbers of original content are very encouraging.

Contribution margin went down severely, as did operating margin. However, these metrics should improve again going forward.

Valuation is a bit stretched again but this shouldn't scare away investors with a long time horizon.

Main things to watch going forward: subscriber growth (as always), the impact of the price hike in the US, penetration of emerging markets, competition and debt.