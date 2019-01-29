Lear Corporation Is Well Positioned To Weather A Recession

Introduction

Lear Corporation (LEA) is one of my favorite long-term hold stocks. The company, which makes seating and electrical components for light vehicle manufacturers, has proven its ability to grow revenue, profits, and market share over the last bull-market cycle. The stock has compounded annually at a rate of roughly 18% since emerging from bankruptcy in November 2009, even including a long, slow decline in the share price since June of 2018. The question now is how LEA will fare if the market cycle turns and the company begins to face macroeconomic headwinds. LEA has already begun to see a slowdown in their major markets, with their Q4 numbers coming in lower than the previous year's due to softer demand, especially from China where light vehicle production fell 15%. For investors that have concerns about a global recession and indications that the world auto market might be facing a cyclical decline in the coming years, I would argue that LEA is well positioned to weather a macroeconomic storm for the following three reasons:

Product and Production Diversity

LEA has two different business segments, both of which service the world light vehicle market. Their primary segment (76% of revenue in 2018) is acting as a seating supplier for the major automakers. The other segment consists of providing those same manufacturers with internal electrical systems for their vehicles, including everything from on-board wireless internet connections to battery charging systems for hybrid and EV vehicles. LEA products can be found in over 400 different vehicle models worldwide and they have contracts with over a dozen major automakers (for a more detailed breakdown, see their 2018 investor presentation, slide 33). LEA has a particularly noteworthy presence in luxury vehicles, with an estimated 40% share of the world's high-end seating market. The luxury car market has historically been resistant to economic recessions and should provide a more stable customer base should market cycles turn ugly.

In addition to diversity across products, customers, and vehicle price points, LEA's revenue is well spread across different countries and continents. North American sales accounted for only 36% of 2018 revenue, with the combined regions of Europe and Africa making up 41% of revenue and Asia making up 19% (through 2017, China has been ~66% of "Asia" sales). With sales distributed across so many areas, LEA is better insulated from large drop-offs in any one market. While China saw a 15% drop in vehicle production in Q4 2018 and LEA management is forecasting an additional drop of 10% in 2019 (as stated on their latest conference call), world vehicle production as a whole fell only 5% in Q4, and LEA is projecting drops of only 5% and 1% in the coming year for the North American and European markets, respectively. It is worth noting that LEA's production facilities are also spread across many geographic regions, including production capacity in 257 facilities across 39 countries. Should labor costs rise in a particular country or international trade agreements or tariffs make producing vehicles in certain areas less profitable, LEA has the ability to shift portions of their production to other sites with relative ease.

Trends Within the Light Vehicle Market

While it is difficult to forecast long-term trends within the automobile marketplace, recent shifts in consumer preferences are working in LEA's favor. In particular, car-buyers have been shifting towards purchasing larger crossover and sport utility vehicles and away from smaller sedans and passenger vehicles. In the company's 10-K for 2017, they highlight that worldwide production of SUVs and crossovers has grown to be 33% of the total world market, up from 18% five years earlier. China in particular has seen the rate increase to 39%, up from 12%.

In addition, there is increasing growth in the EV (electric vehicle) and hybrid car markets. Anecdotally this rings true with all of the consumer interest around Tesla's offerings and new hybrid and EV models being produced by major car makers around the world. LEA has attempted to quantify growth estimates for these markets using IHS Markit data in their 2018 investor presentation, estimating that combined EV and hybrid production will more than quintuple over the next five years.

Why are these trends important? Both the move to SUVs and electric/hybrid vehicles mean that LEA will make more money per vehicle that they outfit. For example, an SUV on average has 30-40% more seat "content" (more seats, larger seats) than the average vehicle, meaning LEA will be able to charge more to outfit an SUV than a sedan. The more EVs that are produced, the more demand there will be for LEA's expertise in on-board E-system work. The company estimates that there is additional $300-$2,000 per vehicle opportunity in the EV and hybrid space. The more revenue that LEA can generate per vehicle outfitted, the better they will be able to weather a drop in total vehicle production.

We can see how this trend has played out since 2010. Looking at LEA's 10-K for 2010 and comparing it against their most recent 2018 numbers, we can see that the average "content" revenue per vehicle has increased from $340/vehicle to $439/vehicle in the North America market and from $285/vehicle to $350/vehicle in the Europe/Africa market. The longer these consumer trends continue, the more robust LEA becomes.

Debt Structure

While LEA does carry a non-trivial amount of debt on its balance sheet (~$1.9 billion in long term debt as of 2018), the terms of their debt put them in a good position to handle an economic slowdown in the next 3-5 years.

(Source: Q4 2018 Earnings Call Slides)

Looking at the table above, we can see that there are no large bond maturities on the horizon to put stress on LEA's cash balance and they have ample room on their credit revolver to help deal with any short-term surprises. The interest rates on their current debt is reasonable, resulting in only about an $85 million per year interest expense. It is worth noting that this debt balance stands in contrast to almost $1.5 billion in cash that LEA currently has on the books, as well as an estimated $900 million in FCF projected to come in 2019, with the FCF estimate assuming a continuing decrease in worldwide automobile production. This leaves LEA with a current "net" debt of only about $400 million, which in theory could be covered by free cash flow in the upcoming year.

Honorable Mention: Capital Allocation

LEA began paying a dividend and buying back shares in 2011. Since that time, they have repurchased 46% of their outstanding shares and their dividend has been raised from $.50/share per year to $2.80/share per year. LEA currently has authorization to repurchase an additional $800 million worth of shares in 2019 and plans to continue their dividend payments. I didn't include the shareholder yield in my top 3 reasons, as it is conceivable the dividend could be suspended if LEA faces intense economic pressure and the company could choose not to repurchase any additional shares. That being said, I do find it comforting that LEA has prioritized returning value to their shareholders directly, in addition to pursuing growth through reinvestment in the business.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, LEA is a cyclical company that faces risks when the market cycle becomes unfavorable. There is evidence that the global automobile market is softening and LEA will be negatively impacted as car makers cut their production numbers. All that being said, LEA's product and customer diversification, their positive exposure to industry trends, and their favorable debt structure put them in a strong position to survive in a potential downturn and thrive if the down cycle is brief or not as deep as expected.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.