Using Ratios To Identify Stocks Set To Outperform Their Peers: Alcoholic Beverages Rankings Update

Intro

For any new readers, over the past two years, I've been collecting data for a research project that aims to use a mix of different ratios to show that financial health of a company is correlated to stock performance in the long run. In short, my theory states that companies who display above-average rankings relative to their peers (according to my model) will be rewarded with greater appreciation in stock price over many years. If you wish to see my methods in more detail or a deeper explanation, feel free to read my introductory article that touches on all of this. In the meantime, I'm writing today to publish the last of my research from 2018, which will bring my total analyses up to 5. Keep in mind that as this project progresses, I plan on adding more industries, thus increasing the sample size and adding to the validity of any conclusions I draw from the data.

This analysis focuses on key players of the alcoholic beverage industry: Diageo (DEO), Molson Coors (TAP), Anheuser Busch (BUD), Constellation Brands (STZ), and Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY), and all ratios and metrics were drawn from company financials using E-Trade.

Ratio Research

Debt

TAP HEINY BUD STZ DEO Current Ratio .52 (5) .79 (3) .66 (4) 1.81 (1) 1.31 (2) Quick Ratio .36 (5) .62 (3) .52 (4) .77 (1) .63 (2) Current Liquidity Ratio 582.9 (3) 753.7 (5) 578 (2) 366.9 (1) 645.14 (4) Defense Interval 23.97 (4) 57 (2) 254 (1) 9.59 (5) 53.62 (3) Interest Coverage Ratio 4.56 (5) 6.54 (3) 6.43 (4) 6.94 (2) 8.49 (1) Debt/Equity Ratio .83 (1) 1.16 (4) 2.39 (5) .96 (2) 1.05 (3)

Current Debt Scores

1. Constellation Brands- (1 + 1 + 1 + 5 + 2 + 2) / 6 = 2

2. Diageo- (2 + 2 + 4 + 3 + 1 +3) / 6 = 2.5

3. Anheuser Busch- (4 + 4 + 2 + 1 + 4 + 5) / 6 = 3.33

3. Heineken- (3 + 3 + 5 + 2 + 3 + 4) / 6 = 3.33

5. Molson Coors- (5 + 5 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 1) / 6 = 3.83

Constellation and Diageo each place above average in terms of these debt ratios. Tied for third place are Anheuser Busch and Heineken at 3.33, both notably lower than scores for Diageo and Constellation. Rounding out the list is Molson Coors with a score of 3.83, largely driven down by its poor quick and current ratios relative to the other four stocks. Here are last year's scores which help us observe some trends:

Constellation Brands 2017 Debt Score- 2.67

Diageo 2017 Debt Score- 2.67

Anheuser Busch 2017 Debt Score- 3.5

Heineken 2017 Debt Score- 2.67

Molson Coors 2017 Debt Score- 3.5

Constellation's improvement helped break the three-way tie that existed in last year's scores, moving the stock into 1st place. Diageo also topped last year's score although it was not nearly as significant as the one Constellation saw. Anheuser Busch saw an enhanced score, although it was not enough to move the stock out of the prior year's position. One surprising trend is the sharp drop in debt score that Heineken saw, however, the drop was not enough for it to fall below Molson Coors, who actually saw a slight improvement from last year's debt score.

Profitability

TAP HEINY BUD STZ DEO Gross Margin 41.51% (4) 20.85% (5) 62.97% (1) 50.50% (3) 61.9% (2) Operating Margin 16.9% (4) 13.88% (5) 30.52% (1) 29.25% (3) 30.35% (2) Net Margin 10.84% (4) 9.74% (5) 16.26% (3) 30% (1) 22.89% (2) ROA 3.89% (4) 5.22% (3) 3.75% (5) 10.98% (1) 9.51% (2) Effective Tax Rate 23.41% (3) 24.15% (4) 20.48% (2) 16.51% (1) 25.56% (5) Profit per Employee $83,488 (3) $30,721 (5) $50,203 (4) $259,000 (1) $136,299 (2)

Current Profitability Scores

1. Constellation Brands- (3 + 3 + 1 + 1 + 1 + 1) / 6 = 1.67

2. Diageo- (2 + 2 + 2 + 2 + 5 + 2) / 6 = 2.5

3. Anheuser Busch- (1 + 1 + 3 + 5 + 2 + 4) / 6 = 2.67

4. Molson Coors- (4 + 4 + 4 + 4 + 3 + 3) / 6 = 3.67

5. Heineken- (5 + 5 + 5 + 3 + 4 + 5) / 6 = 4.5

Easily having the best ratios of this category, Constellation secured 1st place by nearly a full point. Diageo took 2nd place again, with Anheuser Busch trailing by only a fraction. Moving down the ladder, Molson Coors scored below average with a 3.67, earning itself 4th place. Finally, Heineken sits in 5th place as it is placed last or nearly last in all six categories. Presented to you now are the profitability scores each company earned in 2017:

Constellation Brands 2017 Profitability Score- 2.33

Diageo 2017 Profitability Score- 1.83

Anheuser Busch 2017 Profitability Score- 3.67

Molson Coors 2017 Profitability Score- 2.5

Heineken 2017 Profitability Score- 4.67

There was quite a bit of movement in these scores from last year, both in positive and negative ways. The rise Constellation Brands saw combined with a steep decline for Diageo was enough to propel it into 1st place and send Diageo back into 2nd. Anheuser Busch jumped up by an entire point, putting itself into above-average territory. Molson Coors experienced the opposite effect, as their score fell by over a point, causing the stock to drop into 4th. Lastly, there is Heineken, who although scored very poorly again, managed to make an incremental improvement to put itself in the right direction.

Efficiency

TAP HEINY BUD STZ DEO Asset Turnover .36 (4) .57 (1) .22 (5) .39 (3) .49 (2) ROE 9.02% (5) 15.41% (3) 11.1% (4) 31.05% (1) 30.41% (2) ROIC 4.49% (5) 9.54% (3) 7.76% (4) 13.33% (2) 15.45% (1) Capital Expenditure Ratio 18.34 (2) 11.94 (4) 11.91 (3) 7.16 (5) 20.8 (1) Employee Cost per Unit of Revenue .276 (3) .292 (4) .296 (5) .188 (2) .155 (1) Revenue per Employee $639,709 (2) $310,674 (4) $310,131 (5) $790,104 (1) $527,552 (3)

Current Efficiency Scores

1. Diageo- (2 + 2 + 1 + 1 + 1 + 3) / 6 = 1.67

2. Constellation Brands- (3 + 1 + 2 + 5 + 2 + 1) / 6 = 2.33

3. Heineken- (1 + 3 + 3 + 4 + 4 + 4) / 6 = 3.17

4. Molson Coors- (4 + 5 + 5 + 2 + 3 + 2) / 6 = 3.5

5. Anheuser Busch- (5 + 4 + 4 + 3 + 5 + 5) / 6 = 4.33

Marking the top of the list in regards to efficiency is Diageo, while the other stock to come in with above-average scores is Constellation Brands. In 3rd place is Heineken with a respectable score of 3.17, a moderate uptick from the stock's lagging performance in the debt and profitability categories. With a score of 3.5, Molson Coors takes 4th place, and the seemingly inefficient Anheuser Busch takes last with an unimpressive 4.33. For comparison, listed below are efficiency scores from last year:

Diageo 2017 Efficiency Score- 1.67

Constellation Brands 2017 Efficiency Score- 2.83

Heineken 2017 Efficiency Score- 3.83

Molson Coors 2017 Efficiency Score- 3

Anheuser Busch 2017 Efficiency Score- 3.67

Diageo remained at the top of the rankings each year with its score staying the same at 1.67. Despite staying in 2nd place, Constellation successfully managed to better its score by half a point. Interestingly, in 2017, Heineken was in last place for Efficiency, but it managed to earn a 3rd place spot this year - a huge jump. Both Molson Coors and Anheuser Busch struggled relative to last year, each moving about half a point the wrong way.

Growth

TAP HEINY BUD STZ DEO Revenue Growth 208% (1) 6.71% (5) 29.45% (2) 15.84% (4) 16% (3) EPS Growth 33.2% (3) 39.6% (2) -10.44% (5) 89.9% (1) 21.8% (4) Debt Growth 285% (5) 2.7% (2) 135% (4) 26.1% (3) -3% (1) Free Cash Flow Growth 187% (1) 16.49% (4) 14.05% (5) 66.9% (2) 22.4% (3) Working Capital Growth 20.5% (5) 55% (3) 139% (1) 62.5% (2) 43.6% (4)

Current Growth Scores

1. Constellation Brands- (4 + 1 + 3 + 2 + 2) / 5 = 2.4

2. Molson Coors- (1 + 3 + 5 + 1 + 5) / 5 = 3

2. Diageo- (3 + 4 + 1 + 3 + 4) / 5 = 3

4. Heineken- (5 + 2 + 2 + 4 + 3) / 5 = 3.2

5. Anheuser Busch- (2 + 5 + 4 + 5 + 1) = 3.4

Constellation Brands edged out Molson Coors and Diageo for 1st place, leaving those two stocks to share the second place position. In 4th place lies Heineken, and just behind them is Anheuser Busch, rounding out scores that overall had very little variance - with the top and bottom score only being separated by one point. To see some more trends, here are the growth scores from last year:

Constellation Brands 2017 Growth Score- 1.4

Molson Coors 2017 Growth Score- 3.4

Diageo 2017 Growth Score- 2.6

Heineken 2017 Growth Score- 2.8

Anheuser Busch 2017 Growth Score- 4.8

Constellation Brands cemented itself in 1st place again, but with that being said, it did lose a lot of ground to the rest of the companies in this analysis. One of the companies that made up this ground was Molson Coors, who improved to a 3.0 from a 3.4. Anheuser Busch also saw a tremendous pop in its score, although it couldn't manage to remove itself from 5th place. The two remaining companies, Heineken and Diageo, each lost some ground too, marking the major shakeup seen in the growth rankings in just one year.

Final Scores

After implementing performance-based weighting to each category, I have determined that the Efficiency ratios are most correlated to price performance, followed by Debt, Profitability, and Growth. Therefore, instead of the equation for finding the cumulative score of a stock looking like this:

(Debt Score x .25) + (Profitability Score x .25) + (Efficiency Score x .25) + (Growth Score x .25) = Final Score

It now looks like this:

(Debt Score x .28) + (Profitability Score x .21) + (Efficiency Score x .30) + (Growth Score x .21) = Final Score

With this weighting, more value is given to categories with the greatest correlation to price performance, which, in turn, should lead to more accurate final scores. To answer any lingering questions about how I determine weighting, please see my article that introduces the concept. Here are the most recent weight-adjusted scores for the alcoholic beverage industry:

1. Constellation Brands- 2.12

2. Diageo- 2.36

3. Heineken- 3.5

4. Anheuser Busch- 3.51

5. Molson Coors- 3.52

Constellation Brands sported an impressive performance in all four categories, and the score was bolstered even more due to the fact that two of the stock's best categories - debt and efficiency - were given stronger weights. Diageo didn't fall too far behind, as the only thing plaguing the score was its average growth metrics. After a pretty significant drop and crossing over into the below-average side of the equation, Heineken, Anheuser Busch, and Molson Coors all ended up extremely close to each other in terms of overall score. Although slightly improved from last year, Heineken's struggle to compete with the profitability of its competitors hindered it from scoring better in this analysis. Similarly, Anheuser Busch's efficiency dragged its score lower, only being further emphasized because of the weight added on to that category. Not too much can be said about Molson Coors, as the only thing saving it from an even lower score was a 3 in the growth category. In the grand scheme of things, one year's numbers like this are not very valuable, so here is the list of weight adjusted scores that each company got in 2017:

Constellation Brands 2017 Final Score- 2.38

Diageo 2017 Final Score- 2.18

Heineken 2017 Final Score- 3.47

Anheuser Busch 2017 Final Score- 3.86

Molson Coors 2017 Final Score- 3.12

One of the first things I always look for is if the same companies stay at the top of the rankings year over year. If they do, it tells me that the company is establishing a reputation as a stock that has superior financial strength compared to some of its primary competitors. Constellation Brands and Diageo both fall into this category, as they remained in the 2s for both years of data I've collected. Although they switched places year over year, they remain quite close, which is why I'll be interested to see whether they both stay at the top or one starts to slide down the rankings.

Heineken was stagnant in its score, staying put at the 3.5-mark. Not a very noteworthy score, however, if the stock can continue the trend in improved profitability it's starting to experience, I believe there is plenty of room for the score to improve.

Although Anheuser Busch had risen their score from 3.86 to 3.51, it still finds itself near the bottom of the totem pole. That being said, it's hard to see this improvement as a bad thing. It's impossible to know how the score will look based off this year's numbers, but if my thesis holds any merit, a continued upward trajectory of a stock's final score will eventually lead to superior returns.

The worst trend of the group was seen by Molson Coors, which dropped from a respectable 3.12 to a 3.52 and a last place spot. The stock only improved in the growth category but saw declines in the other three. If this stock continues to perform poorly in this ratio analysis, I don't see any reason why its stock price would appreciate higher than some of the stocks with higher scores.

Year-to-Date Performance

Now that the rankings and scores for each company have been presented, I'll move onto briefly showing how each stock has performed since the beginning of their fiscal years. Next to each company will be the rank it received using my model as well as the score, followed by its 2018 FY return.

Rank Score Return Constellation Brands 1 2.12 -22.4% Diageo 2 2.36 -1.1% Heineken 3 3.50 -15.6% Anheuser Busch 4 3.51 -40.8% Molson Coors 5 3.52 -31.6%

Diageo and Constellation Brands each are still in their 2018 fiscal years; however, the returns for the other three companies are finalized. I include this part of the article just for visual purposes, as my project is aimed at finding more of a long-term correlation between score and price appreciation rather than a short-term one. Short-term noise will always insert volatility into the markets and thus the price of stocks, but in the long run, I think strong fundamentals will be the true drivers of rising stock prices.

Conclusion

Although financial ratios have their weaknesses, I'm a firm believer that they still hold value in showing a company's strengths if utilized properly. As I comprise more data, I hope I can support my hypothesis that stocks that score better will perform better price wise in the long run. In the meantime, I plan on my next article being a statistical summary of all the data I've gathered in the last two years, followed by articles updating my already published analyses along with adding new industries to the equation. As always, any insights or suggestions are welcome and much appreciated, so feel free to comment any thoughts!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.