Who Guards The Guardians? The Federal Reserve's Dilemma

But surely this is caused by the about-face. Can't everyone grow rich, provided the Fed indefinitely continues ZIRP and associated policies? We will now consider that question.

The Fed has changed course, and the wealth that had been gained is now being lost. Thus, there is no advantage to the Fed's subsidizing the blowing of bubble after bubble.

Heisenberg argues that the Fed is doing us a service, since they not only neutralize the ill effects of the preceding (deflating) bubble but also create a new “wealth effect”.

Over the last 20 years there have been many bubbles: Dot Com, Sub-Prime, Stock/Real Estate/Bond. Each is larger than the preceding. Each was enabled by the Fed.

Fellow Seeking Alpha author The Heisenberg has expressed some opinions concerning Federal Reserve policy with which I whole-heartedly disagree. Nor is this question of mere academic interest. Shifts in the tides of money flow can overwhelm all other considerations, such as the merits of a particular stock, so before making an investment decision we should ask ourselves: "What is the Fed doing?"

We will find that the Federal Reserve governors sometimes hide their true intentions in hopes that the markets won't dictate to them. Nevertheless, there are enough clues so that we can reasonably infer that the Federal Reserve now has no choice but to follow one particular course of action.

Part One ‒ Does the Federal Reserve indeed manage bubbles for our advantage?

Part Two ‒ The Federal Reserve's chief crisis-fighting weapon is the manipulation of interest rates. Reloading that elephant gun requires several quarters or even several years. This is why the Federal Reserve is tightening now: they dare not wait until some crisis is at hand.

Part Three ‒ Tightening rates has all sorts of unpleasant side-effects, market turmoil for example. Can't the Federal Reserve choose a different elephant gun, one that doesn't have such adverse effects on the markets? No, they cannot.

Part Four ‒ The Heisenberg has argued that the Federal Reserve Chairman ought to be an economist. After discussing what he apparently means by that, I provide my views as to the qualities a Chairman must have to deal with the new reality.

I will conclude with an article entitled "The Investing Implications of the New Interest Rate Régime."

The Heisenberg has penned an article criticizing the reversal of the policies that the Federal Reserve enacted to counter the ill effects of the Global Financial Crisis ("GFC"). This series addresses those criticisms. I had originally intended to provide here a section briefly summarizing part one; however, because of the complicated questions submitted regarding it, I will greatly expand on some of the points mentioned therein before continuing to the thesis of this article. If you want the full argument, however, you will need to read part one in its entirety.

Summary of The Heisenberg's Article

Previously, I referenced an article by The Heisenberg ("Why Now?") in which he makes several arguments. First, the Federal Reserve has during the last 20 years enabled through various policies (chiefly quantitative easing) the blowing of the Dot Com and Subprime bubbles. To be fair, he does not believe that we are now in a bond/housing/stock bubble, but even if we are (he says) this is a good thing. The Fed has neutralized the ill effects of each bubble as it deflates and has made possible the creation of wealth through the housing and financial markets.

Second, the Fed has since made an about-face, causing the wealth-creating machine to run in reverse. I don't wish to put words in Heisenberg's mouth, but because he is not explicit I have to read between the lines. He seems to be saying that the Fed's policies haven't caused disaster yet and ‒ if they remain on that path ‒ we may continue indefinitely without ill result. Thus, there are two choices. The Federal Reserve can continue as it had. Though this may not necessarily lead to everlasting prosperity, there is no disadvantage to doing so. Alternatively, if the Fed continues to normalize, there is a virtual certainty that we will not only become less wealthy but incur disaster. Not surprisingly, The Heisenberg is in favor of continued easing.

The Heisenberg's third argument is: "Why now?" If the Fed really is keen on pursuing a tightening program, they should wait until the next crisis comes, if it comes. This way the Fed can avoid precipitating a crisis accidentally.

Finally, The Heisenberg tells us, the Federal Reserve should be directed by an economist rather than current Fed Head Powell, who is an attorney.

The Bailout Was Not Free: Overview

When most people think of the bailout stemming from the Global Financial Crisis, the Troubled Asset Relief Program (“TARP”) comes to mind. Pursuant to this program, the Treasury spent some $442-billion for various purposes, including the stabilization of banks, automobile manufacturers and the insurer American International Group (NYSE: AIG). It is generally conceded that as of 2013, when Treasury closed the books on TARP, this bailout had generated a profit of some $15-billion.

There was, however, another bailout program, one administered by the Federal Reserve. The consequences of this program are not nearly as happy. There are obvious sunk costs, which cannot be recovered, and they exceed by a large margin the $15-billion profit that Treasury generated while overseeing TARP. There are also hidden, deferred and opportunity costs. Let’s look at these in detail.

The Bailout Was Note Free: Sunk Costs

Banks are required to maintain minimum reserves proportional to their size. They may, if they choose, deposit additional monies at the Fed and earn interest. This is called Interest on Excess Reserves, or “IOER.”

In the ordinary course of events, there would be little incentive for banks to participate in this program since they could earn a higher nominal return elsewhere. During the GFC, however, banks became extremely concerned that money lent to usual borrowers (even other banks) might not be repaid. Consequently, participation in IOER exploded from zero in 2008 to $2.7-trillion by 2014. (See below chart.) Source: Federal Reserve, St. Louis Fed, Wolf Richter

The nominal return earned from the Fed was lower, but because this was a risk-free loan the risk-adjusted return was considerably higher than the amount that the banks could earn elsewhere. As you can see in the following chart, through the IOER program the Fed has paid out some $84-billion in just the last four years.

Source: Federal Reserve, Wolf Richter

It is important to keep in mind that the Federal Reserve did not need to borrow this money, since they can just create whatever they might need. These interest payments served merely to strengthen the balance sheet of the banks, many of which had been weakened during the GFC. These expenditures already more than offset the $15-billion that Treasury earned while administering TARP. Moreover, because payouts on the $1.5-trillion of excess reserves currently on deposit continue, the Bailout cost to the Federal Reserve is still growing.

The Bailout Was Not Free: Hidden Costs

In part one, I noted that the medicine administered to the banks has proven to be poison for our pension funds. They have for the last 15 years experienced investment shortfalls as a result of historically low investment returns. Now these funds are considered 35 percent underfunded. However, because many of the funds have been slow to accept the fact that their investment return will likely remain considerably below their 7.5 percent per annum targeted return, the underfunded amount is probably much higher than currently reported. Moreover, that 35 percent figure is an average. Some (New Jersey, Connecticut and Kentucky, for example) are underfunded by 73 to 77 percent.

And private pension funds are just as poorly off. The below chart indicates that 74 percent of these funds are more than 40 percent underfunded. Source: The Heritage Foundation

The damage to the pension funds (public and private) is probably irreparable. It is now estimated that the bailout will cost some $6-trillion, but the longer the Fed waits to normalize the higher the bill when the dam bursts.

The Bailout Was Not Free: Deferred Costs (or Why the Fed May Need a Giant Bottle of Pepto-Bismol)

It is widely known that the Subprime Crisis was precipitated by mortgage-backed securities ("MBSs"), each of which was tied to a package of subprime loans. Let's review why these instruments created such a problem.

The loans were called subprime because the borrowers had the lowest tier of credit. Generally speaking, a derivative can never be of higher quality than the underlying. The loans were the mortgage equivalent of CCC, so the MBSs of which they were a part must also be subprime (CCC, or below investment-grade).

The problem, from Wall Street's perspective, is that the profit margin on such instruments is not very good and (because a large segment of the market is forbidden by charter to purchase such things) the potential market would be limited. Wall Street therefore divided them up into three tranches: junk, mezzanine and investment grade.

When the rating agencies (Moody's, S and P, and Fitch) evaluated the last tranche, they took several factors into account. First, borrowers typically will make almost any sacrifice to avoid foreclosure. Second, in exchange for higher yield the junk and mezzanine tranches would bear all of the default-related losses up to a certain point. Third, Fannie Mae (OTCQB: OTCQB:FNMA), Freddie Mac (OTCQB: OTCQB:FMCC) or a private entity, most frequently AIG, agreed to insure the underlying loans against default. Finally, there was the value of the collateral. The rating agencies decided that the last tranche was indeed investment grade, but this assessment was based on several false assumptions.

The borrowers in question were not typical even of most subprime borrowers. In many cases, the lenders had been granting thirty-year loans to people over 100 years of age, to illegal aliens, to those with little or no income or assets.... So that the loans would remain performing long enough to enable Wall Street to unload the MBSs, the lenders (Washington Mutual chiefly but others as well) gave the borrowers "exploding ARM loans." For the first one to five years, payments were low because the loans were negatively amortizing. When the loan terms reset and became positively amortizing, the payments doubled or even tripled and many borrowers defaulted.

These defaults caused housing prices to fall precipitously. The situation was compounded by the fact that a large number of appraisers, by some measures as many as 90 percent, had been pressured by the subprime lenders to significantly inflate the property value so that the borrowers would qualify for a much higher loan than they otherwise would. In a great many cases, the appraisers agreed. Thus, many other borrowers, though able to make their payments, "strategically defaulted" when they realized after the market decline that they owed significantly more than the value of their home.

Recall that the lower (the junk and mezzanine) tranches, were required to absorb all of the losses up to a certain point. The defaults were so great, however, that they overwhelmed this protection and the investment grade tranche was set to take a hit.

AIG's guarantee was also worthless. They were primarily a life insurer, so they did a poor job of assessing the risk that they were taking. This led them to issue a lot more guarantees than they should have and to undercharge for the risk that they were taking.

The government-sponsored insurers (Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac) at first refused to guarantee such mortgages because they realized that the risk of default was simply too great. However, they relented when their shareholders (alarmed by the amount of market share that they were losing to the private insurers) demanded it. As with AIG, they issued a lot of guarantees and they weren't adequately compensated for the risk that they were taking.

When the defaults began, AIG was overwhelmed. As noted, they wrote a lot more business than they should have even under the best of circumstances and theirs was anything but the best. When assessing counterparty risk, it is important to look not only at the size of a balance sheet but its composition. Because they were mostly a life insurer, their usual payouts (and therefore their assets) had a long time horizon. In other words, though AIG's balance sheet was strong, the company lacked the liquidity necessary to pay off the guarantees when the widespread defaults did occur.

The composition of Fannie Mae's and Freddie Mac's balance sheet was better, but these too issued considerably more guarantees than they could handle.

The underlying loans were in many cases defaulted. The collateral was worth a fraction of the loan balance, and the guarantees were no good. In short, the subprime MBSs had largely become worthless.

This presented quite a problem for Treasury and the Federal Reserve. If AIG, one of the largest insurers, were to go bankrupt it would cause unpleasant effects throughout the worldwide financial community. And if the MBS holders wound up taking a hit this too might cause serious financial repercussions.

Finally, though Treasury had stated on many occasions that they would not come to the aid of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac should they be unable to make good on their guarantees, the market had long assumed that they would anyway since they were government-sponsored entities. A failure to do so might harm the Treasury's financial reputation and credit rating.

The Treasury bailed out AIG and placed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in receivership. What should be done about the MBSs themselves?

I was unable to find a price for them during the GFC (probably because there was zero market for them), but let's see if we can use some deduction. The guarantee was busted, they were under-collateralized and the borrowers' were subprime on steroids. These are definitely not AAA or BBB (low investment grade). The underlying for a given MBS would probably consist of some performing and some nonperforming loans, so in good conscience we can't call them defaulted. That leaves CCC (junk).

During the GFC, the yields on CCC bonds blew out to some 45 percent. (See below chart.) This corresponds to a loss of over 80 percent. In other words, if you could find a buyer, $1.8-trillion of MBSs were now worth $1.44-trillion less. What do you suppose would have happened to the capital of the banks, pension funds and other institutions carrying these on their books had the subprime MBSs been marked to market or sold to meet obligations? Source: St. Louis Fed; ICE BofAML US High Yield CCC or Below Option-Adjusted Spread

Fortunately, the Fed kindly agreed to purchase at par toxic waste actually worth $1.44-trillion less.

I know what you are thinking: the Federal Reserve may yet sell them at cost, and if it does everything will be beautiful. Indeed, it has sold off about $200-billion worth, decreasing its inventory to $1.6-trillion in the process.

On the other hand, Alex J. Pollock, former president of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, tells us that the Fed is now sitting on some $66-billion of unrealized losses, mostly attributable to its mortgage-backed securities. Because this exceeds the amount of capital, the Federal Reserve is technically insolvent.

Yes, I know, the Federal Reserve is not subject to mark-to-market rules, so this doesn't matter. However, they are selling off their MBS inventory at the rate of $240-billion (or about 14 percent) per year. As they do, the losses become realized.

This, too, may be moot, since the Federal Reserve has recently leaked to The Wall Street Journal that they are considering suspending the sale of the Treasuries and MBSs on their balance sheet. Apparently, they are doing this to soothe concerns that this program of balance sheet normalization had been acting to intensify the deleterious effect on the markets of the interest rate normalization program.

The Federal Reserve would be taking a risk, however, should they indeed decide to suspend sales. The longer the MBSs stay on the balance sheet, the greater the risk that interest rates will rise. Mr. Pollock calculates that each 100 basis points rise in rates will increase unrealized losses by some $200-billion. And when the Federal Reserve eventually does get around to selling, these losses will become realized.

No, I'm not suggesting that the Federal Reserve would cease to exist. They can, after all, print up as much money as they need to paper over their losses. Nevertheless, this would damage their reputation.

Nor am I suggesting that the Fed should not have purchased the MBSs with a view towards protecting the banks and preventing worldwide depression. (They should, however, have acted in concert with the SEC and FDIC to stop the events that led to the Subprime Crisis.) The point is that we can't just blithely drift from one quantitative easing-induced crisis to another, confident that the Federal Reserve will clean up the mess. There are costs to this approach ‒ whether they are obvious or not ‒ and eventually this road will lead to disaster.

The Bailout Was Not Free: Opportunity Cost

We will find that for the most part the Federal Reserve has two ways of dealing with crisis: easing interest rates, and asset purchases. While addressing the GFC, the Federal Reserve bought some $4-trillion in assets (a few-trillion dollars of Treasuries in addition to the mortgage-backed securities mentioned earlier). The Fed can purchase only so many assets, so their ability to deal with future crisis is limited as long as these GFC-vintage assets remain on their books.

Earlier we described the IOER program, pursuant to which the banks deposited almost $3-trillion with the Fed. The banks began withdrawing these funds beginning in 2014, but during the six years leading up to that time these monies were not available for business loans that might have strengthened the economy. Even today $1.5-trillion remains in limbo at the Fed.

The Bailout Was Not Free: Conclusion

We have found that the Bailout was more widely encompassing than we had thought. Prior to the GFC, excess reserves paid no interest at all, and the Fed began paying interest just so they could strengthen the banks. IOER has cost almost $100-billion (and counting). This expense, to say nothing of MBS-related losses at such time as they are realized, more than offsets the $15-billion that Treasury earned from the TARP program. Moreover, the hidden costs (some $6-trillion to bail out the pension funds) serves as an offset against the bubble-induced gains in the financial markets.

Though I do not anticipate an imminent crisis, a characteristic of such financial emergencies is that they are often unexpected. Thus, the Fed should always keep its balance sheet in pristine condition so that they can deal with anything that may arise. The fact that their balance sheet remains impaired ten years after the GFC is further proof that bubbles are not without cost.

We should also face the fact that the Federal Reserve isn't prepared to fight recession, much less a crisis. The Fed Funds Rate should be higher so that they can lower enough to stimulate the economy. Let's disregard unusual recessions, those accompanied by high rates of inflation. The 2001 recession is an example of a "plain vanilla recession." On that occasion, the Fed lowered 350 basis points. However, since the Fed Funds Rate is now only 2.5 percent, the Federal Reserve does not have room to lower significantly.

The fact that I don't anticipate a recession is irrelevant, since few ‒ not even the Fed economists ‒ are any good at predicting them. Here's an admission from a Federal Reserve document, a transcript of a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, the body charged with setting the Fed Funds Rate. (Keep in mind as you read it that, unlike the carefully massaged statements and minutes, the transcripts are a verbatim record of what was actually said during a meeting. Because they are speaking just among themselves and they know the record won't be released for many years, the FOMC members speak their mind.)

"...I don’t think this Committee has ever forecast a recession. I can’t quite imagine how it would work. If we’re going to be very transparent and forward-looking, in the sense of what do we know that they [Congress] don’t know, would we say that the FOMC’s central tendency forecast was for a recession? That never happens. It never would happen. We’re not very good at foreseeing a recession...." (then-FOMC member Ferguson, page 85) [Insert added by author.]

It is significant that no one at the meeting disagreed with this assessment. Precisely because they are not very good at forecasting, the Fed always has to be ready for recession.

To their credit, the Federal Reserve has been (until recently, at least) decreasing its holdings of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities and has been raising rates. This last action will help the pension funds and give the Fed the ability to lower rates to deal with the financial crisis or recession that will one day occur.

No, This Is Not a Moot Point

I know what you're thinking: "But isn't this a moot point? Regardless of whether such a course is ill advised, the Federal Reserve has recently forsworn their program of normalization."

Before making so hasty a judgment, let's review how we arrived at this juncture.

On November 28th, Powell issued a statement indicating that the Fed Funds rate is just below target, implying that only a few more raises (totaling perhaps 50 basis points) will be necessary. This was an about-face from October3rd, when we were told to expect considerably more.

On December 19th, the FOMC decided to tighten as expected. Afterwards, the FOMC informed us that "some further gradual increases" would be under consideration. Moreover, the decision was unanimous and 11 of the 17 committee members anticipated that there would be two or three raises during 2019.

So what should we make of all of this?

As Mark Grant observed in his Seeking Alpha article "Follow the Yellow Brick Road," the Fed's decisions are supposedly "data dependent," yet between October 3rd (when Powell indicated that there would be several more raises) and November 28th (when he said that we should expect only a few more) the data did not change. Perhaps it was the interpretation of the data that changed, in which case the interpretation could well switch back to one that is more hawkish. Alternatively, Powell may merely be stating what the markets and President Trump want to hear, and once things calm down he will be free to resume normalization.

In recent speeches, a large number of other Committee members have indicated (by implication, at least) that during his December 19th post-FOMC press conference Powell wrongly characterized them as hawkish. The meeting minutes (released a few weeks later, on January 9th) seem to confirm that interpretation.

Things become murkier when we compare the minutes with the post-meeting statement. We don't know the identity of the 11 FOMC members who after the December meeting anticipated two or three raises during 2019. Nor do we know how many of that 11 are among those whose terms continue from 2018 into 2019. Nevertheless, from the fact that the vote to raise was unanimous we can conclude that all of the members whose terms continue into 2019 voted in favor. Further, at least some of those believed that two or three 2019 rate increases would probably be necessary.

So how do we determine what the FOMC really thinks? The December 2018 meeting transcript, which includes every word uttered during the two-day meeting, won't be released until 2023. And what we have left (post-meeting statements, minutes, speeches and so forth) can be deceptive. I realize that this is a shocking statement, so allow me to expand upon this point.

The transcript of the January 2004 FOMC meeting devotes almost 100 pages to a discussion of the guidelines that should be followed when communicating with the public. Then-Chairman Greenspan had this to say on page 68:

“Before we act, though, we have to be reasonably convinced that it will not make our job on monetary policy, which is the most important issue here, more difficult to implement because we’ve set up barriers to our ability to function effectively. If that in fact happens, we are doing a grave disservice to our mandate. I think the crucial issue here is not an issue first and foremost of being transparent. The crucial issue is to do the right thing in terms of our monetary policy decisions. Being transparent merely involves explaining what we did and what we might do. But if in the process of the explanation we undercut our ability to do the best thing, that to me is a net loss.”

True, this is from 2004, and the FOMC may have since adopted a different approach. (I don't think so, but that is a possibility.) Here's Bloomberg's recent summation of an interview with Dr. Vincent Reinhart, the former Federal Reserve economist who as FOMC Secretary was in charge of preparing statements and minutes:

"The minutes, Reinhart said, are nothing like the full transcript of FOMC meetings that gets published five years later. 'They have to be true,' he said about the minutes, but they can significantly alter the message that emerges through decisions on what gets included and what gets emphasized."

In other words, the December 2018 meeting minutes may have been crafted in such a way as to underline the dovish message that the markets want to hear while deemphasizing whatever hawkish statements may have been made during the meeting.

There are, however, some clues that we can interpret. The market has rightly seized upon Powell's recent statement that the Federal Reserve will be "patient." The FOMC has a number of words that it uses with regard to policy. These include "normalization," "accommodation," "measured," "firming," "moderation" and ‒ yes ‒ "patient." Over the course of the years, the FOMC is consistent in the usage of these words, so we can learn much by looking at past examples.

The word "patient" appeared in the December 2014 FOMC statement and minutes, prompting a great deal of speculation at that time as to what the word might mean. A few weeks later Dr. David Andolfatto, Vice-President of the Saint Louis Federal Reserve Bank, authored an article intended to shed some light on that subject. He stated that we need only go back to another time when the FOMC used that term, January 2004. On that occasion, the word "patient" was intended to mark a transition from guidance that had been given throughout the last half of 2003: accommodation that would continue for a "considerable period." Based on that 2004 experience, we could conclude in January 2014 that the FOMC could no longer say unequivocally that the then-prevailing low-rate régime would continue for a long period. It might, but it might not. The decision as to when to raise would be data dependent; it would be determined by economic conditions. When they did begin to normalize, however, the process would be gradual.

On both occasions, the script played out exactly that way. In 2004, the Fed began normalizing five months after first using the word "patient," and over a period of two years they raised 425 basis points. In 2015, the Fed waited one year, then raised 225 basis points over the course of 24 months.

The present circumstance is not a close parallel with either 2004 or 2014. After raising rates 225 basis points over the course of the last two years, interest remains at historically low levels. Nevertheless, because there have been a number of increases, there is now some question as to whether the next move will be up or down. There are, however, lessons that we can infer from previous usages of the word "patient."

We noted that the Federal Reserve is intentionally vague, but there is plenty of blame to go around. As with the man in the Simon and Garfunkel song "The Boxer," the market hears what it "wants to hear and disregards the rest." If you spend some time reading the FOMC transcripts, you will find the Committee members making complaints like the following:

"First of all, on the point that we conditioned [a statement regarding a then-future policy decision] four times, I remember that at the Jackson Hole conference there was a lot of discussion about whether the markets can understand central banks’ conditioned statements, and the clear consensus was 'no.' The view was that the conditioning in a statement by a central bank doesn’t mean anything to the markets. They just read it as unconditioned.” (then-FOMC member Moskow, p. 95) [Insert added by author.]

In other words, despite what the market thinks, the FOMC's guidance regarding future rate actions always has and always will be data dependent. For example, if something serious and unexpected happens (like inflation rises precipitously tomorrow) all bets are off ‒ you can count on the Fed immediately tightening drastically to get ahead of the curve. (FOMC member Gramlich, p. 131) However, the market treats forward guidance as if it's set in stone.

This time is no exception. On the basis of various things that I have read, the market seems to have concluded that the word "patient" means that normalization has been placed on indefinite hold, and when the FOMC again moves they will probably loosen rates.

Though admittedly the next move is not as obvious as it was previously (up after 2004 and after 2014), it is by no means certain that next time the Fed will choose to ease rates. Once again, their decision is data dependent, and if facts warrant the direction will be up. Moreover the FOMC's next action (whatever it may be) is not necessarily indefinitely deferred. In 2004, they tightened only five months after first including the word "patient" in their statements.

A reading of the 2004 transcripts confirms these interpretations.

The word "patient" was chosen because it gave the FOMC the option to raise rates in "...a year or to move in a couple of months." (Chairman Greenspan, January 2004, p. 178)

When they do act, it will be because the data tells them to take that action: “And there’s a lot to be said for President Poole’s argument that [the FOMC statement wording is] really not going to matter all that much because what will matter is what the data show.” (Chairman Greenspan, March 2004, p. 87)

Gradual action is the best approach: “As a theoretical matter, gradualism involves taking smaller steps but starting earlier. The disadvantage is that policymakers know a slight bit less when they start the tightening process. The advantage is that, other things being equal, particular rate moves are smaller and less disruptive. After each small step, we can make assessments and either proceed or not proceed. If one wanted a medical analogy, the doctor gradually removes the stimulants when the patient appears to be reviving, monitoring all the while. Since this strategy reduces the chances of falling behind the curve, in general I think it should be preferred.” (FOMC member Gramlich, May 2004, p. 61)

The last quote is of particular interest. First ‒ and this is extremely relevant to our present situation ‒ a pause may signal nothing more than a desire to gather information before resuming rate hikes. Also, though for the most part the FOMC's decisions are data dependent, they may sometimes act before the data are clear cut to minimize the damage that huge rate moves might cause. (More about this later.)

There are other factors that may transcend the FOMC's desire to be guided by the data. Consider this quote from the minutes of December 2015, when the FOMC decided to begin tightening after years of accommodation:

"Moreover, the ability of monetary policy to offset the economic effects of an unanticipated economic shock remained asymmetric, and a cautious approach to normalizing policy could help minimize the risk of having to respond to a negative economic shock while the policy rate remained near its effective lower bound."

This is a lot of economic gobbledygook, but I will do my best to translate. The FOMC noted elsewhere in the minutes that they had not met their employment and inflation targets. They nevertheless decided to tighten because they may one day have to counter "a negative economic shock." The Federal Reserve decided to raise the Fed Funds rate from 0.25 percent so that they can later lower it, if necessary.

During the remainder of this article I will attempt to answer the following question: Now that the Federal Reserve has raised to 2.5 percent, do they have enough ammunition to deal with whatever crises may come along?

I know what you're thinking: "That's relevant only if there is a serious possibility of catastrophe." We will consider that issue too, but here's something to think about first.

In the last few days, the FOMC members began back-peddling yet again. This is an excerpt from Raphael Bostic's January 9th speech:

"With this move [on December 19th] I think the Committee has likely come close to achieving a neutral policy stance ‒ one that is neither providing accommodation nor is being restrictive and attempting to actively slow the economy.... Should conditions play out along my baseline outlook, I see little need to engage in restrictive monetary policy and push the federal funds rate above a neutral stance."

There is "little need to...push the federal funds rate above a neutral stance," implying that there may be a need to tighten 25 basis points so we are at a neutral level.

On the same day FOMC member Charles Evans said: "If the downside risks dissipate and the fundamentals continue to be strong, I expect that eventually the fed funds rate will rise a touch above its neutral level ‒ say, up to a range between 3 and 3-1/4 percent." This would be a 75 basis point raise.

Of course, we have no idea what Mr. Evans means by the word "eventually," but one thing is clear. Something worries the FOMC even more than the possibility of market meltdown or Trump firing Powell. Let's see if we can figure out what that something is.

What's Keeping the Fed Up Late at Night

Source: Federal Reserve System; US Dept. of Treasury

The government can always, if necessary, print up the money required to service and retire its debts. Admittedly, if the government does enough of that to cause ruinous inflation you will be handed an arm-full of Monopoly money, but one way or another you will be repaid. That's why (relatively speaking) a ten-year Treasury pays a low yield, historically around five percent. Other asset classes have to pay more to compensate for the additional risk. Thus, a corporation with AAA credit might pay another 100 basis points (say, 6.0 percent). But the Fed strong-armed the 10-year Treasury rate (blue line in the above chart) down to 1.4 percent (July 2016). The yield on investment-grade corporate bonds (red line) went down too and (because bond prices move inversely to yield) prices went up commensurately.

Nor was this rally limited to the debt markets. When rates go down it is cheaper for investors to buy stocks on margin and for companies to borrow money with which to purchase and cancel their own shares. Also retirees, who had relied on sovereign bonds for income, became more apt to buy high-yielding stocks like AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), British Petroleum (NYSE: BP) or AT&T (NYSE: T). These and other factors (such as multiple expansion) acted to bid up the price of stocks.

Now, however, the Fed's wealth creation machine is running in reverse. Former Citibank head Chuck Prince who, when asked whether he would continue to finance LBO deals though the Subprime Crisis was exploding around him, famously replied: “When the music stops, in terms of liquidity, things will be complicated. But as long as the music is playing, you've got to get up and dance."

As it was prior to the Global Financial Crisis, so it is now. The Fed is draining liquidity from the economy and things will get extremely complicated. Let's count the ways:

Expect mortgage rates to rise, since they are often tied to ten-year Treasuries. Higher rates mean that more income is required for interest and less is available for principal payments, so housing prices will have to come down. As discussed earlier, borrowers (even those who are solvent) have a tendency to strategically default on their mortgages when they discover that they have negative equity. This will accelerate the decline.

Domestic corporate earnings may well decrease, due to higher borrowing costs and (possibly) trade war. Moreover, higher rates make it harder for companies to borrow so they can retire their shares and for investors to buy stocks on margin. Too, Treasuries are at last beginning to pay an attractive yield, which will decrease share demand among retirees. Finally, multiples may decrease to the long term average (about 25 percent less than today). These factors combine to put pressure on the price of equities.

In their recently-issued Financial Stability Report, we find that the Federal Reserve is rather worried about leveraged loans. (These are high-risk, though there are various schools of thought as to what precisely qualifies. We will use the Fed's definition: loans, the borrowers of which have debt in excess of six times cash flow.) As we can see in the chart below, these loans have increased to the point that they now exceed 40 percent of borrower assets. The Fed tells us on page 21 that "...an increase in financial distress, should it transpire, could trigger a broad adjustment in prices of business debt." In other words, if borrowers experience a decrease of income (due to a trade war, for example) or an increase of expenses (like interest), the risk of default would increase significantly. Potential buyers in the secondary market might become so concerned about default that they would refuse to purchase these loans, except at a much higher yield. And, because yield and price move inversely to one another, there would be "a broad adjustment in the prices of business debt." The price of these loans would go down considerably.

Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

This process can also work if current investors become antsy. Over the course of the last few months, investors (fearing a leveraged loan meltdown) have yanked $11.3-billion from mutual funds and ETFs holding these investments (see below). Lots of these loans have been sold to fund redemptions, driving the price down and the yields up. This makes it difficult for businesses to refinance, and (because these loans often pay a variable rate) when interest resets to a higher rate it becomes more likely that these already financially stressed businesses will default. Source: Bloomberg from Lipper

The Fed Financial Stability Report mentioned above has a lot to say about the lowest tier (BBB) of investment-grade bonds. These have reached near-record levels: $2.25-trillion, or 35 percent of all corporate bonds outstanding. In a higher interest rate environment, issuers may not be able to roll over these bonds except at higher (CCC, or junk) rates. Higher interest expenses coupled with a trade war-induced economic slowdown may cause these (to say nothing of the marginal companies that already have a junk rating) to default.

Even if borrowers don't default, junk bonds aren't out of the woods. From page 20 of the Federal Reserve report: "In an economic downturn, widespread downgrades of these bonds to speculative-grade ratings could induce some investors to sell them rapidly.... Such sales could increase the liquidity and price pressures in this segment of the corporate bond market." To get an idea of what the Fed means by "price pressures," let's look at some historical examples: the 2000-2002 bursting of the Dot.com Bubble, the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis, and the 2014-2016 oil (and energy company stock) price collapse. As you can see in the below chart, on these occasions junk yields blew out to 20-45 percent. If that were to happen again, junk bond prices would fall 50 to 80 percent, perhaps more. Keep this in mind if you are invested in junk bonds or ETFs. Examples of the latter include: High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) and PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index (HYS). Source: ICE BofAML US High Yield CCC or Below Option-Adjusted Spread

It's a lengthy list, so in the interest of time I won't discuss in detail the other things that worry the Federal Reserve. I will just note that these include: hedge funds, commercial real estate, and subprime automobile loans.

The Federal Reserve doesn't mention this in their report, but Charles Prince is not the only banker with an "entrepreneurial spirit." Earlier I included the perhaps overly-long discussion of the events leading up to the Subprime Crisis to illustrate Wall Street's creativity when it comes to engineering dangerous situations. Tim Clark, the former Federal Reserve senior staffer in charge of assessing the banks' ability to deal with financial stress, put it this way: “But as we learned during the [global financial] crisis, it’s hard to overstate the capacity of banks to do dumb things, especially when there is a lot of money to be made from trying to keep the party going.” I dare say that those currently employed by the Fed share these views. [Insert added by author.]

And though it will be better for Treasuries, even here it will be bad enough. There will be increased demand from some sources (like retirees), but that will be more than offset by federal deficits (and therefore new debt issuance) of several-hundred-billion per year.

Moreover, the Fed (which had been one of the larger purchasers of that debt) is withdrawing from that market. It wouldn't be at all surprising if over the course of the next few years the 30-year rate returns to the historical average of six percent.

Of course, rates have been down so long that the 30-year may not simply revert to the mean. It might overcompensate (rising to, say, nine percent) before settling at six percent. Even in the conservative case (rates reverting to just six percent), the price of long bonds issued during the past few years would be halved.

In other words, there may well be carnage across almost all market classes.

Why Must the Fed Normalize Rates Now? Because Yesterday Is Too Late

But aren't all of these issues due to the Federal Reserve's decision to raise rates? Can't we forestall collapse and ensure prosperity by indefinitely continuing the Zero Interest Rate Policy ("ZIRP")? I'm not so sure.

Among the many advantages of the Fed's policies, The Heisenberg tells us, is that they engender bubbles large enough to not only lift all current investment boats but swallow the wreckage produced when the previous investment tide went out. In short, each bubble must necessarily be an order of magnitude larger than the one preceding it. And experience bears that out. The Housing, Bond and Stock bubbles are collectively considerably bigger than the one leading to the Subprime Crisis. The logical conclusion is that if the present bubble bursts, the Fed will have to blow one even bigger to deal with that fallout.

Eventually you reach the point at which no entity ‒ not even Treasury or the Federal Reserve ‒ is big enough to absorb all of the damage, unless they print enough Monopoly money to cause a ruinous amount of inflation. And if dealing with the GFC is even now ‒ ten years after the fact ‒ causing large (admittedly, so far unrealized) losses, what sort of impact do you think that "a new and improved crisis" might have?

The Heisenberg would probably reply: "The operative word is 'if'. The bubble hasn't burst yet." Though he hasn't said so explicitly, he strongly implies that it will never happen.

We discussed earlier a number of things that are keeping the Federal Reserve governors awake at night, but let's also remind ourselves that the medicine the Fed gave the investment banks has proven to be poison for the pension funds. That situation can continue only so long before it explodes.

The Godzilla In the Room That No One Wants to Talk About

Rates now seem to be stalled at 2.5 percent, and this is considerably below the historical average. (Probably around 4.5 percent, if you exclude the inflationary 1970s - when it ranged from 3 to 20 percent - and the last 20 years, when the Fed eased practically to 0 percent to deal with various crises.)

During the GFC, the Federal Reserve prescribed low interest rates, but every time they try to terminate the treatment and return to normal rates (4.5 percent from the current 2.5 percent) the market (and perhaps soon the economy as well) has a heart attack. There are several inferences that we can derive from this situation.

First, despite what seemingly everyone insists, the economy and markets are not at all healthy. Think about the implications of that.

I am a disciple of Benjamin Graham, and I'm sure that many of you are also. One of his central principles is "margin of safety," investing in things that will make money even if a lot of things go wrong. The market and economy are now the exact opposite of this: they will succeed only if things go perfectly. We have to have historically low rates, Brexit doesn't get nasty, the Italian banks don't melt down, inflation doesn't rise significantly, there is no trade war with China.... This is a disaster waiting to happen, if not because of rising rates then for some other reason. You wouldn't trust a stock priced for perfection, so why would you trust such a market or economy?

Second, if the zero-interest-rate policy hasn't restored the economy to full health after ten years it never will.

Third, low rates are not only killing the pension funds but fostering the growth of all sorts of parasitical organisms. As discussed in the previous article, there are many projects that ordinarily never see the light of day because they can't generate enough to provide a decent return after accounting for risk, cost of funds, etc. When interest rates are artificially low, however, these things are approved. As long as interest rates remain low they will survive. The risk increases the larger they become, but their contribution to the economy remains minimal.

Finally, if the markets will eventually receive a shock anyway (because of trade war or some other reason) why maintain rates at historically low levels? Raising rates will kill the parasites, granting more resources to projects that provide greater benefit to the economy. Though it may be too late to save the pension funds, this will at least decrease the amount of that bailout. And, as I will argue in part three, this is the only way that the Fed can prepare for future crisis.

The China Card

You probably know that we buy an enormous amount of goods from China while selling them very little in return, causing a huge trade deficit. In the normal course of affairs, our dollar would lose a considerable amount of value relative to the Chinese yuan, making their goods more and more unaffordable for us.

This presents a tremendous problem for the Chinese leadership, because they are terrified by the prospect of labor unrest. (In that communist workers' paradise, laborers have almost no right to protest or even form unions. Organizers have even been imprisoned.) To keep their people employed, the Chinese government has for many years purchased the dollars earned by that country's businesses and have kept them. The net result of all of this is that the dollar hasn't weakened and we have continued to purchase Chinese goods. In short, we may not export our wares to China but we do send them a lot of our inflation.

Relations with China have since deteriorated, and this will not end well. Perhaps we will raise tariffs on Chinese goods. Maybe China will decide that since we will no longer accept their products they might as well diversify their investment portfolio away from the US dollar and attempt to relieve their inflationary pressures. Regardless, the net effect will be the same: much of our inflation will remain in this country. ($)

In a later article, I will also argue that oil prices, and therefore inflation, must increase precipitously. Yes, I know: "This is 'non-core.' The price of energy is volatile, and therefore nothing more than noise; it can be safely excluded when trying to determine inflation."

Nevertheless, energy is a very big deal because it is involved in the production and distribution of goods as well as almost every other aspect of our lives. That's why falling energy prices stimulate, whereas rising prices retard the economy. (In the below chart, shaded areas represent recessions. With one exception, rising energy prices have preceded every recession since the early 1970s.) Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Time to Reload the Elephant Gun

I noted earlier that the Fed seems to have paused at 2.5% and many believe that there is a downward outlook. Nevertheless, despite resistance from the market and the President, there are signs that the Fed wants to continue to tighten.

There are all sorts of things keeping the Federal Reserve governors up at night: subprime automobile loans, hedge funds, leveraged loans, and bonds that are junk as well as those that are now only marginally investment grade. Any one of these ‒ perhaps several ‒ may precipitate a crisis.

The Fed has only two weapons that they can use to deal with such a crisis: asset purchases, and loosening interest rates. This is rather difficult to do, however, when their balance sheet is stuffed with things purchased previously and when rates are little higher than zero. The Fed is deleveraging its balance sheet and tightening now so that they can purchase assets and loosen rates later.

How much? Let's begin by looking at how the Fed has dealt with past crises.

Recession and 12 percent inflation (November 1974 to April 1975) ‒ lowered 775 basis points

Recession and 9 percent inflation (May 1981 to December 1981) ‒ lowered 800 basis points

Recession (March 2001 to December 2001) ‒ lowered 350 basis points

Global Financial Crisis (September 2007 to December 2008) ‒ lowered 500 basis points

As we noted, each bubble is larger than the last, and larger ones require more intervention. And it's not as if we're talking about just one big bubble. In addition to the things mentioned above that the Fed has explicitly stated that they are worrying about, there are: the bond and stock bubbles; the looming pension fund crisis; the Chocolate Surprise that Wall Street is no doubt cooking up.... It would not be at all surprising if one financial emergency were to precipitate others, just as the Subprime Crisis led to the Global Financial Crisis.

We have also seen that since the Fed Funds Rate is now 2.5 percent, they cannot lower more than 250 basis points, unless they want to adopt a negative interest rate policy. This is less than the 350 basis points required to deal with the "plain vanilla" 2001 recession. Though I am not suggesting that the Fed raise to 8.0 percent, so that they could deal with something comparable to the 1981 recession, they should at least tighten another 250 basis points, to 5.0 percent. That would give them the ammunition necessary to fight something comparable to the Global Financial Crisis.

And the sooner the better. Were the Fed to resume their former policy (raising 100 basis points per year), they wouldn't reach 5.0 percent for another two years. Pausing, as they are doing now, merely increases the danger.

An even worse policy would be, as Heisenberg has suggested, to wait until the crisis comes before taking action. During the 1970s and early 1980's conditions were so bad (economic stagnation in addition to very high rates of unemployment and inflation) that the Fed was forced to drastically raise rates so that they could loosen enough to deal with the emergency. (They tightened 1000 basis points between April 1979 and March 1980 before lowering 1150. That proved insufficient, so they raised 1150 points from August 1980 to February 1981.) I am not suggesting that anything like that is apt to happen now, but it illustrates an important lesson: it is better to tighten gradually (even if a little too soon or too much) than risk having to make a precipitous raise later.

Let's say that I'm wrong and none of the above-mentioned factors leads to crisis. The argument for restraint ‒ or perhaps lowering rates ‒ is premised on the idea that inflation remains subdued indefinitely. Leaving aside former Fed Chairman Volcker's argument that the Federal Reserve should be fighting the current two percent inflation, what do you think will happen if, because of tensions involving China or rising energy prices, inflation increases precipitously?

And it doesn't matter if we think that the Fed's concerns are foolish. The governors have explicitly stated in the white paper referenced above that they are worried. Though I never worked for the Federal Reserve, I spent several years at another federal financial regulator and I believe that I have a pretty good idea of how they think. It is much easier to prevent, or at least prepare for, a crisis than to deal with it after it has arrived. It is only logical to assume that their fears are prompting action. In short, the Federal Reserve will tighten to get ahead of possible crisis, or they will tighten to deal with inflation. One way or another, rates are going up.

Yes, I know: "Why can't the Fed use a different elephant gun, one that does not necessitate raising rates?" We will consider that question next time.

