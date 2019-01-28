AMD: Ramification Of Intel Miss

Despite weak numbers from competitor Intel (INTC), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) jumped 5% on Friday. The stock rallied after an initial dip as the market realized that any growth from Intel in data centers is actually a bullish backdrop for AMD. My previous research that AMD is poised to repeat strong gains in 2019 is taking shape with the stock already up 19% this year.

Intel Numbers

Intel ended down 5.5% on Friday following the Q4 revenue miss and rather weak guidance for 2019. The general summary is that the chip giant expects a very weak Q1 impacted by the US/China trade war and government shutdown followed by a solid rebound as the year goes on. Industries like cloud data center customers are expected to consume inventories during the current quarter and return to spending aggressively in the second half of the year to support the rebound.

The company provided the following quarterly revenue numbers in comparison to consensus estimates:

Q4'18 Numbers

Client Computing: $9.82B actual - $10.01B consensus = -$0.19B

Data Center: $6.10B actual - $6.35B consensus = -$0.25B

Total: $18.66B actual - $19.02B consensus = -$0.36B

Q1'19 Guidance

Total: $16.0B vs. $17.34B (consensus) = $1.34B miss

PC-centric: up low-single digits

Data-centric: down low-single digits

FY19 Guidance

Total: $71.5B vs. $73.11B (consensus) = $1.61B miss

PC-centric: down low-single digits

Data-centric: up mid-single digits

The general summary is that both PCs and data center businesses were weak in the quarter. The first take was probably that AMD should plunge on the numbers. The key is the guidance for the crucial data center business to rebound as the year progresses.

AMD Ramifications

The reason AMD rallied over 5% on Friday was the positive outlook for the data center market in 2019. The smaller rival is expected to grab market share this year with the further expansion of their Epyc chip and the eventual release of the 7nm Epyc 2 version.

For its part, Intel forecast the data center segment growing from $23.0 billion in 2018 by a mid-single digit in 2019. For AMD to grab their predicted double-digit market share and Intel to still grow at all showcases a very strong market dynamic.

Intel interim CEO Bob Swan had this to say on the Q4 earnings call about the very important cloud data center customers:

Since that time (October assessment), trade and macro concerns, especially in China have intensified. Cloud service providers shifted from building capacity to absorbing capacity and the demand pricing environment has further deteriorated...overall demand for the data center environment, the end user demand by consumers and by enterprises, the workloads that we're seeing, the continued growth in workloads, we are as excited about the future as we've ever been. So we feel pretty good about the medium and long-term trend.

The CFO even went further to acknowledge the growing competition further supporting that AMD is positioned to take market share.

So yes, we expect competition to be stronger as we go through '19. But our guidance incorporates the fact that we're going to fight to protect our position.

What is unknown here is how much AMD will be impacted by the weak market dynamics during December and early Q1. Analysts forecast the company generating revenues below $1.5 billion in both Q4 and Q1.

Investors get to decide whether to get stuck in the weeds focusing too much on these upcoming quarterly numbers or place more emphasis on the big picture. AMD predicted that the data center market would reach $29 billion in 2021 with $17 billion coming from the CPU market where the company is competing directly against Intel.

The reason for owning AMD isn't whether the company make Q4 numbers or provides solid Q1 guidance when the company reports after the bell on January 29, but whether AMD can go from a $300 million in 2018 server revenues to over $3 billion by 2020. The potential exists to claim 20% market share in the CPU segment with additional GPU revenues making the stock cheap at a $22 billion market cap.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors need to understand why a competitor missed estimates before rushing to the wrong conclusion. Intel actually predicts a really healthy market climate for AMD via data center growth for 2019.

My previous research continues to be supported by the Intel numbers. My expectations remain that AMD will generate 2020 numbers of $10.0 billion in revenues with a $1.50 EPS.

