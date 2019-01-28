Descartes Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Acquisition of Visual Compliance/eCustoms Business Conference Call January 28, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Scott Pagan

Thank you and good afternoon everyone. Joining me on the call today are Ed Ryan, CEO; and Allan Brett, CFO. I trust that everyone has received a copy of the press release relating to the Visual Compliance transaction issued earlier today.

Portions of today's call, other than historical performance may include statements of forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of those laws. These forward-looking statements include statements related to the potential closing of the Visual Compliance transaction and timing thereof, the expected purchase price and methods of funding the transaction, the ability to provide customers with additional products and services and to strengthen relationships with existing customers of both Descartes and Visual Compliance, Visual Compliance's domain expertise in this market, potential benefits and synergies associated with a combination with Visual Compliance, Visual Compliance's potential contribution to our revenue calibration, tax and other benefits of the acquisition and structure and other matters that may constitute forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Descartes to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements implied by such forward-looking statements.

These factors are outlined in the press release issue today, and we encourage all listeners to review those risk factors closely in considering any forward-looking statements that may be made during the call.

We provide forward-looking statements solely for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. You're cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We don't undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statement is based except as is required by law.

And with that, let me turn the call over to Ed.

Ed Ryan

Hey, great. Thanks, Scott. Good morning everyone and welcome to the call. Thank you for joining us today on shorter notice than usual. As you'll see from the press release this morning, it's a very sunny day for Descartes as they signed a definitive agreement to acquire Visual Compliance, the content business with a focus on denied party screening, with the closing anticipated in February.

The transaction details are included in the press release, but we're thrilled to be on this call this morning to discuss the transaction that we believe will bring great things to both Visual Compliance and Descartes customers.

I want to make some opening remarks and then we'll open up the call to just a few questions from any analysts on the call. As a note off the top and as many of you know, we're currently are quiet period as we approach the end of our fiscal year on January 31st. So on this call, we will limiting our comments to the Visual Compliance transaction, its contribution to our overall strategy and some of the benefits that we expect our combined customer base of over 20,000 companies will see.

We will not be discussing Descartes financial results for the quarter and year ended January 31 or our expectations to financial results for any future fiscal period including Visuals Compliance's potential contribution to these financial results. We anticipate that we can provide you that type of information following the closing of the transaction when we announce our fiscal 2019 financial results, currently expecting to be sometime in early March.

But while our comments are limited by the -- by quiet period, there's some great things to talk about in this transaction. As many of you who have followed Descartes will know, we've made several past acquisitions in the trade data content space.

In 2014, we combined with Customs Info business provides tariff and duty data to power global trade management systems including those of our value partners SAP and Oracle. In 2015, we acquired MK Data a business that also provides data to fuel SAP and Oracle global trade management systems. MK's business was specifically focused on the denied party screening, aggregating list of people, companies and commodities around the world where there are restrictions or prohibitions on doing business with them.

Then in late 2016, we acquired Data Mine, the business that provides global trade flow information covering the global commerce of over 230 markets across five continents. Each of these acquisitions had five common themes and we made the decision to invest in them that have continued since when they've been a part of the Global Logistics Network.

First, they were each predominantly recurring revenue businesses. They provided their content and services on a subscription or transaction basis with good renewal and retention rates. Second, they were all very high margin businesses. Our aggregate adjusted EBITDA margin that Descartes had historically been lower -- been in the lower 30s as a percentage of revenue, but these businesses had margins that were significantly higher than that.

Three, they had the ability to grow profitably each had somewhat fixed costs and data collection that could be leveraged for high incremental margins on future sales. Four, they had large satisfied customer basis that can be added to the Global Logistics Network and gain access to the powerful products and services we otherwise offer.

And finally, the products and content that were made available in combination with our own products over the Global Logistics Network, enhance the tools that are customs had available to them to manage the lifecycle of shipments. Each of these businesses are now a key part of Descartes and the Global Logistics Network supporting our customers and our partners around the world.

The success has encouraged us to evaluate other opportunities to combine with businesses who share this profile. And that leads us to Visual Compliance of business that follows the mold of our past data content acquisitions. Visual Compliance is the business that we've been following for a long time. Unfortunately in recent months, the sole founder has passed away instead of business needs to be sold. Very tough time for everyone involved in the business and the situation for which we extend our sympathies, the entire miniature and broader global or Visual Compliance family.

The family's estate approached us about a potential transaction, we agree with them that we would be ideal steward for the business and we're thrilled to be able to provide great continuity for the business, for customers, for partners and for the Visual Compliance employee family. Visual Compliance main business is in the denied party screening space, if the word denied party screening sound familiar, that's because I just described our previous acquisition MK Data using those same words. Visual Compliance is even deeper into a business that Descartes is already successfully in.

Looking at the same five criteria that we valued in our previous successful data content acquisitions, first, Visual Compliance is a high degree of recurring revenues with customer subscribing to their data, content and services. And as you'll see from the press release, Visual Compliance has historical revenues for last fiscal year approximately CAD$40 million. Subject the foreign exchange fluctuations we anticipate about 75% of those revenues being revenues that could be included as part of our initial calibration of our business.

Second, Visual Compliance is a high adjusted EBITDA margin business consistent with our other trade content businesses and higher than Descartes corporate margin rates. Three, Visual Compliance has grown historically with high incremental margins. As you see in the press release Visual Compliance historical average revenue growth rate was 10% over the last four years. Further, with both Descartes and Visual Compliance already incurring cost of data collection we anticipate that there may be synergies in data collection that will strengthen our incremental margins.

Four, Visual Compliance serves over 2000 customers, who will be added to our global logistics network, existing 18,500 customer participants. That truly further entrenches the GLN as a powerful network for our carriers, logistic intermediaries, shippers and governments to use as they plan, monitor and execute shipments. And finally, Visual Compliance enhances the Descartes Compliance applications footprint for denied party stream, denied party management and workflow and they address some basic shipment compliance matters such as export license controls. We believe, we can cross sell this additional functionality to the entire Descartes customer base.

The denied party screening business is one that we're excited to make even more of an investment as we're seeing in the news everyday global trade is become even more complex with new trade agreements, trade disagreements and ongoing geopolitical activity resulting in increased levels of sanctions and enforcement. We need only look to the recent events in Canada and United States relating to the Huawei executive to understand how big an issue trade sanctions and their enforcement has become for companies around the world. Denied and sanctioned party screening has become a critical must-have for companies, for every business dealing they have, whether it'd be for shipments of products abroad or relationships with new and existing customers, partners, suppliers and employees.

We anticipate that the future may include regulatory mandates in certain businesses to conduct these types of screening activities. We're seeing demand for more screening services from our direct customer base with businesses stepping up their compliance activity in the face of increased proportion. This includes new customers and businesses that aren't logistics intensive with screening at business relationships becoming as important as screening and product shipments.

And these aren't just our observations, as we support our own partners in the global trade management space like SAP and Oracle, we continue to see demand for more and more detailed screening data, the taxes the myriad of relationships and commodity shipments, multi-national companies can find themselves in. Like Descartes, Visual Compliance is an existing partner of both SAP and Oracle, where there are opportunities to invest to support partners like SAP and Oracle even further, we want them to know that we'll be there for them.

It's great to know that we'll have even more team members in our business speaking with denied party screening and trade compliance language once the Visual Compliance employee base joins. Visual Compliance brings over 100 people with expertise in logistics and international shipments to the global logistics network key. All focused on serving our customers at an elite level. And with the bulk of the Visual Compliance team being in Toronto Canada, we welcome them as we did PinPoint earlier this year, to a Canadian headquarter business with numerous team members already in Toronto, Waterloo and Ottawa ready to support them as they integrate into the Descartes family.

You're wondering where Visual Compliance offices are and you're from Toronto you've probably seen their e-custom sign on the building as you travel down the Allen expressway towards the 401. This will be one of the larger deal that Descartes has done over the past years, the purchase price multiples are similar to our previous data content acquisitions that was the higher end of that range, but at a price that we're very comfortable with given our historical success in the data content market, our existing experience in denied party screening, our belief in the efficiencies and data collection and our belief in distribution opportunities for Visual Compliance data and services over the global logistics network and through our existing SAP and Oracle partnerships.

Further, this transaction has been structured in a tax efficient basis for us with approximately CAD80 million tax benefits to us over several years, which significantly lowers the cash payback period for this acquisition for us. As you're seeing the previous in the press release, we've also increased our existing revolving credit facility to $350 million with an accordion feature that allows us to take it to $500 million with the agree, in the agreement with the lenders.

We're using this increased credit facility in connection with the Visual Compliance transaction and if requested the sellers issuing about CAD $12 million in shares to personnel who will be continuing on with the business. We likely draw about $241 million for the Visual Compliance transaction, leaving us plenty of room to access the line further for other active acquisition opportunities we're pursuing.

We're very comfortable with our debt levels, especially since we're combining with a profitable cash generating business that will allow us to pay down the debt in the ordinary course. In short even after the Visual Compliance transaction is closed, we will remain ready, willing and able to compete with other acquisitions or to complete other acquisitions as we have in the past. This is an exciting day for Descartes and exciting day for the Visual Compliance team and a great opportunity for combined customer base. We look forward to welcoming all Visual Compliance customers, partners and employees to Descartes and the Global Logistics Network.

And with that, operator, I'd like to turn it over for questions.

Paul Steep

Ed, you talk a little bit about, in the script, just integration and synergies. Could you just go over a little bit more of how we should think realistically about the timeline to sort of, bring, I guess, your customs, datasets, maybe together for a holistic offerings for clients?

Ed Ryan

Yes, we're working on that. As we speak with the [indiscernible], we've spent some time with them in doing that. We'll be doing in the very matter of fact where I don't want to give you exact timeline, but we're talking sometime in the next several months, we'll start making moves in that direction. Visual Compliance has either broader dataset than we have, so that's one of the things we're looking forward to we're bringing that broader dataset to our customers. And we'll be spending the next several months talking about how we start to combine those activities. I wouldn't imagine it's going to take terribly long, probably in the year timeframe, something of that nature. But our focus much more than even a cost savings associated with it, is going to be we're making sure we have the best dataset available for our customers and are able to bringing and extended dataset to the entire customer base.

Paul Steep

And you also alluded I guess in the discussion about returning to M&A, I guess, maybe get your feeling is whether or not you're going to take a bit of a pause and digest this one or if we should actually think that you might still be actively out in the market looking to do something soon or but wait till later in the year or next year?

Ed Ryan

I don't think you're going to see any significant change in our acquisition activities we're aggressively looking to consolidate this market, and I don't think anything about this particular acquisitions going to change that. It's a pretty high quality business, you can tell from some other things you may have seen in the press release. It's a business looks a lot like ours. It's not going to be new for us to be working with a business like this, even during the acquisition process can you spend a lot of time together and they fit right in.

So, I don't think you're going to see us, have a ton of activities to do for, to combine the businesses as you might, if you were buy something that is more of a fixer upper. In this case, we're buying something that's very similar to what we do. And the employees all kind of know the businesses inside and out. And as they -- as I've already watched them kind of sit in a room together, they quickly become friends and have a lot to talk about. So, I don't think any of that's going to put any stressors on our business that are abnormal. And I think you'll see us continue to move forward to be a pretty rapidly expanding business in part through acquisition.

Paul Steep

Great. And last one for me. Just in terms of the growth, you gave us the sense of what the CAGR was? Can give us without too much detail around a sense of how they've grown? Has it been broader usage, new clients, priceless on the base? Or as have they got a new sort of dataset that's incremental, that they've seen growth on?

Ed Ryan

Yes. Just real quick on that, I think it's pretty similar to the way our businesses were largely to new customer acquisition, customers come in and they ramp up. They may expand in the business as companies that they do business with grow and they need to buy access to more datasets. But the vast majority of it comes from new customer acquisition as you've seen in our business. And also as you've seen in our business that tends to be pretty profitable, you already have the dataset to the customer that comes on, comes in at a pretty high incremental margin. One of the reasons we really like this business.

Our next question comes from Deepak Kaushal from GMP Securities.

Deepak Kaushal

Ed, I just want to ask you a quick clarification on the level of customer overlap, based in the math, you said in your comments. Doesn't sound like there's much overlap here? Is that is fair conclusion?

Ed Ryan

Yes. There's not much at all -- but still very similar types of customer basis, but if you are a customer needing denied party screening, you probably pick one or the other.

Deepak Kaushal

Okay. And does this open up any new geographies for you? Do you have any expertise in specific regions around the world or specific industries, any kind of color you can shed on that?

Ed Ryan

Yes, nothing regional, right. We're both fairly fixated on North America, but it does bring in some other areas that we hadn't traditionally focused on. One is colleges and universities that have increasingly the high need for denied party screening, not only with applicants, but also with professors and other people that may work in projects at that university. Often times companies with foreign jurisdictions, we need to screen those individuals, anytime they show up in the building.

And they also have gotten in the business. As you may have heard, you mentioned if you've been on the road with me, this because a lot of times, when I'm out with analyst and going into buildings. And Visual Compliance is gotten into the screen and individuals going into the buildings and the data coming in.

So maybe high profile building has long queues to get into the building and they know that a lot of people are coming in the queue before and they prescreen those candidates. And Visual Compliance done really nice job of getting into those businesses and we look forward to adding that to our portfolio.

Deepak Kaushal

Yes, if do recall those conversations. And you mentioned the couple of times in your script, SAP and Oracle. I know you have a growing relationship with them. Is this a meaningful boost to your relationship with SAP and Oracle? How do we put this into context of that growing relationship?

Ed Ryan

Yes. I think it'll help -- yes, go ahead, sorry.

Deepak Kaushal

No, go. I just have a point like that you become more meaningful as a partner to these guys.

Ed Ryan

I think it will help -- Visual Compliance is a partner of SAP and Oracle as well. So, that's good. There's other services we can offer and beyond that what we have those two, and I think we probably had stronger partnership with SAP and Oracle. And then our sales team have been working together longer and selling more together. I don't think it's going to significantly expand the relationship with them. I think it will help at least maybe some more list that we have access to now, maybe we can do some better screenings over the coming years for SAP and Oracle customers. But I don't think it's going to create a whole new relationship with them, it's a pretty similar business.

Our following question comes from David Hynes from Canaccord.

David Hynes

Ed, what kind of fully integrated contribution margins should we be thinking about kind of to support the valuation here?

Ed Ryan

Well, I think we've commented as much in my prepared comments and in the press releases as we'll go into on today's call. But just to kind of go over that, much like our existing content businesses, when we brought Visual Compliance to assign or to buy Visual Compliance, they have a higher mode margin profile than our average net margins, much more consistent with the some of the margin profiles that you'd see with the MK Data businesses and the Customs Info and Datamyne businesses. So, it's going to increase our margin levels. I'll think I'll leave it at that until we release our numbers in March, we will provide some more information there and more color.

David Hynes

Yes, okay. That's fine. I'm going to try one more question that I don't know if you answer it. So, obviously, some unique circumstances that drove the timing of the acquisition here right, but I'm anticipating some investor questions that are, hey, these guys are having to make a large acquisition to take tension -- attention away or mask a decelerating core. So, I don't know what you want to say, but can you give us any kind of update on volumes or transactions that you're seeing on a deal, and obviously, there is a lot of headlines out there around global trade. So I just figure I'd give you're kind of forum to give us an update?

Ed Ryan

Well, I probably can't answer that question directly other than to say, someone said that I'd tell them that has not going to do what we bought it, right. We looked at this as a great opportunity, which is certainly that business we'd known for a long time. And because of some unfortunate circumstances on their end, we had an opportunity to buy a great business that we might not have had under other circumstances. So, we were excited about it, nothing to do with any existing performance in our business or anything else. So, we saw this happen and we went well that's great. And I'd do it every time.

David Hynes

Okay, Yes, obviously, the data acquisitions you've made in the past have been some of your most successful, so congrats on the deal. I'll pass the line.

Ed Ryan

Great, thanks. Stay care.

Our following question comes from Steven Lee from Raymond James.

Steven Lee

Ed, I think you've said Visual has 2,000 customers. How many customers would MK have today?

Ed Ryan

I don't know off the top of my head, I don't know if anyone else, Allan or anyone else knows, but not as many as I can say that it's not as many as eCustoms' Visual Compliance had a, eCustoms/Visual Compliance has a bigger business than MK by a bunch.

Steven Lee

Okay, all right. And if I remember, MK was in that 45% EBITDA margin range and so based on your comments this would be similar range?

Ed Ryan

I don't want to say specifically just we haven't, we kind of, because we were like on a kind of try to keep the numbers mentioned to the one that were mentioned in my prepared comments in the press release but directionally it's a higher profile margin business than ours. And let's say similar to MKs.

Steven Lee

Okay, great. And then one last question. So given, what you see our synergies, what is more likely to happen with Visual, is it their margins push even higher or is it their growth accelerated within Descartes?

Ed Ryan

Thanks Steven. Yes, I think similar to the rest of our content businesses the reason will be really like these businesses and a lot like our network maybe together then our network is, they all have an absolute fixed cost to collect the data content, they're all grown on a nice pace given that some of the things that you just mentioned that are going on in the world, right. More and more companies I think this is more and more important, and that's a nice combination for us.

Every new customer that comes in, we make a lot more money, and a lot of new customers keep coming in because it's an important time completely. So, yes, that's why we're excited about buying this business, that's why we jumped at the chance when it popped up. And, we're very excited about it as we were when we bought Customs Info, MK Data and Datamyne. If we think it's a big opportunity for our company and for our shareholders to take advantage of something that's going on in the market that plays right into right hand.

Our next question comes from Blair Abernethy from Industrial Alliance.

Blair Abernethy

Ed, I just wonder if you could tell us a little bit about the market space here? This obviously makes Descartes a much bigger player in the denied party marketplace. Are you guys going to now be the biggest player, if you will? Or give some sense of what your market share will be in? And is there any opportunity down the road for potential pricing power?

Ed Ryan

So, it makes us a major player I think probably the largest player and it is one of the things was really exciting us, they kind of have a slightly different angle on this business then we do and when combined I think we have a great product footprint for the market. If you think about what MK was really good at, it was collecting this data. They had a very unique way of doing it similar to Visual Compliance, funny enough.

And once they collected that data, what they were really best at was putting it in the SAP and Oracle format, so that SAP and Oracle customers could easily digest it. They were also good at something called bulk screening, which is, you send me a gigantic list of all of your customers, and I'm very good, MK Data is very good at doing one-time bulk screen. What Visual Compliance has been very good at is rapid transaction processing of high velocity shipments. And so, you're a customer that has a lot of parcel shipments, let's say about ecommerce shipments, which is increasingly important in the world.

Visual Compliance has a set of tools that makes that very easy for you to rapidly send individual screens to them. Hey, I'm about to send this package before I do, let me make sure that this is customer I'm allowed to send it too. And answering that question very accurately and quickly and together, we think that's a great opportunity and creates the best company out there to do this with, and maybe with the widest footprint. So that was the part of this, that was exciting to Descartes and I think puts us in a very good position in the market competitive.

Steven Lee

And on your growth rate the 10% that they've done sort of on average in last few years. Where has that come from? Is that been mostly market? Or is it a new, I mean, introducing a bunch of new product? Just kind of give some color on that would be great?

Ed Ryan

I think it's largely going out and doing a good job of selling the product, much as we have with MK Data. There in the market that knows that what they do is becoming an increasingly important. The governments of the world are telling our customers that, hey, you better pay attention to this. And much as we have, they've done a pretty good job of going out and capturing that market. And as a result, I've seen nice growth rates for a bunch of years now.

Steven Lee

And then just, Allan, just on the taxes. How many years you think it's going to take you? Or can get the bulk of that benefit in the next three years or so that $80 million? And also you mentioned, Ed mentioned, the 75% of the $40 million revenue run rate could be recognized next year. Is that accounting recognition? Is that what's setting that back?

Allan Brett

Well, I'll start with the tax comment. So, a lot of the tax benefit that we talked about, we'll experience over the next six to seven years. And there will be additional tax benefits to carry on for a number of years after that. To your other question with respect to the revenue, no, I think what we're referring to there is that about 75% or so of the revenues of this business are in our core sort of services or recurring type of business revenues and the rest come from other areas of the business. And that's what we're referring to there as we talked about the split of revenue.

Our next question comes from Phillip Huang from Barclays.

Phillip Huang

First question on the 10% growth rate on average, can you maybe give us a sense as to whether that's been accelerating, decelerating or it's been relatively sort of bounces around from year-to-year?

Ed Ryan

It's relatively consistent year-to-year.

Phillip Huang

And then on the synergy for the collection of data, sort to keep coming back to this, now that you've got such a critical -- you're the largest player in this sort of space. Do you expect to have even higher margins than what you're able to attain with MK Data, Datamyne and group of companies in this category going forward?

Ed Ryan

We expect the margins in this and all of our data content businesses to keep growing as we get more customers. That's the way these businesses work, that's why we like them so much. We didn't buy this because of the synergies, right. The synergies exist. They're not massive, but we both spent money to collect Data Content. And it's obvious to us that it could probably cut some cost in the process of doing that.

We're probably much more focused in this case given the way these businesses operate and their high margin profiles of getting new customers to make sure that we have a great dataset, and that that we only add to that dataset by putting these two businesses together. The cost benefits that we get from it are going to be nice to have, but certainly not have focused on or anything to do with why real -- just another nice opportunity to save some money.

Phillip Huang

And then, you've mentioned cross selling as obviously a good opportunity. Are there any specific segments that you kind of see as easy cross sells initially for the Company? I know you mentioned expand into colleges and universities. I was wondering, if you talk maybe some verticals that would be easy cross sells?

Ed Ryan

Well, I mean, Visual Compliance has 2,000 customers that now have in the couple of weeks are going to have access to all the things that we do on a Global Logistics Network, so that's exciting to us. That always works out well for us when we have a bunch of companies that are focused on logistics and supply chain type transactions. And we're able to come in buy that company and say, hey, I've got 250 more things that you could talk a look at that we're all kind of built to work in conjunction with this.

I think the obvious one is the Customs Info tariff and duty database, right. A lot of times people were thinking about what are the tariffs and duties, and who am I allowed to send stuff to at the same time. But I think that's the first thing you'll see us do is go around that customer base and say, hey, we also want Customs Info let me show you how that works. And much like we do with our customers, we'll be doing the same thing to their Visual Compliance customers.

Phillip Huang

And last one for me. You've talked about the different strengths of each of the businesses compared to Visual Compliance. I was wondering, if maybe talk about some of the intangible stuffs in terms of how the businesses have run the cultures versus MK Data and Datamyne Customs Info? Do you -- just thinking in terms of integrating the businesses, I wondering if you think about some of the key areas that you might focus on so that you can realize all those synergies that you're talking about?

Ed Ryan

Sure, it's remarkable how similar it is to MK Data. If you remember back when we bought MK Data, there was -- we made a lot of comments about how the cultures of the two companies were similar. Now, they were very focused on profits just like Descartes is. And I think a lot of those things are true for Visual Compliance as well. If you went back when MK Data as we thought, hey, afterwards anything to do here is maybe to spend a little bit more money on sales and marketing to try and get customers in the door faster. I think that's all as do that, I think we try to combine some of the sales force and these content businesses together particularly with Customs Info.

They'd have maybe have to spend a little more time and energy and money on sales and marketing over the years. And saw a lot of synergies between those two businesses to approach the customer as one group. I think you'll see us do make some more move with Visual Compliance to try to get the Company growing even faster because it's so profitable to do that right, with each new customers coming in, being in very profitable for us it makes a lot of sense for us to make sure we can get every customer we can get our hands on. I think you'll see us make that move. Visual Compliance has done some of that, maybe a little more aggressive than MK had in the past, but I think you'll see us do it even more so.

We have no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call over to Ed Ryan for final remarks.

Ed Ryan

Great, thanks guys. As you can hear, we're very excited about this, and look forward to giving even more detail on it in our conference call coming up in early March where we'll announce the results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019. Until then, have a great time, and we'll look forward to reporting back to you in a couple weeks. Have a good day.

