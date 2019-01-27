“Hedge funds have made 3.4 percent on average a year since 2010, compared with 6.4 percent in the previous decade and 18.3 percent in their 1990s heyday,” according to HFR's fund-weighted composite index.

Furthermore, “Last year 580 hedge funds out of a global total of about 11,000 closed down, according to Eurekahedge, outnumbering launches for third year running.”

And, beyond this, there is the dramatic re-structuring taking place within the industry where many firms, many well-known firms, are downsizing and becoming just a “family office,” a firms dedicated to the management of the wealth of just the primary leader of the hedge fund.

The Financial Times article cited above focuses upon the well-known hedge fund manager John Paulson and his struggling with the idea that he should downsize Paulson & Co.

But, it also considers other well-known managers like George Soros, Michael Platt and Leon Cooperman who have converted their hedge funds into “family offices.”

“Many more,” however, “have simply closed down, too small to be able to survive as standalone family offices.

The times have changed, going from the highly volatile 1990s to the calmer 2000s, and finally into the relatively placid 2010s.

Bets on “gold, healthcare stocks, banks, pharmaceuticals and German government bonds” have not panned out.

“Rising pressures on fees, mounting regulatory and investor scrutiny and a trading environment that has tripped up many managers have caused grandees to convert hedge funds….”

Expenses have also skyrocketed. “It used to be a Bloomberg terminal and a garage,” was all that was needed, but now, with the rise of the “quants,” “you need a chief operating officer, compliance staff and an investor relations department. The costs are high.”

But, the economy has also changed, particularly over the past ten years or so.

The current United States economic recovery will become the longest post-World War II economic expansion on record this summer. But, over this time period, the compound rate of growth is only 2.2 percent, substantially below the growth rate of other recent recoveries.

This current period of moderate economic growth is also prevalent elsewhere in the world, in China and in Europe.

It seems as if economic growth is being dominated by supply side factors. And, looking back, it seems as if this supply side dominance has grown over the past thirty years, with demand side factors dominating in the 1990s, which lessened as we got into the 2000s.

In the current period of recovery from the Great Recession, the policy mix has changed. Since the end of the recession in 2009, monetary policy has been the predominant government tool stimulating the economy. The policy was designed to create a wealth effect in the stock market that would drive consumer spending.

The current recovery has been dominated by a strong, historically high, stock market and by strong consumer spending. Expenditures on physical capital expenditures have not been a major focus of policy makers.

But, monetary policy was also aimed at erring on the side of too much ease so as to avoid the possibility that the economy might relapse into another recession. Three rounds of quantitative easing was the foundation of this downside protection.

The fear, during the early part of this recovery, was that with all the monetary ease, inflation, or, even hyper-inflation might come about creating another problem for the policymakers.

Inflation never became an issue in this recovery although there has been much concern that asset prices might rise in bubbler-like fashion and create problems in this area.

The economy, however, just plugged along at its modest pace. Inflation did not flair up. And, stock prices rose, and rose, and rose.

In fact, this environment has probably been the major problem faced by the hedge fund industry. The expansion of both the economy and the stock market was to steady. There was not enough disruption and/or volatility.

In the 1990s and even in the 2000s, there were plenty of disruptions and volatility so that hedge funds could prosper and produce the massive returns mentioned above.

In the 2010s, passive investing became the jewel of the market and more and more money flowed into this asset class than any other during this time. If passive investing thrived, active investing, like that done by the hedge funds, was bound to suffer. And, it did.

There was one further change that is important to mention. This is the growing importance of the “new” Modern Corporation. I have written a lot about this factor and how it has changed the economy. The “new” Modern Corporation is built upon intangibles, like intellectual capital. It prospers through its scale economies. And, in building scale, performance is not as drastically impacted by changes in the business outlook as is the performance of organizations built upon physical capital.

Consequently, the “new” Modern Corporation does not contribute the “swings” to the economy that other business structures do. And, this characteristic of the new era is not helpful to the hedge fund model.

Neil Irwin writes in the New York Times today that the United States, and the world, is in a “low-growth, low-inflation” era and as he describes the world we are in he focuses primarily on supply side factors. He concludes by saying, “what the last few months have made clear is that the forces that have held back the global economy for the last 11 years are not temporary, and have not gone away.”

Summing up, I am still comfortable at the growth projections put out by the Federal Reserve. Fed officials see the growth rate for 2018 coming in at 3.0 percent, but then see this rate dropping off to 2.3 percent in 2019 and 2.0 percent in 2020. In 2021, they see a 1.8 percent return.

The Federal Reserve still has provided the economy with plenty of liquidity so that, baring a major shock hitting the markets, I see the economy continuing to limp along at a very moderate pace, but with not much excitement within it.

This is not a world where hedge funds are going to prosper. Already many hedge fund managers are talking about the new “business model” to work in this world. However, I don’t have much hope for a rebound of these funds, just a continued shrinkage of the industry for the time being.