Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) Entegris and Versum Materials Merger Conference Call (Transcript)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Entegris and Versum Materials Merger Conference Call January 28, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Operator

I would now like to turn the call over to Bill Seymour, Vice President of Investor Relations for Entegris. Please go ahead.

Bill Seymour

Thank you, Maria, and good morning. I'm Bill Seymour, Vice President of Investor Relations at Entegris. Today, we'll be discussing our combination with Versum Materials, which we announced earlier this morning. Entegris and Versum also issued preliminary earnings releases for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 and first quarter 2019, respectively. Those releases will be on our respective websites.

With me on the call this morning are Seifi Ghasemi, Bertrand Loy, Guillermo Novo. Also joining us are Entegris’ Chairman, Paul Olson; and Entegris’ CFO, Greg Graves.

As a reminder, any forward-looking statements we make during today's conference call are given in the context of today only. Actual results and events could differ materially from those discussed here. Please refer to the information on the disclaimer slide in the presentation as well as the additional information contained on the regulatory filing for both companies.

I'll now turn the call over to Seifi.

Seifi Ghasemi

Thank you, Bill. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss today's news. This is a truly monumental day for both companies. We are excited about this unique transaction because of the combined companies’ attractive growth prospects, diversified portfolio, global scale and financial profile, none of which we could have achieved separately. Together, we will leverage our complementary portfolio of world-class technology, R&D as well as our broad scale to deliver significant value to our customers and shareholders. I am honored to be Chairman of the new company and look forward to working with the Board, Bertrand and the management team to deliver on this tremendous value proposition.

With that, I'll hand it over to Bertrand and Guillermo to take you through this exciting and value creating transaction. Bertrand?

Bertrand Loy

Thank you, Seifi. This is indeed a momentous day for our two companies and a win for both sets of shareholders, customers and employees. Today you will hear Guillermo and me talk about the evolving semiconductor industry landscape and how combining our two companies will position us to be at the forefront of that transformation.

So let's start with Slide number 5, and I think you would agree with me that the numbers speak for themselves. In today's environment chip demand is continuing to accelerate and new applications for semiconductors are emerging everyday. Our customers are in a never ending race to rapidly overcome technology hurdles and solve the industry’s toughest process challenges so that they can achieve unmatched competitive differentiation.

The combination of our companies will provide customers with a stronger partner, better equipped to help through a larger global presence, increased financial stability, a broader solutions portfolio and unique industry expertise across the entire semiconductor manufacturing process.

Combining Entegris and Versum will create a $9 billion premier specialty materials company with nearly $3 billion in annual revenue and approximately $1 billion in EBITDA. The size and scope will be critical to achieving our next stage of growth.

Importantly, we will continue to have strong profitability and we expect to improve on that profitability going forward, but we will also spend on R&D. This will not be an either/or choice for us. We are confident that we can position the combined organization to be the best innovators in the space and turn our significant R&D spend into tangible value for our customers and attractive growth for our shareholders.

This is a merger predicated on growing the top-line. But nonetheless, we expect to achieve a minimum of $75 million in global -- in annual cost synergies. More detail on that in a minute.

Finally, the combined company will be well-capitalized with a strong balance sheet and this will provide us with the flexibility to invest, make acquisitions and return capital to stockholders. In other words, this transaction will drive significant shareholder value.

Before I hand the call over to Guillermo, I want to thank him and his team for the extraordinary efforts they have put into this transaction. We have long admired Versum and I am excited that we will be joining forces. Guillermo?

Guillermo Novo

Thank you, Bertrand. Good morning. First, I want to echo Bertrand's enthusiasm for our combination. Versum and Entegris are terrific companies, and together we will create a new premier specialty materials company that reflects our shared commitment to creating value and unlocking growth potential.

If you turn to Slide 5 you can see why we're so excited about this merger. Versum and Entegris have highly complementary portfolios that together will be the most comprehensive in the industry. While there’s little product overlap, we do share many customers. The combined company will provide a more diversified portfolio for these customers.

Our world-class technological and R&D capabilities will ensure that we are better able to meet our customers’ evolving needs for new materials at a time when the industry is growing and becoming more complex.

We will be better positioned to develop new technologies faster, which will keep both our combined company and our customers at the forefront of the industry. And as Bertrand highlighted, we will increase global scale and financial strength, stability and flexibility. We also know that as a larger company we will be able to attract an even broader set of investors.

When we put it all together, we believe we will yield significant value to shareholders, customers and employees.

Turning to Slide 7, what we're announcing today is a true merger of equals. We are bringing together two very strong companies with key business lines and making them even more competitive.

With enhanced global scale and world-class technical expertise, we will be poised to drive further innovation and support investment across our world-class capabilities. This will enable us to better serve our customers and provide expanded opportunities for our employees.

Before I turn the call back over to Bertrand, I would like to thank the Versum employees for their hard work. Your dedication, vision for the company we are today and unwavering commitment to our customers have built a great company. And given that, it is exciting to know that the best is still yet to come. Bertrand?

Bertrand Loy

Thank you, Guillermo. Turning to Slide 8. The terms of the transaction are straightforward and consistent with what you would expect to see in a merger of equals. Under the agreement this is an all-stock transaction and it is -- and it was unanimously approved by the boards of both companies. Entegris stockholders will own 52.5% of the combined company and Versum stockholders will own 47.5%.

Upon closing of the transaction, Seifi will be Chairman of the Board, I would serve as CEO and Greg Graves will serve as CFO. Michael Valente, Versum's General Counsel will serve as General Counsel of the new combined company. Additional senior leadership positions will be named at a later date.

The new company’s Board of Directors will be composed of five existing Entegris directors and four existing Versum directors, including Seifi and myself. The merger is expected to close in the second half of 2019 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals and approval by the shareholders of both companies.

Moving to Slide 9, as a combined company we will be primarily focused on the semiconductor industry, which is a great place to be. For decades the industry was dependent on singular drivers such as PCs and smartphones, which resulted in slow growth and volatility. But the industry has changed significantly. We are now seeing the emergence of new applications, driven by the fourth industrial revolution applications such as artificial intelligence, IoT and cloud computing. All these trends will drive semiconductor demand to new heights, and importantly, will provide greatest stability for the semiconductor industry.

As a result, we expect wafer starts will be growing at twice the rate of GDP for many years to come. The combined companies will be primarily unit driven, and therefore, will be ideally positioned to benefit from the industry's long-term secular growth.

As we return to Slide 10, to enable this next generation of digital transformation, the global IT infrastructure and semiconductor design will require new levels of device performance and reliability. This means new precision materials optimized for the next generation of device architectures, and importantly, new and higher levels of purity for those materials. The combined company will be uniquely positioned to address these issues for our customers. Ultimately, this ability to deliver the speed and reliability that the digital transformation demands will allow us to expand our served addressable market and offer us new growth opportunities.

Let's turn to Slide 11. As you can see the combined company will be in a position to offer a very unique value proposition for our customers. These capabilities will be based on a set of core technologies such as separation technology, polymer science, synthesis capabilities, and sensing and control. Importantly, we will also leverage our enhanced infrastructure and greater scale. This includes our unparalleled global laboratories infrastructure, best-in-class metrology capabilities, expanded global manufacturing footprint and world-class operational excellence. Bottom-line, our new capabilities will allow us to offer our customers faster time to solution.

Moving to Slide 12. We believe this unique value proposition to customers will translate into significant revenue synergies. In the short-term, these synergies will be driven by cross-selling across major customers and geographies, and soon thereafter, we will have an opportunity to develop co-optimized products and solutions. All of this will lead to clear market expansion and market share growth. This is the one area that gets me the most excited when I think about the power of this combination.

In addition to these revenue synergies, we expect more than $75 million in annual cost synergies to be achieved within the first year post close, mostly from SG&A such as facilities optimization, administrative functions and rationalization of public company costs.

From a supply chain standpoint, we also expect to drive efficiencies in manufacturing, logistics and procurement.

Finally, we expect to implement $10 million to $15 million of CapEx synergies within the first year of post close, primarily driven by things like improved fleet management, analytical equipment and capabilities as well as the option of optimizing manufacturing laboratories expansions.

As we move to Slide 13, we have significant M&A experience and a strong track record of execution with a proven ability to integrate and exceed synergy targets. Our past experience gives us confidence in our ability to successfully integrate our two companies and capture the full value inherent to this combination.

From now through close we will have a dedicated group of people from both Entegris and Versum who will assist with the integration efforts. Most importantly, we will do all we can to preserve and build on the great customer and employee-centric cultures that thrives at Entegris and Versum.

As we finish up on Slide 14, we believe this transaction is a true merger of equals that is expected to unlock significant value for all constituents. For both sets of shareholders, we believe this combination creates a company with an even more attractive growth profile, a broader diversified technology portfolio, accretive and stable margins, increased flexibility and enhanced scale.

For customers, they will benefit from a much broader infrastructure and capabilities, and global scale. We will also have unique product breadth and depth. We will have the R&D firepower and enhanced technical capabilities to enable us to better address customers’ evolving needs. And best of all, we can deliver solutions faster.

When you put all of this together, we expect to deliver significant value creation to our shareholders, our customers and our employees. I look forward to working with our combined best-in-class management team to capture the expanded potential that we will have together with Versum.

I know that Guillermo shares my confidence in the path ahead. Thank you again for joining us today.

I will now turn it back over to the operator for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Patrick Ho of Stifel.

Patrick Ho

And congratulations to you, Bertrand and Guillermo for this deal. Maybe as when we look at the cost synergies that you provided on the call and in your presentation, can you talk about the 75% coming from the OpEx and SG&A lines. If there is any incremental upside, would that be coming from the cost of goods line on a going forward basis, when you talk about some of the manufacturing and logistics on the supply chain front?

Bertrand Loy

Good morning, Patrick and thank you for the kind words. As mentioned in my preliminary remarks, the bulk of the $75 million of synergies will be coming from SG&A. We, however, expect to find a number of opportunities to improve the cost structure, as we optimize our logistics and manufacturing platforms as well. So to your point, we will not let any stone unturned. Our objective is to try a minimum of $75 million and you should expect those synergies to be found in many different areas in the P&L.

Patrick Ho

And maybe as my follow-up question in terms of some of the development work that both companies have done and how you expect to accelerate them as a combined company. Given a lot of the changes that continue to go on in the semiconductor industry, where we see new introduction of cold wall and other types of materials, can you give a little bit of color how you believe you can accelerate the development of not only new material but different uses of materials for your customers?

Bertrand Loy

I think Patrick you are indeed talking about what is the most exciting part of this combination. It would be unique capability to provide solutions that nobody else will be able to develop. If you think about what this industry needs, it's about a new set of materials with higher performance but they need those materials to be stabilized, they need those materials to be brought to a much higher level of purity. And as importantly, we need to be in a position to transport from the point of manufacturing to the point of use those materials in a very safe way. If you think about the portfolio of the combined company, we will be the only supplier in the market able to provide this comprehensive value proposition and that is indeed the excitement around this combination.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Kieran De Brun of Credit Suisse.

Kieran De Brun

Good morning and congratulations on the merger. You mentioned having around 1.1 times net debt following the merger and that gives you a lot of opportunity to pursue organic and inorganic initiatives. I know it's really preliminary, but are there any areas that you’ve looked at this combined portfolio where you’d potentially like to expand or participate in that you're currently not in? Thank you.

Bertrand Loy

So I agree, I think that one of the very interesting attributes of this combination will be the very strong balance sheet. Low leverage ratio as of right now, certainly very profitable platform going forward. The combined company will be generating approximately $1 billion of EBITDA annually. So this will actually give us a lot of optionality with the balance sheet. I believe it’s way too early for us to talk about how we will be deploying our capital going forward. Right now the team is very focused on integrating those two platforms, very focused on creating the right benefits for our customers and making sure that we unlock the value for our customers and for our employees.

Kieran De Brun

Great. Thank you very much. And then you mentioned revenue synergies as being the most kind of an exciting opportunity going forward. I know this also might be preliminary, but are there any areas that you’ve already maybe looked at or seeing where you might have potential cross-selling opportunities or areas to have more integrated solutions going forward? Thank you.

Bertrand Loy

So in the short-term we will be exploring cross-selling opportunities. It is fair to say that each company has different levels of strength in its customer relations. So we will be leveraging the respective strength at various different customers, and that is something that I believe we should be able to do within the first year or two post combination, and then after that what is actually more exciting is the opportunity to co-optimize our products and solutions and down the road to actually develop system solutions for our customers in order to enable the next generation of materials and make sure that those materials can be delivered onto the wafer at the right level of purity. So it’s going to be a process. I think you could see some quick wins in the first year or two but I think the bigger wins, the more meaningful wins, the things that are really very excited about this platform will probably take three to four years before we would be in a position to unlock them.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Toshiya Hari of Goldman Sachs.

Toshiya Hari

Bertrand as you mentioned in your prepared remarks you have a very strong track record of buying companies and integrating companies. What would you say are some of the similarities or differences between Versum and say ATMI and SAES more recently?

Bertrand Loy

Good to hear you, Toshiya. The -- I think the biggest similarity is in the business models. Both companies have very customer-centric business models. I think that the cultures of ATMI, the cultures of Versum, the cultures of Entegris are very similar, very compatible and that's extremely important as you know when combining and when putting together teams. So I like what I see and I think that this is actually very positive.

Having said that, every integration is different. So we will be using some core principles that have worked for us in the past which is really to put the customer first, to put speed over perfection and really to have a lot of very tangible goals for the organization so that we minimize any disruption, any confusion that this combination could create within our teams and within our customers.

Having said that, again, we will be creating an integration office. That integration office will leverage talented people from both organizations so that we can actually design an organization and design a strategy for the combined company that could have the most impact for customers and obviously for our shareholders.

Toshiya Hari

And then as a quick follow-up. Can you size the overlap between the two companies? I realized it must be pretty small but if you can size that? And then what sort of regulatory response you might expect? And also from a customer perspective, I think different field, but in semi cap equipments a couple of deals were met with opposition from customers. What sort of customer response would you expect for this deal?

Bertrand Loy

So there’s very little overlap between the two platforms and that's why this combination is powerful and that's why this combination is exciting and it’s very complementary. And I believe as a result that our customers will see the value that they will be in a position to benefit and create for themselves as they collaborate and engage with the new combined company. So because of that limited overlap, we do not anticipate any significant regulatory hurdles.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Laurence Alexander of Jefferies.

Laurence Alexander

I guess two questions. First, can you address overlap, not so much in terms of products overlap but what percentage of your sales is -- for each company is to customers that the other company does not have those customers? Is there clear -- in terms -- just give us a sense for how much whitespace there is for cross-selling? And secondly, can you give a feel for how you think about the longer term, like what the more diverse business lines should be to carry in terms of fair leverage ratios? And it seems to me that it’s like 1.5 to 2 times should be supportable for this business across the cycle. But how do you think about that?

Bertrand Loy

So let me start with second question, which is the -- I mean today our leverage ratio is just around 1. As a standalone company Entegris had indicated in the past that we would be comfortable levering-up to about 2 times EBITDA. I will not speak related to on what is the right level of debt for the new combined company. These would be topics that we will be discussing post close.

As it relates to the first question it was around customers -- cross-selling opportunities, both companies have been serving the same customers, so they are actually -- so when I talk about cross-selling opportunities, it is really more about leveraging relationships, leveraging existing engagements that each of the companies may have with certain customers in Korea, in Japan. I think that the relative strength of the two companies is not symmetrical in those geographies and I think that there is some value to be created as we engage differently and better with certain customers in Japan and in Korea in particular.

Laurence Alexander

But just to clarify is it fair to say that any cross-selling synergies, it's a very long tail as opposed to some kind of like quick search of winning a few key accounts?

Bertrand Loy

I believe I mentioned earlier that, I believe the cross-selling opportunities would probably be realized within one to two year time frame.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Sidney Ho of Deutsche Bank.

Sidney Ho

You talked about revenue synergies from cross-selling and co-optimized products and integrated solutions. Are those synergies more confined to your specialty material business or do you think it will have an opportunity to cross over to your other two businesses as well?

Bertrand Loy

I believe that there will be opportunities across all business platforms, so clearly in specialty materials. But I would expect also a lot of opportunities in the GSS part of Versum's portfolio. I would just point to the fact that we had similar expectations when we acquired ATMI five years ago now. We had clearly articulated those various elements of the positive synergies we were expecting to realize. And if you look at our growth performance over the last five years, we've been able to outpace the market consistently by 100 basis points to 200 basis points. The reason we have been able to outpace the market by 100 basis points and 200 basis points is absolutely driven by the positive synergies that we were able to unlock following the ATMI acquisition. I believe we will be in a position to do exactly the same as we combine Versum and Entegris, and that's once again why we are excited by this combination.

Sidney Ho

Then my follow-up is that, I am not that familiar with the Versum’s delivery system business. But do you think there will be any dis-synergies now that you'll be competing with some of your customers or do you think it’s an area that you can grow more aggressively as a combined company?

Bertrand Loy

This is something that we would be very focused on. This is an industry that is a small industry. We have many, many situations where the same company can be a supplier, can be a customer and can be a competitor and we have done a great job as an industry, as an ecosystem to find different rules of engagement depending on those various situations. I think that our customers we need just want to work with the best and we will actually make sure that we can collectively create the conditions where we can harmoniously collaborate and compete. So I don't think -- I’m not overly concerned about those situations.

Sidney Ho

Maybe I can squeeze one in. Versum historically has spent quite a bit less in OpEx as a percentage of sales than Entegris. I’m curious if you think you will be reinvesting some of the cost synergies as you mentioned into the business?

Bertrand Loy

Well we’ll reinvest in R&D, we made that clear. We really want this platform to be the leading innovator in the industry. We don't expect to have to reinvest meaningfully in SG&A. I believe that the reason why Versum was able to have a lower SG&A structure than us was inherent to their business. And we certainly will not be adding additional cost to support those business lines.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Amanda Scarnati of Citi.

Amanda Scarnati

Can you just talk a little bit about overarching driver for the merger? Was it coming down from customers who wanted to see more product offerings from either Entegris or Versum, was it the synergies that were going to be recognized and drive EPS growth or was it something else entirely that drove the merger idea?

Bertrand Loy

I think the simple answer is that we’ve known Versum for a long time and we’ve been tracking their performance and we've been very impressed with their performance ever since they spun out from Air Products. I think that respect is mutual and we really felt that there could be significant value to be created by combining those two platforms and that’s really what has been driving the early day’s discussion. And the more we’ve been discussing the possibilities beyond this combination, the more we’ve been excited about the future prospects for the combined company and that led us very naturally to discussing the terms of the merger of equals.

Amanda Scarnati

And then just talking a little bit more about cash, I know you’ve mentioned this a little bit already. But how do you look at cash going forward? Is there a continued priority to pay down debt? Is it repurchasing shares? Is it looking at additional acquisitions going forward or investing back into the combined business?

Bertrand Loy

So between now and close, both companies will most likely keep doing what they’ve been doing. For us it means that we intend to continue to pay our dividend for instance. In terms of the capital allocation choices that we would be making following the close is just too early for us to discuss that. So stay tuned, we will provide a lot more details after the closing.

Operator

Our next question comes from Christian Schwab of Craig-Hallum Capital.

Christian Schwab

Can you give us -- I know you said predominantly unit driven on a combined basis but can you give us a rough percentage of the combined business that’s unit driven?

Bertrand Loy

Yes. So I think it would be about 30% CapEx, 70% unit driven. We will fine tune those numbers after closing.

Christian Schwab

Yes, that’s in the ballpark. Thank you. On a combined basis -- in line with some of the similar questions that have already been asked, but how much cash is actually needed on a combined basis to run the company?

Bertrand Loy

I would estimate that to be around $200 million. It’s just a very rough estimate. We will provide a lot more clarity in due time, which really means after closing.

Christian Schwab

And I'm not familiar with Versum. What percentage of their cash is domestic?

Bertrand Loy

Probably we would have to get back to you with the precise number but about half.

Christian Schwab

And then lastly, it wasn't clear to me. Which regulatory approvals are needed for this transaction?

Bertrand Loy

So this is obviously a topic of discussion right now with our legal advisors, but we would expect to file in all of our major markets.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Mike Harrison of Seaport Global Securities.

Jacob Schowalter

This is Jacob on for Mike. Congratulations on the merger. So my question, looking at the percentage splits of the ownership, Entegris at 52.5, Versum at 47.5, not being critical of those numbers, but just sort of how did you arrive at that split and sort of the negotiation process, maybe a little look into that?

Bertrand Loy

So once we agreed on the principle of the merger of equals then the next question was really around trying to find a fair and adequate exchange ratio. And as you know, there's a fair amount of volatility in our respective stocks, so we had to look back over different time series. And if you look at 90 days out, if you look at the 180 days or so, you get to that exchange ratio of 1.12. And that's how we got collectively comfortable that it was the right exchange ratio for this transaction, consistent with the terms and the desire to have a merger of equal structure.

Jacob Schowalter

And then just curious, Guillermo, I didn’t hear what your plans are for the combined company, sort of what you and George are planning on working upon?

Guillermo Novo

I think it’s very simple. We just announced this, we are totally committed. This is the right deal strategically. I think you’ve heard all the reasons why. We are just focusing on executing until close. There is a lot of exciting projects for us that we want to make sure that we maintain momentum. This part of what the future is about, so it's about continuing doing what we're doing.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our final question will come from the line of Chris Kapsch of Loop Capital Markets.

Chris Kapsch

I have a couple of questions. One was -- and I apologize, I'm out of the office, so if you’ve touched on this but just the cash out required for both the transaction expenses as well as the cash required to get after the $75 million in synergies and the timing on the latter?

Bertrand Loy

Yes, so Greg do you want to?

Greg Graves

Yes, I would say we will be better prepared to comment on that in the coming weeks. We sorted through some of our retention related issues and those type of things.

Chris Kapsch

And then more broadly, this consolidation is not at all inconsistent with the strategic narrative from both companies and clearly what we've seen over the last several years is a wave of consolidation amongst your customer base in the semiconductor industry, and you guys have talked about the need for suppliers also have greater scale to address the needs of those consolidating customers. So it seems like a natural sort of fit obviously as you guys have described. I guess the question is, as your customers are bigger and needing more sophisticated, more innovative and larger, more reliable quality suppliers like both companies are, is there an opportunity from that standpoint to gain market share with the industry leaders at the customer base?

Bertrand Loy

Chris, I think you answered your own question. Absolutely, I think that we believe that combining this platform will number one help us grow our SAM because of the greater material intensity that you're well aware of because of all of the opportunities around the need for greater purity requiring more filters and better filters. But again, as I said many times before, the capabilities of this platform would be absolutely unique. And as a result, I believe we will be in a great position to gain market share as well. So I -- that's again -- that’s why we are excited about this combination.

Chris Kapsch

And then just one another follow-up. I think I remember specifics from our one-on-one meeting that, that the overlap was described let's call it 15% of the combined portfolio. But I think that 15% was just more in applications where you overlap as opposed to competing. Is that a right characterization? If you can provide any color on sort of that sliver where you do sort of overlap if you will? And congrats.

Bertrand Loy

Yes, Chris, that's a right characterization. I mean we -- there are very, very limited areas where there is direct competition between the two companies, and that's really what led me to characterize this combination as highly complementary and it is probably one of the most complementary combination that could we had in this space.

Chris Kapsch

Okay, thank you very much. And good luck as you progress here. Thanks.

Bertrand Loy

So thank you all for joining us today. I think it is clear and we are all very enthusiastic about what our two companies can do together. And we look forward to speaking with you some more in the coming weeks. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentleman. This does conclude today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.