Desus & Mero Drive Showtime Growth And CBS Stock

Social Media is a critical tool for Showtime. Desus & Mero have built significant brand equity on Twitter and Instagram, including their influencer fans and friends of the show.

2019 will be Showtime's best year ever and drive sustainable long-term revenue growth. Desus & Mero helped grow Viceland. Desus & Mero will be even more important for Showtime.

The Showtime lineup of hit shows offers a compelling product. But with the addition of Desus & Mero, Showtime subscriber growth will increase dramatically over the next year.

Showtime growth has become a significant market opportunity for CBS. Showtime holds a strong position in the production of premium content and will use new shows to draw larger audiences.

Showtime represents a critical growth opportunity for CBS (CBS). Showtime's 2019 schedule is stronger than investors realize and will lead to a significant increase in CBS EPS and share price. The New Desus & Mero Show will provide an outsized value to Showtime's growth as a streaming platform. The new CBS partnership with Desus & Mero could be revolutionary for the premium network's value proposition to younger audiences. Showtime finally has a robust half-hour late-night talk show. VICE Media CEO gave fans an extra reason to subscribe. Desus & Mero premieres Thursday, February 21, at 11 PM.

The Brand Is Strong

If you listen to the podcast Bodega Boys you'll know the brand is strong. Desus & Mero have terrific brand equity with younger audiences. The original key to their success is strong social media skills combined with authenticity. Desus & Mero are from The Bronx and their show started as an NYC regional hit but became a mainstream success including a growing international audience.

Desus & Mero started their entertainment career on Twitter. In September 2014, Vulture wrote a piece "Can Online Stars Desus vs. Mero Succeed IRL?" Desus Nice and The Kid Mero each developed their own Twitter followings. Desus had 50,000 followers and Mero had 25,000 followers. Their shift into entertainment started with strong social media skills. Social media has been a consistent component of their work.

By 2014, Desus & Mero were making a web video-series and podcast Desus vs. Mero for Complex Media. In the Vulture piece, there is a great example of "How Strong Is The Brand?" in the fifth paragraph. The author describes "Desusgate" where fans thought Desus was White.

During the transition from podcast to video, Mero tweeted a picture of himself with a big white guy right before episode one. The fans went nuts and it generated buzz on social media. The new Showtime teaser trailers are building similar buzz on social media.

After Desus vs. Mero, the comedians went to Viacom (VIAB) for a short period. Viacom did not properly utilize them nor did they lock them into a long-term deal. The current podcast Bodega Boys started in September of 2015. Without a long-term deal, Desus & Mero were able to go to Vice Media. The first episode of their Viceland show Desus & Mero premiered Monday, October 17, 2016. The New York Times wrote a long-form piece, "How Desus & Mero Conquered Late Night."

Since signing with Showtime and CBS, Desus & Mero have mentioned Showtime on their new podcast episodes including new shows like Escape at Dannemora, Black Monday, Billions, Ray Donovan, Shameless, and the Lebron James series Shut Up & Dribble. Desus Nice & The Kid Mero are both Executive producers of Desus & Mero on Showtime.

YouTube

When Desus & Mero were on Viceland, their viewership grew consistently quarter after quarter and was a key growth driver for the network. Desus & Mero helped Vice ratings so much that allegedly Vice said: "do not take weeks off because we don't get ratings." The Viceland show was very successful on YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The channel has over 150 million views from over 1,200 clips and 256 full episodes for purchase. Showtime's new Desus & Mero channel have only three clips, but they already have over 2.37 million views on YouTube. The teaser trailer clip was viewed more than 3.39 million times on Twitter. The new chairs promo clip was viewed more than 717 thousand times on Twitter.

Showtime will take short clips from the talk show and put some of them online. Strong viewership on YouTube can be a growth catalyst for Showtime. Viral YouTube clips can lead to new subscribers who want to see the full episode.

Showtime currently offers the first full episode of some of their shows on YouTube for free. Desus & Mero were successful on YouTube for Vice and some of their fans will likely try and watch the first few episodes before purchasing a subscription. If Showtime can market their content to Desus & Mero fans through introductory free episodes it could help persuade more subscribers to commit to Showtime. Full episodes include Black Monday and SMILF.

YouTube offers an easy free trial without subscribing. Subscribers will come for Desus & Mero and stay long term for the entire Showtime portfolio. Viral YouTube clips are best for increasing social media engagement and cultural relevancy.

Comedy

Stand-up comedy is more important than ever for streaming services. Quartz reported that Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has muscled in on stand-up content and has de facto dethroned HBO as the king of comedy. Netflix paid top comedians like Jerry Seinfeld and Dave Chappelle far more than any other network. Going forward, premium networks like HBO and Showtime will be forced to outbid each other for the best comedians because of the pressure from Netflix.

In early November, The Bodega Boys did a show in the Hulu Theater at the New York Comedy Festival. They went on tour multiple times in 2018 and are expected to do more tour dates in 2019. Showtime has the resources and subscriber base to expand their stand-up comedy portfolio with Desus & Mero as the flagship show of late night comedy.

The Desus & Mero contract is not public information but OK! Magazine did an interview where the comedians briefly discuss compensation. They did not mention any details other than in terms of compensation they are happy with the Showtime money. Desus & Mero will significantly boast Showtime's visibility as a streaming platform. The increase in brand exposure can help attract more young comedians to Showtime. Signing Desus & Mero is a major signal to the entertainment industry.

Showtime Sports

In September 2018 HBO announced they would no longer be covering boxing. Showtime announced in August of 2018 they will extend their contract with Premier Boxing Champions until 2021. 2019 is a great year for Showtime Boxing as there are multiple big fights this year including the Pacquiao vs. Broner fight on Showtime.

Desus & Mero are New York Sports fans who both cheer for The Knicks, Yankees, and Giants. Some of their best interviews from Viceland were with athletes and athletic industry professionals. For a better understanding of their potential synergies in sports, check out the sports-related extended interviews from the Vice YouTube channel. The last episode on Viceland featured New York radio legend Mike Francesa.

Social Media

The new Desus & Mero show will drive subscriber growth and lead to an increase in user engagement on social media. Desus & Mero will make the Showtime Network more relevant in popular culture. Relevancy on social media can be monetized by marketing new great shows before and after episodes. Desus & Mero will be perfect for launching new shows and generating brand exposure. Showtime still lacks brand equity as a smaller premium network compared to rivals HBO and Netflix.

Desus & Mero have strong brand equity which is no small accomplishment. Their social media clout has driven their rise to success and popularity. Desus Nice was able to turn his 50k Twitter followers into 888k Twitter followers and 180k Instagram followers. The Kid Mero turned his 25k Twitter followers into 220k Twitter followers and 197k followers on Instagram.

Friends and fans of the show have shown significant support for the new Showtime show and the Showtime network. Co-founder of Reddit Alexis Ohanian Sr. explicitly told his 258k Twitter followers to tune in and subscribe.

Sports writers, social activists, athletes, musicians, TV hosts, and even politicians have either sent their good wishes for the show on Twitter or have come on their old show because of their desire for exposure. Two notable interviews are the Senator Kristen Gillibrand interview and the former Attorney General Eric Holder interview. Gillibrand was running for Senate in 2018 and she announced her presidential bid on Colbert. Holder might run for president as well. Showtime might have the next big thing if presidential nominees think it's a must to go on their show for exposure. Desus & Mero brand equity is strong enough to help politicians get their name out and the brand is strong enough to elevate Showtime.

The Desus & Mero Partnership

CBS has developed good relationships with their late night talk show hosts. James Corden and Stephen Colbert have worked with CBS to expand content in addition to their talk shows. James Corden and CBS produce Carpool Karaoke for Apple Music (AAPL) and Drop The Mic for TBS and TNT (T). Stephen Colbert and CBS produce Our Cartoon President for Showtime. These projects developed from favorite recurring segments on the late night shows.

Based on the recent history at CBS with their late night talent, it is very likely a strong recurring segment or a hilarious joke will turn into a stand-alone show. They also have perfect voices for animated comedy. You can watch their voice work in the Netflix show Neo Yokio.

Desus & Mero have already proven themselves on Viceland. They made 256 episodes of TV for Vice in less than a two-year period. Now they are going to make higher quality episodes for a much better paycheck. We have no idea what other projects are in development but CBS has a strong history with their late night talent. Desus & Mero have options if they pursue other projects with CBS in addition to their weekly half-hour on Thursday nights.

CBS 2018

The biggest CBS story of 2018 was the departure of former CEO Les Moonves, his misconduct, and the $120 million he will not receive.

The biggest CBS story of 2019 will be the new hit late night show Desus &Mero on Showtime. Showtime is essential to growing CBS. By comparing subscriptions from Showtime to HBO and Netflix, it is clear there is still a tremendous opportunity for growth. Netflix has over 137 million subscribers including more than 58 million in the US. HBO has 134 million subscribers including more than 54 million subscribers in the US. Showtime has less than half as many subscribers in the US at 26.1 million, and their international expansion is new. On the Q1-18, Q2-18, and Q3-18 conference calls financial analysts often comment on the tremendous potential in Showtime. Look at the Q3 18 Transcript, David Nevins gave some brief details on the potential future of Showtime.

Your question about what is the ceiling for Showtime. I - look, here's how I look at it. We're in 26 million households; 115 million, 120 million households in the U.S. That's 20%- that's 22% penetration. I see a lot of desire and upside where we sit." (Source: Q3 18 Conference Call)

Showtime subscription growth has fluctuated over the last two years. Q3 2016 to Q3 2018, Showtime grew by 2 million subscribers from 24.1 million to 26.1 million. Over the past four quarters, Showtime has increased by 1 million new subscribers thanks to the direct-to-consumer service.

Streaming

CBS All Access and Showtime are becoming a more significant piece of CBS revenue. As more customers shift to virtual MVPDs, CBS will get paid more per subscriber by distributors like Hulu, Amazon (AMZN) and YouTube TV. Showtime is in the perfect position to grow in 2019. They can build customer loyalty with younger audiences using their Spotify Premium for Students promotion. College students can get Spotify Premium, Hulu (ad-supported) plan, and Showtime for $4.99/month for 12 months. Students can get a very large savings of $23.98/month for three products. Showtime has enticing promotions and a good streaming app. The Spotify offer gives every college student across the country the ability to get Showtime. This opportunity creates a huge upside for Showtime and CBS. Streaming Desus & Mero on Thursday night could become a trend in colleges across the United States.

Nancy Dubuc and Vice

One big takeaway from the end of Desus & Mero on Vice was the abrupt ending on June 28, 2018. This story created some friction between the network and their former late-night hosts. One website got an exclusive from Desus & Mero, Vice canceled the contract 2 months in advance with more than 30 episodes left after learning of the Showtime deal. The story follows that Desus & Mero were being overworked and underpaid.

Desus & Mero was a huge show for Viceland and Vice Media could have built a serious competitive network around the show. In December ELLE interviewed new CEO of Vice Media Nancy Dubuc. The article was about the issues at Vice Media and the work required to improve the company. When the subject of Desus & Mero's departure came up Dubuc had some choice words.

They're going to a platform that their audience doesn't pay for... I told them, You can always come back."

This comment was poorly received by fans and the general public. Most of the examples on Twitter are graphic but the important takeaway from this story is Vice Media CEO essentially gave fans an extra reason to go and subscribe to Showtime. Showtime costs $11 per month and customers can get it for as much as $5 per month if they are a college student. Customers can also add Showtime to their streaming packages like Hulu and Amazon. That price point is not prohibitively expensive for anyone in the United States. Desus & Mero is must-see content for their fan base which continues to expand.

What's more important is customers were offended by the idea that they "don't pay for premium channels." One Twitter user asked, "how do you think we watch Game of Thrones and Power?" This story adds to the potential growth catalyst for Showtime, depending on the Q4 2018 earnings results. Q3 2018 saw a spike in subscribers after Desus & Mero announced their move to Showtime in June.

There is no comparison between Showtime and Viceland. Viceland is History 2 rebranded in 2016 with a list of problems and a limit on explicit language. Showtime is a major premium network which has been established since the mid-1970s and owned by the largest and best TV studio.

The Viceland Desus & Mero catalog is one of Vice Media's most valuable assets. Vice only offers episodes for purchase. The pricing for the 17 different volumes of Desus & Mero is high. Volume 1 is $24.99 and Volume 2- 17 are $17.99 each for a total cost of $312.83 on iTunes. $11 a month for hundreds of hours of content in addition to Desus & Mero is a far better deal than what Viceland is currently offering their audience.

Quarterly Subscriber Growth

Going back to the Showtime Subscription Growth graph, Q1 2017 saw a decline of 400,000 subscribers during the quarter. Between Q4 2016 and Q3 2017, Showtime subscriber churn caused a short term decline in subscribers. However, by Q3 2017 subscription growth continued and since then Showtime has acquired 1.1 million new subscribers in 12 months. A majority of that growth came between Q2 2018 and Q3 2018. Showtime increased by 800,000 subscribers in the last quarter. compared to 100k and 200k in Q1 2018 and Q2 2018 respectively. Q2 2018 is a result of the Sacha Baron Cohen project, Who is America? Who is America? was a growth story on the Q2 2018 conference call. Showtime original series dominated premium cable in 2017. On the Q4 2017 conference call, Moonves announced that Showtime scripted series dominated premium cable for three out four quarters in 2017.

Who is America? from Sasha Baron Cohen, which brought in this year's biggest number of OTT sign-ups in a single day" - Leslie Moonves Q2 2018 "Showtime had the number one scripted series for premium cable for three out of four quarters in 2017. In the first quarter it was Homeland, in the second it was Billions, in the fourth it was Shameless." Leslie Moonves Q4 2017

Desus & Mero can drive above-average subscriber growth. CBS will announce Q4 and full-year earnings results on February 14, one week before the show airs. The end of this earnings call could be an actionable opportunity for investors who see the new strength in Showtime and CBS. Game of Thrones was the top scripted series on premium cable in the third quarter of 2017. Showtime was competitive on premium cable in 2017. Subscribers grew significantly in the third quarter of 2018. 2019 is a transformational year for Showtime.

After the year-end earnings call, investors will get a better indication of new subscriber growth. Assuming average growth Showtime will need to grow by at least 250K subs per quarter. If we assume above-average subscriber growth, Showtime could grow by 400k subscribers next quarter. Showtime subscription growth for Q4 2018, Q1 2019, and Q2 2019 are important indicators for future subscription growth given this transitional period for their streaming business.

The long-term prospects for Showtime could become vastly different depending on changes in Q4 2018 subscription growth. It's important to remember that Q3 2018 growth made up a majority of the last four quarters 1.1 million new subscribers. Q3 2018 accounted for 72% of the 1.1 million new subscribers between Q3 2017 and Q3 2018. Desus & Mero announced their move to Showtime in June of 2018. It is very likely David Nevins will explain the Showtime subscriber growth with the new Desus & Mero show.

This growth could be a short-term burst or the beginning of a new growth trend. Q4 2018 will give guidance on the future of Showtime. Desus & Mero's mid-year announcement could explain the surge in interest at Showtime. If Q4 2018 subscription growth is comparable to Q3 2018 it will give investors the much-needed insight for the future of Showtime.

Financial Impact

Showtime is becoming a much larger piece of CBS revenue. It represents the largest growth opportunity for CBS. The fixed costs of streaming make significant subscriber growth profitable over time. In Q3 2018, subscriber growth increased significantly. The Q3 2018 period began around the same time as Desus & Mero Showtime announcement in June. David Nevins gave Deadline Hollywood a quote in June 2018.

We have waited a long time to enter the talk-show space, and we were only going to do it if we felt like we had the next big thing." -David Nevins CEO of Showtime and Chief Content Officer at CBS.

CBS earnings results are organized by revenue into four categories - Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. Showtime is included in Cable Networks and while subscribers have consistently grown year over year Cable Network revenue and operating income do not always reflect Showtime business improvements and subscriber growth. CBS has invested in their original content and doubled their production capacity. Additional production capacity has offset short-term profits from new subscribers but as more subscribers sign up, CBS develops a more stable and consistent revenue stream with Showtime and All Access.

CBS Sports Network and Smithsonian Network are also included in Cable Networks revenue segment, but based on the last nine quarterly earnings Showtime consistently drives growth in Cable Network revenue. In each of the last nine earnings releases, Showtime is cited as the leading cause for Cable Network revenue growth. Showtime content investment is often cited as the reason for operating income declines.

Between Q3 2016 and Q3 2018, Cable Network revenue and operating income remain relatively consistent. Q3 2017 and Q1 2018 reflect unusually high Cable Network revenue in those quarters. Q3 2017 had the Mayweather fight with $840 million in revenue and $294 million in operating income. Q1 2018 had 600,000 new subscribers and the start of the new renewal period for licensing shows. In Q1 2018 Cable Network revenue was $609 million and $230 million in operating income.

Showtime subscribers will have a more significant impact on CBS revenue if Showtime growth trends continue. Q3 2018 saw $569 million in Cable Network revenue and $248 million in operating income with 26.1 million Showtime subscribers. Look at the difference in Cable Network revenue and operating income quarter to quarter. Notice the Q3 2018 and Q3 2017. While the 2017 Mayweather fight brought in $840 million Showtime only had 24.6 million subscribers in that quarter. $840 million is great revenue but it leads to only $248 million in operating income. When compared to Q3 2018 it is clear subscribers are more profitable and more stable than revenue surges from PPV events. PPV is great for revenue but monthly subscribers are better for operating income and profit. As CBS continues to invest in content they will need to continue to grow their subscriber base to boast operating income and profitability. Showtime has significant upside potential. The fixed cost business model of streaming and on demand content distribution makes Showtime profitable in the long term. Long-term growth could shift the main source of CBS revenue. Showtime and CBS All Access are essential to CBS's long-term strategy and will drive profits in the long term.

Downside

The success of the New Desus & Mero show is a key growth driver and if the show is less successful than I anticipate, it could have a negative impact on the stock. Unless there is a significant shift from the last decade of performance I expect CBS stock to remain strong and continue to grow. CBS could run into trouble if they begin to miss their combined subscriber goals. This is unlikely as they are close to their goal of 8 million subscribers combined between CBS all access and Showtime OTT almost a year earlier than originally expected.

CBS guidance on subscriptions will be the most important earnings results metric going forward. CBS has stated multiple times they are increasing their content production and subscription expectations. Subscriptions must increase in the long term for the Showtime's growth strategy to work effectively and expand profits. If Showtime does not expand quickly over the next year, the growth story might not materialize with results to support it.

We are now producing an all time high of 76 series across broadcast, cable, and streaming outlets." - Joesph R. Ianniello Q3 2018 Earning Conference Call

CBS has strength in content production, there is clearly more potential upside in CBS and Showtime than potential downside. Their position in streaming gives them tremendous opportunities. Among those 76 series are four series for Netflix. Content production will likely continue to increase as they still have capacity for more production.

In the first nine months of 2018 free cash flow was up 31% to $1.1 billion.

CBS is so consistent and they have grown EPS for 35 consecutive quarters there is very little downside for CBS over the next 12 months.

However, there are still risk to CBS stock even if Showtime annual growth rates accelerate. A Viacom merger is probably going to happen in the 18 months. And the firm needs a new CEO who can run the company. The merger would also complicating the CEO search. On Thursday, January 10, 2019, Showtime announced Gary Levine and Jana Winograde would become the new co-presidents of entertainment. David Nevins will remain chief executive and chairman of Showtime in addition to his new role as the chief content officer for CBS.

While there are external risks like the possible merger and top changes in management the strength of the CBS core business has been consistent over the long term. Executive changes are always possible but the upside potential for Showtime's streaming business is significant.

The company continues to grow revenue and EPS which they expect will continue based on Q3 18 guidance. Showtime growth is the key to future success. Desus & Mero are critical to expanding Showtime and increasing CBS revenue and exposure significantly in the short term. Showtime is the largest growth catalyst for CBS stock. Showtime must continue to grow quarterly and annually. Significant subscriber churn is not acceptable. Subscribers must grow annually and growth cannot stagnate.

More Than Just Desus & Mero

Showtime offers more than the new Desus & Mero show. Billions, The Chi, and Homeland were three of the top four scripted dramas in 2017. Their content is a strong complement to the new Desus & Mero show. New seasons of Billions, The Chi, and Homeland are coming out in 2019. Black Monday from Executive producer Seth Rogen just released their first episode. The fourth season of the political show the circus premieres on January 27.

CBS has accelerated their content production. Over the last five years, CBS has doubled their production capacity. The CBS all access product is more compelling with Star Trek and the new Twilight Zone series with executive produced Jordan Peele. The Grammy Awards, the addition of CBS Football coverage, NCIS, and FBI help entice new All-Access subscribers.

Conclusion

Showtime has more potential upside in 2019 than almost any other subscription network. They could double their subscriber base and still trail behind Netflix and HBO which is a significant opportunity if they have the right product. Desus & Mero can do for Showtime what they did for Viceland. They have already proven their contagious popularity.

Showtime has the funding and distribution to elevate Desus & Mero to the next level and maximize their profitability in the entertainment industry. Desus & Mero on Viceland had a shoestring budget compared to the upcoming Showtime show.

The Showtime lineup of hit shows offers a compelling product but with the addition of Desus & Mero, Showtime subscriber growth will increase dramatically over the next year.

Given their viral YouTube success and their social media strength, it is clear The Brand will only get stronger. Desus & Mero have multiple indicators of instant success. The Showtime brand strength will increase as their social media presence increases. Desus & Mero offer Showtime a significant growth opportunity which will drive CBS stock. Showtime presents a massive opportunity for CBS.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.