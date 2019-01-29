Biotech Bio Series #5: Stay Clear Of Biogen
About: Biogen Inc. (BIIB), Includes: ALKS, IONS
by: Value Growth Master
Summary
Biogen’s largest revenue driver, its multiple sclerosis franchise, has seen stagnant growth and has a bleak future ahead.
Its new drug Spinraza is growing strong but faces severe impending competition from Roche and Novartis.
New drug approvals may destroy Spinraza’s dominant position in SMA and cause a slowdown or even decline in sales just 2 years after approval.
Biogen is financially healthy, but is spending too much on stock buybacks when it should be looking for ways to improve its risky pipeline.
Investors should avoid Biogen.
This is the fifth article of the Biotech Bio Series. Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology are some of the most exciting sectors in the world today, researching and developing drugs that allow all of us to live