Biotech Bio Series #5: Stay Clear Of Biogen

Summary

Biogen’s largest revenue driver, its multiple sclerosis franchise, has seen stagnant growth and has a bleak future ahead.

Its new drug Spinraza is growing strong but faces severe impending competition from Roche and Novartis.

New drug approvals may destroy Spinraza’s dominant position in SMA and cause a slowdown or even decline in sales just 2 years after approval.

Biogen is financially healthy, but is spending too much on stock buybacks when it should be looking for ways to improve its risky pipeline.

Investors should avoid Biogen.