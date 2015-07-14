By Aristofanis Papadatos

After a 25% decline in the past two months, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is a cheap dividend stock trading near its 2-year lows. As the stock is trading at a remarkably low forward price-to-earnings ratio (7.4), the big question is whether the stock has become a bargain.

Business overview

Delta is one of the largest international airlines, serving 304 destinations in 52 countries.

The U.S. airline industry used to be characterized by fierce competition and razor-thin margins. Whenever an economic downturn occurred, it erased profits of several years in a single year and led some airlines out of business.

However, thanks to a long series of bankruptcies and mergers, the U.S. airline industry is currently in the best shape it has ever been. The four major U.S. airlines possess a total market share around 80% and thus enjoy remarkably strong pricing power. Warren Buffett noticed the great improvement in the fundamentals of this sector and completely changed his stance. While he had always advised investors to stay away from airline stocks, he acquired major stakes in each of the four major U.S. airlines in 2016. In addition, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) increased its stake in Delta by 20% in Q2 and by 3% in Q3 at prices between $49 and $59 and now has a 9.8% stake in the company. It is remarkable that Delta is now trading around $47.5, which is below the recent purchase prices of Berkshire Hathaway.

Last year, Delta exhibited solid business performance, as it grew its revenues by 8%. However, its operating income decreased 12% due to a 34% increase in fuel expenses. Nevertheless, thanks to a steep decrease in the tax rate and a 4% decrease in the share count, Delta managed to grow its earnings per share by 19%, from $4.76 in 2017 to $5.65 in 2018.

As the oil price often experiences dramatic moves, the fuel cost is one of the most important determinants of the earnings of airlines. Delta is the only airline that owns a refinery in order to hedge its fuel cost to some extent. However, it is important to note that a single refinery offers very little protection to the company. The refinery limits the effect of an increase in the spread between the prices of jet fuel and crude oil but does not provide any protection against an increase in the price of crude oil, which is much greater than the spread. To provide a perspective, in the third quarter, the refinery of Delta limited the increase in the fuel cost of the company by only 2%, from $667 M to $655 M.

To cut a long story short, Delta is highly exposed to rising jet fuel prices, which are beyond the control of the company. Delta has greatly benefited from the plunge of the oil price, from $75 in early October to $53 now, but this tailwind is not likely to remain in place for long. If the oil price remains around its current level, it is doubtful whether the global production will cover the demand growth in the upcoming years. As a result, we expect the oil price to somewhat rise from its current depressed level in the upcoming years.

Growth prospects

Delta greatly benefits from a strong secular trend, namely the increasing tendency of people to travel more and more often. IATA expects the total number of passengers to double by 2037. If this forecast materializes, the number of passengers will grow at a 3.5% average annual rate over the next two decades. This will be a major growth driver for Delta.

Moreover, Delta will greatly benefit from the increase in its premium seats offerings. The company has markedly increased the portion of its premium seats, from 9% ($6 B revenue) in 2011 to 28% ($14 B revenue) in 2018. As the company expects its premium seats to comprise more than 30% of its total seats by 2023, it is likely to continue growing its earnings thanks to its diverse seat offerings. Source: Investor Presentation

Delta also enhances its earnings-per-share growth via meaningful share repurchases. The company takes advantage of the low price-to-earnings ratio of its stock and thus enhances shareholder value via these share repurchases. In the last five years, Delta has reduced its share count by 20% or 4% per year. As the company will continue to repurchase its shares at a similar pace in the upcoming years, it will keep providing a significant boost to its bottom line.

For this year, management recently provided strong guidance. Thanks to expected 4%-6% revenue growth, limited cost inflation, a benefit from the current suppressed oil prices and share buybacks, management expects double-digit growth of earnings per share, from $5.65 to $6.0-$7.0. Source: Investor Presentation

In the absence of a strong rally of the oil price, Delta is likely to meet at least the mid-point of its guidance.

Recession performance

Airlines are infamous for their high vulnerability to recessions. Their business model is highly leveraged to the underlying economic growth. As long as the economy continues to grow, even at a modest pace, domestic airlines will continue to thrive. On the other hand, the leverage of the business model of airlines is a double-edged sword. To be sure, several airlines have gone bankrupt during economic downturns while the others have seen their earnings collapse. Delta is not an exception to this rule, as it is vulnerable to recessions.

The only consolation is the fact that domestic airlines will probably perform slightly better in the next recession thanks to the consolidation of the industry. However, it is prudent to expect the earnings per share of Delta to plunge whenever the next downturn shows up. As a recession has not shown up for almost a decade and interest rates are on the rise, this is an important risk factor to keep in mind.

Valuation

Due to the high cyclicality of airlines and the numerous historical bankruptcies in the sector, airlines tend to trade at remarkably low, single-digit price-to-earnings ratios. Delta is not an exception. It has traded at single-digit earnings multiples most of the time and is now trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 7.4, based on our forecast for earnings per share around $6.50 this year.

On the one hand, the cheap valuation of the stock renders its share repurchases very efficient. On the other hand, as Delta has historically traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3, investors should not expect a great expansion of its valuation level. If the valuation of the stock rises to its historical average within the next five years, it will offer a 2.3% annualized boost to the total return of the stock.

Final thoughts

Thanks to its 2.9% dividend, expansion of the stock valuation, and modest earnings-per-share growth, Delta could produce high-single digit annual returns in the upcoming years. However, such returns will materialize only in the absence of a recession. As the stock is highly cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns, investors should consider the potential for higher risk.