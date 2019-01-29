Hibbett Sports: Effectively Investing In The Future, Including City Gear
Hibbett Sports is effectively investing in its future in multiple ways, including the successful launch of its online business and the recent acquisition of City Gear.
While many investors are focusing on the current challenges in sports related retail, the company is securing its market position for the long-term.
New information regarding the City Gear acquisition raises questions, but also confirms several opportunities for Hibbett going forward.
The current valuation offers a rare opportunity to buy a quality company at an attractive price.
We are fully aware of the current challenges in retail, which certainly demand discipline regarding position sizing and diversification, but we also see some excellent opportunities for long-term investors resulting from the uncertainty created by