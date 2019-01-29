Hibbett Sports: Effectively Investing In The Future, Including City Gear

Summary

Hibbett Sports is effectively investing in its future in multiple ways, including the successful launch of its online business and the recent acquisition of City Gear.

While many investors are focusing on the current challenges in sports related retail, the company is securing its market position for the long-term.

New information regarding the City Gear acquisition raises questions, but also confirms several opportunities for Hibbett going forward.

The current valuation offers a rare opportunity to buy a quality company at an attractive price.